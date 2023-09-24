Shinty: Glenurquhart seal Mowi Premiership return with draw against Kilmallie

Glenurquhart will play Mowi Premiership shinty next season for the first time since 2018 after securing the point they needed following Saturday’s 0-0 draw with fellow-promotion hopefuls Kilmallie at Blairbeg.

Kilmallie had the better of the first half with the Glen edging the second period but neither side could get by two inspired goalkeepers.

A jubilant Glen manager Davie Stewart said: “It’s not often you have goalless shinty matches but both keepers – our Stuart MacKintosh and Kilmallie’s Kevin Toye – made great saves so it certainly wasn’t for the want of trying.

“Kilmallie are a good side and they pushed us back in the first half and our centre line was too deep, but we sorted that out at half-time.

“We are still a side in transition so promotion has come earlier than expected but you take it as the National is so competitive that you can be stuck in it for years.

“Everyone wants to be in the top league, playing the big games every week, and we’re no different.”

Glen veteran John Barr said: “A couple of the boys have been up in the Premiership before but it will be new to a few.

“They’ll all see the standard and they’ll have to play to that standard and that helps everyone progress which is good for the club.”

Oban Celtic kept their noses in front in the battle to avoid finishing bottom of the Mowi National Division after Innes Jackson scored in injury time to earn a 3-3 draw with Strathglass. Gabriel Tidser and Ally McKerracher scored the others for Celtic with Seth Jones, Penri Jones and Steven Hyslop countering.

Oban Celtic remain a point above Strathglass ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Caberfeidh defeated Mowi Premiership leaders Kingussie for the second time this season. After winning 3-0 at the Dell in March, shinty’s top scorer Craig Morrison unleashed a rocket-shot from the left midway through the second half to clinch a 1-0 win.

Caberfeidh boss Garry Reid said: “I’m just delighted with the boys. We didn’t play well in the first half but we hung in there and that was important.

“It was a huge effort from everyone and it was great to have Craig score another goal.”

Kyles Athletic made a whirlwind start in Portree, leading Skye 3-0 midway through the first half through Scott Macdonald’s double and Will Cowie’s goal against his former club.

A brilliant Jordan Murchison flick and volley gave Skye hope, but substitute Roan MacVicar’s first senior goal rounded off the visitors’ 4-1 win.

Kyles travelled with just one substitute and player/coach Roddy Macdonald, who was outstanding at full centre before having to drop back to full back when Callum Millar went off injured, was delighted with the win.

He said: “We started fast and got the goals. I thought we then defended well when we needed to.

“Our forwards have been pretty deadly over recent weeks but when we lost Will Cowie through injury after he scored our third goal, we lost a bit of momentum.

“A couple of others picked up injuries as the game went on and with just one substitute, we were holding on a bit in the second half with the wind against us, so we are over the moon to take the points.”

The sides also played for the Alasdair Morrison Memorial Cup which was presented to Kyles captain Ross Macrae by John Angus Morrison.

Kyles, who have recovered brilliantly after taking just three points from their first five league matches, are now within a point of leaders Kingussie but have played a game more.

Battling Beauly kept their survival hopes alive with a thrilling 4-3 derby win over neighbours Lovat.

A Ross Forbes double and Euan MacCormick’s goal had Beauly 3-1 ahead but Marc MacLachlan’s second and then Greg Matheson made it 3-3. Calum Flynn got the winner 18 minutes from time.

Beauly now need to win their remaining games against Kingussie and Oban Camanachd and hope either Skye or Kinlochshiel don’t pick up any more points.

Oban Camanachd go fifth in the table after coming from behind to beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 4-1 at Mossfield. Craig Anderson gave GMA an interval lead, but Malcolm Clark levelled before Lewis Cameron scored twice, either side of Daniel MacVicar’s goal, to give the Oban side victory.