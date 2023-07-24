Shinty: Skye shock holders Badenoch to reach Women’s Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup Final

Skye Camanachd shocked holders Badenoch with a 4-2 victory at Spean Bridge on Sunday to reach the Women’s Camanachd Association Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup Final.

Badenoch went into the semi-final as favourites, having already beaten the Islanders twice in the league, including a 9-3 triumph in the previous week’s encounter, but two-goal Sarah Yoxon gave Skye the early initiative.

Zoe Reid pulled a goal back, only for Donna MacKenzie to restore Skye’s two-goal cushion.

Rhianna Kirk added a fourth, meaning Megan Ralph’s late counter was no more than a consolation.

Skye head coach Jenna Beaton was delighted with her side’s win, as she said: “We were really strong from the word go.

“We got the first goal, but I always panic as Badenoch normally get one straight back, but we kept the pressure up and the second relaxed the whole team and it all flowed really well from there.

“I’m just absolutely delighted with each and every one of them. I asked them to give it their all and they certainly did.

“Roll on the final!”

Badenoch head coach Scott Campbell was magnanimous in defeat, saying: “Cup shinty doesn’t consider league form or lend itself to favourites and underdogs.

“Skye were out the traps with confidence and desire, and unfortunately this was something that we struggled to emulate over the 80 minutes.

“I cannot fault the effort and work rate of our players, and in spells we looked like our usual dangerous selves.

“However, a combination of a lack of accuracy and composure in key moments, coupled with the pressure being applied by Skye’s incredibly well-drilled and strong defenders, meant our attacking play was uncharacteristically blunt and essentially nullified.”

Skye to play Glasgow Mid Argyll in final

In the other semi-final, played at Ballachulish, Glasgow Mid Argyll defeated Glenurquhart 6-3 to reach the final for the first time since 2015.

Both Joan Nicolson and then Lucy McNulty hit doubles, before Nicolson completed her hat-trick to make it 5-0 to GMA at the interval.

Zoe Smith pulled a goal back for Glenurquhart, before McNulty also completed her hat-trick.

A second from Zoe Smith and a Hazel Hunter goal reduced the deficit, but it was GMA’s day.

FT – Mowi Valerie Fraser –

Glenurquhart 3 (Zoe Smith 2, Hazel Hunter) – GMA 6 (Joan Nicholson 3, Lucy McNulty 3) GMA Ladies are into the Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup Final! The final will be played Saturday 2nd September 2023 – save the date! 🔵⚪️💪

Well done to all involved 💙 pic.twitter.com/gbX9ojzmqA — Glasgow Mid Argyll Shinty Club (@ShintyGMA) July 24, 2023

In the Mowi Challenge Cup semi-finals – for teams outwith the top-flight – Isla McNeil scored all five goals as Inverness defeated Glengarry 5-2, while Lorna MacRae netted seven times in Kinlochshiel’s 16-0 victory over Dunadd.