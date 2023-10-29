Shinty: Kingussie secure treble as win over Skye Camanachd confirms Mowi Premiership title with game to spare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Kingussie secure treble as win over Skye Camanachd confirms Mowi Premiership title with game to spare

Ruaridh Anderson (two), James Falconer and Eoin Baikie scored as Kingussie beat Skye 4-0 to claim the league title and complete a silverware treble.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie's team, who have won the Mowi Premiership with a game to spare.
Kingussie are the 2023 Mowi Premiership winners after beating Skye Camanachd. Image: Neil Paterson.

Kingussie made it a treble as they added the Mowi Premiership trophy to the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup and the cottages.com MacTavish Cup won earlier in the season after beating Skye Camanachd 4-0 at the Dell.

Ruaridh Anderson has often been the man for the big goals this season and he scored the only goal of the first half, turning home Lee Bain’s low ball from the right.

Anderson then added a second five minutes after the restart with a great strike high into the net from the left.

James Falconer and Eoin Baikie added goals as the Kings sealed the title with a game to spare.

It is a third successive championship for the Kings and a first for their manager Iain Borthwick, who paid tribute to his squad.

He said: “Winning the league is a big achievement and everyone has worked hard.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries, but the boys who’ve come in have done really well. It certainly pays off to have such a big squad, and we are so lucky to have that, especially in the league.

“We moved the ball well during several spells of the game against Skye and played some good shinty.

“The boys can enjoy tonight – but not too much as we still have a game against Newtonmore on Saturday, and we can enjoy lifting the league trophy after that.”

Ruaridh Anderson opens the scoring for Kingussie. Image: Neil Paterson.

It was a last match in charge for Skye boss Kenny MacLeod, who said: “It was pretty one-sided and we didn’t test Bob McGregor in their goal at all, although we had chances to.

“Our lack of training since our last game four weeks ago was evident from the start. Our sharpness was gone and our stickwork was rusty.

“We made Kingussie work for their goals, though, and a couple of them were brilliant finishes.”

The match also brought the curtain down on Deek Cameron’s 15-year tenure as one of shinty’s outstanding referees.

Kinlochshiel come from 3-0 down to claim draw against Kyles Athletic

Kinlochshiel looked to be in all sorts of bother when Kyles Athletic raced into a 3-0 lead at Rearaig through Robbie MacLeod, Ross Macrae and Scott Macdonald’s fine finish from a set-piece on the right.

However, replies from substitute Rhuairaidh MacDonald on the half-hour and Ali Nixon just four minutes later meant Shiel only trailed by a single goal at the break.

Shiel had the wind in the second half and Keith MacRae rolled home the equaliser with 15 minutes remaining.

There was still time for Shiel keeper Josh Grant to make a terrific reaction save with his hand from Ross Macrae’s acrobatic flick and for visiting goalie John Whyte to do well dealing with Donald Nixon’s ball from distance which dropped on his goal.

Kinlochshiel boss Willie MacRae said: “Kyles ran us ragged in the opening spell when we were chasing shadows, and I’d have certainly taken a draw when we were 3-0 down.

“We fought back, though, and either team could have stolen it at the end.”

Kyles climb to second place on goal difference, and player/coach Roddy Macdonald added: “We started really well, but then just gave away some silly goals and were a wee bit slack at the back. But a draw was probably fair.

“We travelled without some key players and Andrew King played with a toe injury, Callum Millar played with two fingers taped together and I’ve had the flu all week.

Roddy MacDonald playing for Kyles Athletic. Image: supplied by Camanachd Association.

“We’ve pushed Kingussie all the way, but fell just short – and congratulations to them on winning the league.”

Oban Camanachd won their final home league game of the season, beating already relegated Beauly 2-1 at Mossfield.

Craig Macmillan and Ross Campbell had the Oban side two up at half-time, before Callum Flynn countered early in the second half.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “We played some nice shinty in the first half and looked to be cruising at 2-0 with Malcom Clark also having an effort disallowed.

“However, we just stopped playing in the second half and Beauly’s goal gave them life.”

Lovat completed their season at Glasgow Mid Argyll, where they won 4-0, with Marc MacLachlan scoring twice and Greg Matheson and Calum MacAulay getting the others.

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson said: “It was a typical end-of-season game.

“It was scrappy at times, but we scored some good goals, and it was nice to finish the season with a win and a clean sheet.

“GMA had a couple of youngsters at the back who impressed me a lot and they defended well under a bit of pressure.”

More from Shinty

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie could seal Mowi Premiership title with win over Skye this weekend
Scotland's Iain Robinson battles with Fionan MacKessy of Ireland in the shinty/hurling International at Pairc Esler, Newry
Scotland manager Garry Reid disappointed, yet encouraged by defeat to Ireland in shinty/hurling international
Garry Reid the new manager of Caberfeidh. Caberfeidh v Kingussie in a pre-season game, playing for the William Macpherson Memorial Plate at Castle Lead, Strathpeffer.
Scotland manager Garry Reid expecting 'biggest challenge' from strong Ireland squad in shinty/hurling international
Scotland's Finlay MacRae in action
Kinlochshiel's Finlay MacRae hailed as he gets set to reach landmark 20 Scotland caps…
Roddy MacDonald playing for Kyles Athletic. Image: supplied by Camanachd Association.
Shinty: Roddy Macdonald relishing chance to captain Scotland in Ireland
Ireland player Peter Duggan, GAA President Larry McCarthy, Scotland player Ruairidh Anderson, Camanachd Association president Steven MacKenzie and Ireland player David Fitzgerald at the launch at Croke Park in Dublin.
Ruaridh Anderson backed to shine on Scotland debut against Ireland
Kinlochshiel's Duncan Matheson gets to the ball ahead of Euan Ferguson (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson.
Kingussie move one win away from Premiership title; Kinlochshiel too strong for Lovat
A kingussie player in between two Kinlochshiel
Shinty: Kingussie look to close in on Mowi Premiership title
Garry Reid. Image: Neil G Paterson
Garry Reid says Scotland will have to be at their best against Ireland in…
Skye Camanachd manager Kenny MacLeod holding his fist in the air
Shinty: Skye Camanachd begin hunt for new boss with Kenny MacLeod set to leave

Conversation