Shinty: Kingussie and Kyles Athletic hit the right notes in the Mowi Premiership

Although several shinty clubs opted to take their designated “free Saturday” as players attended the Belladrum Music Festival, there was still significant activity at the top of the Mowi Premiership on Saturday.

Only two games went ahead in shinty’s top-flight, but both were crucial with the Badenoch giants on the road as Newtonmore visited Kyles Athletic and Kingussie travelled to Oban Camanachd.

As the afternoon unfolded, it looked as if it would remain unchanged at the summit when Daniel Craven gave league leaders Newtonmore a 20-minute lead at Tighnabruaich and James Falconer’s brace on 30 and 38 minutes had second placed Kingussie 2-0 up in Oban.

However, with just a couple of first half minutes remaining, Ross Macrae drew Kyles level against ‘More whilst Lewis Cameron’s first goal for Oban Camanachd halved Kingussie’s advantage.

The first half drama intensified as Scott Macdonald put Kyles ahead five minutes into first half stoppage time and it looked as if pole position could change hands.

Connor Kennedy on 57 minutes and a second from Ross Macrae on 63 minutes gave Kyles a 4-1 win against More but despite Oban Camanachd’s second half pressure, Kingussie held on to win 2-1 to top the table on goal difference.

Both winning camps were satisfied with their afternoon’s work.

It was a fourth successive league win for Kyles Athletic and their player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “We made a slow start to the game but got to grips with things around the half-hour mark and I felt we were the dominant side after that. It was a really pleasing performance and we could have had more goals but for some smart saves from Newtonmore keeper Kenny Ross.”

The win lifts Kyles to third in the table with seven games to go but Macdonald isn’t setting any targets for the remainder of the season.

He added: “There’s a good team spirit building up here and we are just looking to keep playing well and we’ll see where that takes us.”

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “It’s never easy coming to Oban but I must say that despite the rain, the pitch was in perfect condition.

“We were against the wind in the first half, and I thought it was going to be tough.

“We played really well though and deserved to be two up. However, it was a blow to lose a goal near half-time and it gave Oban Camanachd a lift.

“We couldn’t get going in the second half, and rode our luck at times, and just couldn’t get that third goal to kill the game off. The boys had to battle for the win, and I’m pleased for them.

“We had a couple of injuries though as both Lee Bain and Liam Borthwick suffered hamstring problems, so it is so important to get them sorted for the Scottish tie against Kinlochshiel this coming Saturday.”

MacVicar on target

Newly-promoted Col Glen went a long way to confirming their Mowi National Division status when Scott MacVicar’s early goal gave them a 1-0 win against Inveraray.

Fort William boosted their promotion chances when Lewis Morrison’s goal followed by Victor Smith’s hat-trick earned a 4-0 win against Oban Celtic.

Lewis Camanachd are one of shinty’s success stories this season and they and they made it seven successive league wins when they beat Mowi North Division 2 table-toppers Lochcarron 5-0 at Shawbost.

Stalwarts Paul Duke and Donald Lamont struck early with Donnie MacRae making it 3-0 at the break. Callum MacRitchie and a second from Donnie MacRae on the hour completed the scoring.

Donald Lamont has been on the Lewis Camanachd journey since the club joined the senior leagues in 2011 and he said: “It was an excellent team performance against Lochcarron.

“We played with great intensity, and we were able to build on a fast start.

“You cannot put a price on confidence and that has been growing throughout the summer but the mantra from our manager Duncan Macintyre has been to focus on one game at a time and only concentrate on our own performances.

“While we have never achieved a run like this before, we will stick to that with very difficult games ahead, starting with an overnight trip to Kilmallie this Saturday.”

Lewis are now a couple of points behind Lochcarron who have a game in hand.