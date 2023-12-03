Mowi extends longstanding support of shinty with new three-year deal

The Camanachd Association has announced a three-year extension to their record-breaking sponsorship deal with world leading aquaculture and seafood company Mowi.

This is believed to be the longest standing sponsorship of a Scottish sport with this latest contract marking 38 years of support for shinty.

Mowi CEO Ben Hadfield said: “We are pleased to announce a three-year extension of Mowi’s sponsorship for shinty.

“The sport embodies our company values, including passion, and is a cornerstone of many of the communities in which Mowi operates.”

The sponsorship agreement runs until 2026 and will cover: senior league competitions; the youth leagues; the national shinty awards; the recently revitalised shinty/hurling international; as well as the youth development fund, area development grant and the newly sponsored disability festival.

Officials welcome new deal

There was wide-spread acclaim to the sponsorship agreement which is in addition to a five-figure investment from earlier this year, used to subsidise the cost of helmets, making them more affordable and accessible to players.

Out-going Camanachd Association president Steven MacKenzie said: “We are delighted to announce the renewal of Mowi’s sponsorship deal.

“It is extremely welcome and demonstrates their continued support for Scotland’s community sport.

“All within the shinty community appreciate the range of support Mowi provides.

“This must be the longest running sponsorship in Scottish, if not British sport, and we look forward to continuing this partnership for many years to come.”

Camanachd Association CEO Derek Keir added: “We are delighted to continue our longstanding partnership with Mowi that helps facilitate so many incredible experiences across our communities.

“The renewal of Mowi’s sponsorship signifies a shared commitment to advancing shinty’s reach and impact.

“With Mowi’s support, we look forward to nurturing the growth of shinty and delivering a vibrant contribution to the lives of our members, passionate athletes and enthusiasts across Scotland.”

Karen Williamson, the Women’s Camanachd Association vice-president, said: “Mowi’s ongoing support for the women’s game is greatly appreciated.

“On behalf of the WCA, I would like to put on record our thanks for everything they have done over a number of years, including sponsoring the WCA leagues, the Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup and the Challenge Cup.”

Hugh Dan’s Centenary Award

Shinty historian Dr Hugh Dan MacLennan has become the latest recipient of the Mowi Centenary Award, first presented in 1993 to mark the Camanachd Association’s centenary, and is presented to the person who had given outstanding service to the sport.

Hugh Dan has devoted a huge amount of time to shinty, both professionally and in a voluntary capacity, becoming an authority on Scotland’s community sport. This year marks the end of his commentary career, deciding to hang up his microphone after 40 years.

Hugh Dan spent time as a Camanachd Association Director and Vice-President and more recently, sat on the association’s Heritage Committee, working to develop “Shinty’s Story” for the soon to be renovated Bught Park.

Hugh Dan said: “It’s been a fantastic few months, accepting different awards and accolades since my last shinty commentary at the Camanachd Cup final and I’ve been overwhelmed by the kind comments I’ve received about my contribution to the game over the years.

“That will continue though as I’m not walking away from shinty in any shape or form.”

Perhaps the biggest accolade of all was the catchy tune in his honour, “Dr Hugh Dan MacLennan – Hugh Dan the Shinty Man”, written by the irrepressible Fergie MacDonald.

Hugh Dan becomes the 11th recipient of the prestigious Mowi Centenary Award, and the previous winners are:

1993 – Tom MacKenzie, Inverness

1996 – Jack Richmond, Newtonmore

1999 – Jack Asher, Glasgow

2002 – Douglas MacKintosh, Newtonmore

2005 – Mary-Ann Henton, Lovat

2008 – Donnie MacNiven, Glasgow

2011 – Willie MacDonald, Ballachulish

2014 – Davie Hamilton, Oban

2017 – Donald Skinner, Glasgow

2020 – Ian MacPhee, Ballachulish