SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Glasgow Mid Argyll’s Ewen Fraser

Glasgow Mid Argyll half/wing forward Ewen Fraser has been a serial winner in his career.

The 28-year-old, whose Premiership club have no game this weekend, has collected silverware from the bottom to the top division, but most recently for his current side and for Newtonmore.

Here, he offers a glimpse into a few of his highs and lows within the sport.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

When I was four or five, I would go down to play at the Boleskine shinty pitch at Foyers. I think the old pavilion was still in use.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

It was for Boleskine away to Glengarry in what was a one-off cup match. I think they played an annual match against different teams as part of a local Highland Games. I was 14 at the time, we lost 4-1 but I came on as a substitute and scored our consolation goal.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

I’ve won something at every club I’ve played for, which meant so much to all the teams at that time.

Winning the Glasgow Celtic Society Cup last year with GMA (in a 1-0 victory over Kyles Athletic) was huge as the club hadn’t won it for more than 40 years.

Overall though, I’d say my highlight was winning the Camanachd Cup in 2018 with Newtonmore. We won the treble that year and it had been something I’d always dreamt of.

And the worst?

Losing the Glasgow Celtic Society Cup final 2-0 to Oban Camanachd this year. It was the first senior final I had lost, so it was a tough one to take.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

I have been relatively fortunate in terms of injuries, but last year in the Glasgow Celtic Society Cup final, I tore a few muscles around my hip, which meant I could not compete in any sport for around six months. Rehab took a while. Thankfully, I am now back to full fitness.

Who is the joker in your team?

There are a couple of contenders, but I’ll opt for Gary Luke. He always has something up his sleeve.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

In terms of playing surface, it would have to be The Dell (at Kingussie). It is always so good and great to play on.

I do also have great memories of The Eilan at Newtonmore. I always enjoy going back there. I was at Newtonmore for two years and moved to Glasgow for work in 2019, which is where I have been since.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

It is hard to look past the Morrison brothers at Caberfeidh. I would always have said Blair because I have played against him a couple of times and they have always been very tough games. He’s a very good all-round player.

If it was for GMA at the moment, I would pick Craig because it would be great to add his goalscoring threat to the team.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

My own favourite goal was in the Camanachd Cup semi-final in 2018 at An Aird. We were playing Kilmallie and I put us 1-0 ahead.

It ended 1-1 and Toshy (Andy MacKintosh) hit the winning penalty, which is one I will also never forget.

Describe shinty in three words?

Physicality, commitment and community.