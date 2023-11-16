Plush properties for sale across 6 Moray and Highland housing developments

In the lead up to Christmas, the property market naturally tends to slow down but that is certainly not the case in Moray and the Highlands where Springfield Properties and Tulloch Homes have just unveiled a selection of new homes.

From two-bedroom apartments and spacious three-bedroom semi-detached homes to impressive four-bedroom townhouses, there’s house styles to suit all requirements.

In Inverness, Tulloch Homes has just put the four-bedroom Aspen Townhouse on the market at their Maples Ness Side development.

Spanning over three floors, the home which is priced from £329,000 and is just a 13-minute drive away from the city centre, benefits from a large open-plan kitchen, a modern dining and family area and a separate utility room.

Attractive apartment in Inverness

Equally as impressive is the Goosander apartment at Tulloch Homes’ Drummond Hill development.

Located off Lochardil’s Stratherrick Road and within walking distance to Inverness Leisure Centre, the chic apartment – with prices starting from £300,000 – boasts an open-plan lounge and kitchen with a modern bay window and private balcony.

Keen cooks will be in their element in the sleek and stylish L-shaped kitchen which features an induction hob and quartz worktop as well as integrated appliances and a boiling water tap.

Stylish family living

Also on the market is The Beech, a beautiful bungalow located at Highland View, the Tulloch Homes development in Kirkhill, just 20 minutes from the city centre.

The three-bedroom detached home, on the market from £269,000, features a private ensuite, an open plan lounge, dining room and separate kitchen which leads out to the turfed back garden.

Meanwhile, for those looking to buy in Moray, you may wish to book a viewing at the three-bedroom Ardmore home at the South Grassgreen development in Elgin.

Immaculately presented

Built by Springfield Properties, the home, on the market from £220,000, offer spacious rooms, an ensuite off the main bedroom and open plan kitchen and dining area.

Closer to the coast in Forres, Springfield Properties are also selling a fantastic four-bedroom Balerno home at their Knockomie Braes development.

With a large welcoming hallway, an impressive open plan kitchen, dining and living room, and handy access to the garage complete with a utility area, the home – priced from £275,000 – is designed for busy families.

Upstairs there is a main bedroom featuring an ensuite and dressing area and each of the bedrooms complete with built-in wardrobes.

Delightful Dornoch home

The development just off Mannachie Road also has a two-bedroom Auldearn apartment that is perfect for first time buyers, or those considering downsizing in Forres.

Located on the ground floor with a private entrance, this £146,000 home has an excellent living and kitchen space with wardrobes in each room and a large cupboard off the hall.

Further north, in Dornoch, Springfield Properties has a selection of three-bedroom homes available including The Dallachy, a plush £251,000 property with an open plan kitchen dining and lounge and sunroom.

Springfield divisional sales director, Joyce Hadden says their choice of homes will suit everyone from young couples and families to those who have retired and are looking to downsize.

“These homes with unrivalled specification are ready now so you could be putting the Christmas decorations up in a beautiful new home this year.”

For more information, check out the websites springfield.co.uk and tulloch-homes.com