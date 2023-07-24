Shinty: Skye shock holders Badenoch to reach Women’s Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup Final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Skye shock holders Badenoch to reach Women’s Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup Final

Skye prevailed 4-2 in their semi-final thanks to goals from Sarah Yoxon (two), Donna MacKenzie, and Rhianna Kirk.

By Alasdair Bruce
Skye's Jenna Beaton battles with Badenoch's Rona Stewart in a Shinty match.
Skye Camanachd head coach Jenna Beaton, left, in action. Image: Neil Paterson.

Skye Camanachd shocked holders Badenoch with a 4-2 victory at Spean Bridge on Sunday to reach the Women’s Camanachd Association Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup Final.

Badenoch went into the semi-final as favourites, having already beaten the Islanders twice in the league, including a 9-3 triumph in the previous week’s encounter, but two-goal Sarah Yoxon gave Skye the early initiative.

Zoe Reid pulled a goal back, only for Donna MacKenzie to restore Skye’s two-goal cushion.

Rhianna Kirk added a fourth, meaning Megan Ralph’s late counter was no more than a consolation.

Skye head coach Jenna Beaton was delighted with her side’s win, as she said: “We were really strong from the word go.

“We got the first goal, but I always panic as Badenoch normally get one straight back, but we kept the pressure up and the second relaxed the whole team and it all flowed really well from there.

“I’m just absolutely delighted with each and every one of them. I asked them to give it their all and they certainly did.

“Roll on the final!”

Badenoch head coach Scott Campbell was magnanimous in defeat, saying: “Cup shinty doesn’t consider league form or lend itself to favourites and underdogs.

“Skye were out the traps with confidence and desire, and unfortunately this was something that we struggled to emulate over the 80 minutes.

“I cannot fault the effort and work rate of our players, and in spells we looked like our usual dangerous selves.

“However, a combination of a lack of accuracy and composure in key moments, coupled with the pressure being applied by Skye’s incredibly well-drilled and strong defenders, meant our attacking play was uncharacteristically blunt and essentially nullified.”

Skye to play Glasgow Mid Argyll in final

In the other semi-final, played at Ballachulish, Glasgow Mid Argyll defeated Glenurquhart 6-3 to reach the final for the first time since 2015.

Both Joan Nicolson and then Lucy McNulty hit doubles, before Nicolson completed her hat-trick to make it 5-0 to GMA at the interval.

Zoe Smith pulled a goal back for Glenurquhart, before McNulty also completed her hat-trick.

A second from Zoe Smith and a Hazel Hunter goal reduced the deficit, but it was GMA’s day.

In the Mowi Challenge Cup semi-finals – for teams outwith the top-flight – Isla McNeil scored all five goals as Inverness defeated Glengarry 5-2, while Lorna MacRae netted seven times in Kinlochshiel’s 16-0 victory over Dunadd.

