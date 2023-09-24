Coastguard carry out rope rescue near Findlater Castle

Coastguard teams are carrying out a rope rescue for two people in distress near Findlater Castle.

Aberdeen Coastguard were called at around 12.25pm today after two people became stuck on some cliffs near Cullen.

Burghead, Macduff and Portsoy CRTs and Buckie lifeboat were called to attend the site near Findlater Castle.

Teams are currently carrying out a rope rescue on the cliffs.

The incident is ongoing.