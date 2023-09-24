Coastguard carry out rope rescue near Findlater Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Coastguard carry out rope rescue near Findlater Castle

Teams are currently carrying out a rope rescue on the cliffs near Cullen.

By Lottie Hood
Findlater Castle
Two people are stuck near Findlater Castle. Image: Ron Smith

Coastguard teams are carrying out a rope rescue for two people in distress near Findlater Castle.

Aberdeen Coastguard were called at around 12.25pm today after two people became stuck on some cliffs near Cullen.

Burghead, Macduff and Portsoy CRTs and Buckie lifeboat were called to attend the site near Findlater Castle.

Teams are currently carrying out a rope rescue on the cliffs.

The incident is ongoing. 

More from Moray

Edd Darber, James Greagg, and Darren Thompson wearing paddleboarding clothing smiling at camera.
Paddleboarders who navigated Spey 'violently sick' after completing five-day trip
The Scottish SPCA has confirmed there is an outbreak of myxomatosis in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Mass death of Elgin rabbits following myxomatosis outbreak
Michael Miele with his hands on two booths in back of Northern Fish Restaurant.
Cosy booths, jukebox tunes and three generations of owners: How the Northern Fish Restaurant…
Split image of passport-style photo of Jacqui Keddie looking at camera and Dr Gray's Hospital
Moray's new midwifery lead credits moving from London to 'little Elgin hospital' for career…
Businesses have welcomed Scottish Golf Tourism Week coming to Inverness.
'Everyone is rising to the challenge': Highlands ready to gain long-term benefits from Scottish…
Angler in River Spey under Craigellachie bridge.
Mystery continues to surround cause of fish deaths and sick dogs and people on…
There has been uncertainty over who ownes the Telford Bridge at Craigellachie for years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Could ownership of Craigellachie's historic Telford Bridge be settled for good?
Work is ongoing to address concerns about the concrete at Forres Academy.. Forres . Image: Jason Hedges/ Design team
Moray Council accused of publishing 'incorrect' information about RAAC concrete in FOI response
The 2024 Scottish Golf Tourism Week was launched in the Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness with speakers Craig Walker, Andy Williams, Jo De Silva and Tony Story. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Week: prestigious event will be worth £3m to the Highlands
P&J Food & Drink reporter, Karla Sinclair, with the Elgin Humble burger challenge in front of her
I took on Elgin's Humble Burger challenge: 30oz of burger patties, 1kg of chips…

Conversation