Shinty: Beauly relegated from Mowi Premiership as Kingussie come from behind to take the points

Ruaridh Anderson produced a late winner for Kings at Braeview Park.

By Gary Heatly
Ruaridh Anderson celebrates scoring the winner for Kingussie. Image: Neil Paterson.
Ruaridh Anderson celebrates scoring the winner for Kingussie. Image: Neil Paterson.

The top two teams both had to come from behind to win as the Mowi Premiership title race enters the home straight.

There was everything to play for at Braeview Park where both relegation-threatened Beauly and league leaders Kingussie fought until the finish for the points.

After a goalless first half, Finlay MacLennan put Beauly ahead just a couple of minutes into the second period, but the returning Savio Genini levelled soon after.

And that’s the way it stayed until three minutes from time when, not for the first time this season, Kingussie talisman Ruaridh Anderson popped up with a late winner.

Looking back on a tense afternoon, Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “Ruaridh always comes up with the goods when we need him.

“We had so much pressure in the game but, especially this season, we’ve struggled in front of goal.

“We kept going until the final whistle though and I’m proud of the boys, especially given the guys we had missing, and the way they reacted to last week’s defeat.”

Beauly’s Thomas MacKinnon tries to block Thomas Borthwick (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.

Beauly needed to win in their battle to beat the drop so the result brings their first-ever Premiership season to an end, but they have shown enough this year to suggest a top-flight return won’t be far away.

Newtonmore, second in the division only on goal difference, fell behind to a Calum McLay goal after just five minutes against Glasgow Mid Argyll at Peterson Park.

However, More claimed victory with three goals over the final 22 minutes with an own goal, Daniel Craven and Iain Robinson making up their tally ahead of Saturday’s vital derby against Kingussie.

Kyles Athletic are just a point off the top after beating Kinlochshiel 5-0 at Tighnabruaich.

Will Cowie recovered from injury to play, and he got the opener with Conor Kennedy’s brace, Ross Macrae and Scott Macdonald also counting.

Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “’Shiel had a couple of starters missing but still fielded a good side.

“I don’t think there were five goals in it to be honest as it was a fairly even game with both keepers making good saves.

“I think we deserved the win, but they made life difficult up until the third goal which killed it.

“We have two tough games to go but we are all enjoying our shinty.”

Skye secured their Premiership status for another season with an emphatic 4-0 win over Oban Camanachd following a fiery encounter in Portree.

Ross MacKinnon volleyed home the opener before Neil MacVicar’s powerful strike into the top corner of the net, Ross Gordon’s penalty and a second from Ross MacKinnon delighted the home support.

Kingussie’s Thomas Borthwick puts pressure on Beauly keeper Lee Dunbar. Image: Neil Paterson.

Skye manager Kenny MacLeod said: “I sometimes wonder if we are a cup team as we keep our best performances for games when the chips are down, and we have to win.

“We didn’t want to leave it for other teams to decide our fate and we lit a fire under the players this week and they responded perfectly.

“We didn’t speak about winning. The message was not to lose the game because not losing is what we needed to do, and what a performance, everyone was terrific.

“Young Seonaidh MacLeod has come into the defence over the last couple of games and I know he’ll have ups and downs along the way, but he looks like a seasoned Premiership player.”

Oban Camanachd boss Gareth Evans was far from happy.

He said: “That just wasn’t good enough from us today.

“Skye were hungrier and sharper all over the pitch. Shinty isn’t a difficult game. You have to win your individual battles, but we didn’t win any of our battles today.

“You have to earn it at places like Portree and we did nothing.”

Mowi National Division champions Lochaber were presented with the league trophy following their 2-2 draw against Oban Celtic at Mossfield. Celtic led twice through Innes Jackson and Jamie MacFarlane, but Pat Toal and Duncan MacKinnon pegged them back each time.

Strathglass finish bottom of the division after losing 6-1 at Kilmallie. Ben MacKinnon and Aidan Love scored twice for a youthful Kilmallie side with Seamus MacFarlane and Shane O’Rua getting the others. Ruairidh Strachan replied for Strathglass.

Fort William under-17 won the London Shield, beating Glenurquhart under-17 4-0 at the Dell. Innes Whyte’s early opener was followed by Archie MacKinnon’s quick-fire brace and Jack Kearney’s goal.

