Plush properties for sale across 6 Moray and Highland housing developments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Plush properties for sale across 6 Moray and Highland housing developments

From Moray and Inverness to Dornoch, there's new builds on the market across the north of Scotland.

By Rosemary Lowne
There's plenty of new build properties on the market at the moment including at the Tulloch Homes Maples Ness Side development in Inverness
There's plenty of new build properties on the market at the moment including at the Tulloch Homes Maples Ness Side development in Inverness. Image: The Big Partnership.

In the lead up to Christmas, the property market naturally tends to slow down but that is certainly not the case in Moray and the Highlands where Springfield Properties and Tulloch Homes have just unveiled a selection of new homes.

From two-bedroom apartments and spacious three-bedroom semi-detached homes to impressive four-bedroom townhouses, there’s house styles to suit all requirements.

In Inverness, Tulloch Homes has just put the four-bedroom Aspen Townhouse on the market at their Maples Ness Side development.

Spanning over three floors, the home which is priced from £329,000 and is just a 13-minute drive away from the city centre, benefits from a large open-plan kitchen, a modern dining and family area and a separate utility room.

The Aspen Townhouse is the epitome of chic living. Image: The Big Partnership

Attractive apartment in Inverness

Equally as impressive is the Goosander apartment at Tulloch Homes’ Drummond Hill development.

Located off Lochardil’s Stratherrick Road and within walking distance to Inverness Leisure Centre, the chic apartment – with prices starting from £300,000 – boasts an open-plan lounge and kitchen with a modern bay window and private balcony.

This apartment at Drummond Hill oozes elegance. Image: The Big Partnership

Keen cooks will be in their element in the sleek and stylish L-shaped kitchen which features an induction hob and quartz worktop as well as integrated appliances and a boiling water tap.

Stylish family living

Also on the market is The Beech, a beautiful bungalow located at Highland View, the Tulloch Homes development in Kirkhill, just 20 minutes from the city centre.

The Beech is a beautiful bungalow with ultra modern features and fittings. Image: The Big Partnership

The three-bedroom detached home, on the market from £269,000,  features a private ensuite, an open plan lounge, dining room and separate kitchen which leads out to the turfed back garden.

Meanwhile, for those looking to buy in Moray, you may wish to book a viewing at the three-bedroom Ardmore home at the South Grassgreen development in Elgin.

Immaculately presented

Built by Springfield Properties, the home, on the market from £220,000, offer spacious rooms, an ensuite off the main bedroom and open plan kitchen and dining area.

Closer to the coast in Forres, Springfield Properties are also selling a fantastic four-bedroom Balerno home at their Knockomie Braes development.

Fresh and crisp, the Auldearn house style at the Knockomie Braes development is bright and airy. Image: The Big Partnership

With a large welcoming hallway, an impressive open plan kitchen, dining and living room, and handy access to the garage complete with a utility area, the home – priced from £275,000 – is designed for busy families.

Upstairs there is a main bedroom featuring an ensuite and dressing area and each of the bedrooms complete with built-in wardrobes.

Delightful Dornoch home

The development just off Mannachie Road also has a two-bedroom Auldearn apartment that is perfect for first time buyers, or those considering downsizing in Forres.

Located on the ground floor with a private entrance, this £146,000 home has an excellent living and kitchen space with wardrobes in each room and a large cupboard off the hall.

Further north, in Dornoch, Springfield Properties has a selection of three-bedroom homes available including The Dallachy, a plush £251,000 property with an open plan kitchen dining and lounge and sunroom.

The Auldearn house style at the Knockomie Braes development is super stylish. Image: The Big Partnership

Springfield divisional sales director, Joyce Hadden says their choice of homes will suit everyone from young couples and families to those who have retired and are looking to downsize.

“These homes with unrivalled specification are ready now so you could be putting the Christmas decorations up in a beautiful new home this year.”

For more information, check out the websites springfield.co.uk and tulloch-homes.com

More from Lifestyle

Dylan John Thomas
Dylan John Thomas: singer-songwriter is 'buzzing' to play Aberdeen's Beach Ballroom
‘Lab-grown small blood vessels indicate treatment for major cause of stroke’ (Alessandra Granata/University of Cambridge)
Lab-grown small blood vessels ‘indicate treatment for major cause of stroke’
There is no sign yet of the beginning of a seasonal spike in cases of flu or Covid-19 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Flu and Covid-19 hospital admissions in England remain lower than last year
Treeton Steading, a magnificent four-bedroom farmhouse on Moray Firth, is on sale for £950,000. Image: Strutt & Parker
Treeton Steading: Stunning 1880s farmhouse with dream garden, stables, and library on sale
The BMA said the ‘blurring of roles and the confusion caused to patients must stop now’ (PA)
‘Blurring of roles’ between doctors and less qualified staff must end – BMA
Dover MP Natalie Elphicke has called for the Chancellor to announce funding for families to better access medicinal cannabis (Michael Drummond/PA)
Chancellor urged to bring forward ‘special fund’ for medicinal cannabis
Danny Ockilson and his wife Sophia have used colours and quirky accessories to add some pizzazz to their property.
Danny and Sophia add colour and character to their Aberdeen home
Matthew Knight teaches tai chi in Aberdeen's Duthie Park
Find calm amid the chaos with Aberdeen tai chi classes
Former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance leaves after giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London, during its first investigation (James Manning/PA)
Vallance and Whitty to give evidence at UK Covid-19 Inquiry
The Audi RS6 previously used by Harry is now up for sale (Pistonheads)
Duke of Sussex’s former Audi RS6 up for sale

Conversation