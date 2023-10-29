Shinty: Kingussie secure treble as win over Skye Camanachd confirms Mowi Premiership title with game to spare

Kingussie made it a treble as they added the Mowi Premiership trophy to the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup and the cottages.com MacTavish Cup won earlier in the season after beating Skye Camanachd 4-0 at the Dell.

Ruaridh Anderson has often been the man for the big goals this season and he scored the only goal of the first half, turning home Lee Bain’s low ball from the right.

Anderson then added a second five minutes after the restart with a great strike high into the net from the left.

James Falconer and Eoin Baikie added goals as the Kings sealed the title with a game to spare.

It is a third successive championship for the Kings and a first for their manager Iain Borthwick, who paid tribute to his squad.

He said: “Winning the league is a big achievement and everyone has worked hard.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries, but the boys who’ve come in have done really well. It certainly pays off to have such a big squad, and we are so lucky to have that, especially in the league.

“We moved the ball well during several spells of the game against Skye and played some good shinty.

“The boys can enjoy tonight – but not too much as we still have a game against Newtonmore on Saturday, and we can enjoy lifting the league trophy after that.”

It was a last match in charge for Skye boss Kenny MacLeod, who said: “It was pretty one-sided and we didn’t test Bob McGregor in their goal at all, although we had chances to.

“Our lack of training since our last game four weeks ago was evident from the start. Our sharpness was gone and our stickwork was rusty.

“We made Kingussie work for their goals, though, and a couple of them were brilliant finishes.”

The match also brought the curtain down on Deek Cameron’s 15-year tenure as one of shinty’s outstanding referees.

Kinlochshiel come from 3-0 down to claim draw against Kyles Athletic

Kinlochshiel looked to be in all sorts of bother when Kyles Athletic raced into a 3-0 lead at Rearaig through Robbie MacLeod, Ross Macrae and Scott Macdonald’s fine finish from a set-piece on the right.

However, replies from substitute Rhuairaidh MacDonald on the half-hour and Ali Nixon just four minutes later meant Shiel only trailed by a single goal at the break.

Shiel had the wind in the second half and Keith MacRae rolled home the equaliser with 15 minutes remaining.

There was still time for Shiel keeper Josh Grant to make a terrific reaction save with his hand from Ross Macrae’s acrobatic flick and for visiting goalie John Whyte to do well dealing with Donald Nixon’s ball from distance which dropped on his goal.

Kinlochshiel boss Willie MacRae said: “Kyles ran us ragged in the opening spell when we were chasing shadows, and I’d have certainly taken a draw when we were 3-0 down.

“We fought back, though, and either team could have stolen it at the end.”

Kyles climb to second place on goal difference, and player/coach Roddy Macdonald added: “We started really well, but then just gave away some silly goals and were a wee bit slack at the back. But a draw was probably fair.

“We travelled without some key players and Andrew King played with a toe injury, Callum Millar played with two fingers taped together and I’ve had the flu all week.

“We’ve pushed Kingussie all the way, but fell just short – and congratulations to them on winning the league.”

Oban Camanachd won their final home league game of the season, beating already relegated Beauly 2-1 at Mossfield.

Craig Macmillan and Ross Campbell had the Oban side two up at half-time, before Callum Flynn countered early in the second half.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “We played some nice shinty in the first half and looked to be cruising at 2-0 with Malcom Clark also having an effort disallowed.

“However, we just stopped playing in the second half and Beauly’s goal gave them life.”

Lovat completed their season at Glasgow Mid Argyll, where they won 4-0, with Marc MacLachlan scoring twice and Greg Matheson and Calum MacAulay getting the others.

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson said: “It was a typical end-of-season game.

“It was scrappy at times, but we scored some good goals, and it was nice to finish the season with a win and a clean sheet.

“GMA had a couple of youngsters at the back who impressed me a lot and they defended well under a bit of pressure.”