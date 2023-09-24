Moray Coastguard carry out rope rescue near Findlater Castle Teams are currently carrying out a rope rescue on the cliffs near Cullen. By Lottie Hood September 24 2023, 3.13pm Share Coastguard carry out rope rescue near Findlater Castle Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6184574/findlater-castle-coastguard-incident-rope-rescue/ Copy Link 0 comment Two people are stuck near Findlater Castle. Image: Ron Smith Coastguard teams are carrying out a rope rescue for two people in distress near Findlater Castle. Aberdeen Coastguard were called at around 12.25pm today after two people became stuck on some cliffs near Cullen. Burghead, Macduff and Portsoy CRTs and Buckie lifeboat were called to attend the site near Findlater Castle. Teams are currently carrying out a rope rescue on the cliffs. The incident is ongoing.
