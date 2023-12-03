Mowi extends longstanding support of shinty with new three-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Mowi extends longstanding support of shinty with new three-year deal

New three-year deal extends company's support of the game to 38 years.

By Alasdair Bruce
Derek Keir (Camanachd Association CEO); Ian Roberts (Mowi Director of Communications); Maree Todd (Minister for Social Care, Mental Wellbeing and Sport) and Steven MacKenzie (Camanachd Association President) at the 2023 cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final. Image: Neil Paterson
Derek Keir (Camanachd Association CEO); Ian Roberts (Mowi Director of Communications); Maree Todd (Minister for Social Care, Mental Wellbeing and Sport) and Steven MacKenzie (Camanachd Association President) at the 2023 cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final. Image: Neil Paterson

The Camanachd Association has announced a three-year extension to their record-breaking sponsorship deal with world leading aquaculture and seafood company Mowi.

This is believed to be the longest standing sponsorship of a Scottish sport with this latest contract marking 38 years of support for shinty.

Mowi CEO Ben Hadfield said: “We are pleased to announce a three-year extension of Mowi’s sponsorship for shinty.

“The sport embodies our company values, including passion, and is a cornerstone of many of the communities in which Mowi operates.”

The sponsorship agreement runs until 2026 and will cover: senior league competitions; the youth leagues; the national shinty awards; the recently revitalised shinty/hurling international; as well as the youth development fund, area development grant and the newly sponsored disability festival.

Officials welcome new deal

There was wide-spread acclaim to the sponsorship agreement which is in addition to a five-figure investment from earlier this year, used to subsidise the cost of helmets, making them more affordable and accessible to players.

Out-going Camanachd Association president Steven MacKenzie said: “We are delighted to announce the renewal of Mowi’s sponsorship deal.

“It is extremely welcome and demonstrates their continued support for Scotland’s community sport.

“All within the shinty community appreciate the range of support Mowi provides.

“This must be the longest running sponsorship in Scottish, if not British sport, and we look forward to continuing this partnership for many years to come.”

Camanachd Association CEO Derek Keir added: “We are delighted to continue our longstanding partnership with Mowi that helps facilitate so many incredible experiences across our communities.

“The renewal of Mowi’s sponsorship signifies a shared commitment to advancing shinty’s reach and impact.

“With Mowi’s support, we look forward to nurturing the growth of shinty and delivering a vibrant contribution to the lives of our members, passionate athletes and enthusiasts across Scotland.”

Karen Williamson, the Women’s Camanachd Association vice-president, said: “Mowi’s ongoing support for the women’s game is greatly appreciated.

“On behalf of the WCA, I would like to put on record our thanks for everything they have done over a number of years, including sponsoring the WCA leagues, the Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup and the Challenge Cup.”

Hugh Dan’s Centenary Award

Shinty historian Dr Hugh Dan MacLennan has become the latest recipient of the Mowi Centenary Award, first presented in 1993 to mark the Camanachd Association’s centenary, and is presented to the person who had given outstanding service to the sport.

Hugh Dan has devoted a huge amount of time to shinty, both professionally and in a voluntary capacity, becoming an authority on Scotland’s community sport. This year marks the end of his commentary career, deciding to hang up his microphone after 40 years.

Hugh Dan spent time as a Camanachd Association Director and Vice-President and more recently, sat on the association’s Heritage Committee, working to develop “Shinty’s Story” for the soon to be renovated Bught Park.

Hugh Dan MacLennan was known as ‘The Voice of Shinty’.

Hugh Dan said: “It’s been a fantastic few months, accepting different awards and accolades since my last shinty commentary at the Camanachd Cup final and I’ve been overwhelmed by the kind comments I’ve received about my contribution to the game over the years.

“That will continue though as I’m not walking away from shinty in any shape or form.”

Perhaps the biggest accolade of all was the catchy tune in his honour, “Dr Hugh Dan MacLennan – Hugh Dan the Shinty Man”, written by the irrepressible Fergie MacDonald.

Hugh Dan becomes the 11th recipient of the prestigious Mowi Centenary Award, and the previous winners are:

1993 – Tom MacKenzie, Inverness

1996 – Jack Richmond, Newtonmore

1999 – Jack Asher, Glasgow

2002 – Douglas MacKintosh, Newtonmore

2005 – Mary-Ann Henton, Lovat

2008 – Donnie MacNiven, Glasgow

2011 – Willie MacDonald, Ballachulish

2014 – Davie Hamilton, Oban

2017 – Donald Skinner, Glasgow

2020 – Ian MacPhee, Ballachulish

More from Shinty

Kyles' Robbie MacLeod (left) with Iain Robinson (Newtonmore). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Kyles Athletic stalwart Robbie Macleod confirms retirement
Newtonmore's Conor Jones with Cameron Bremner (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Age for complulsory wearing of helmets raised to all players aged under 25
Willie MacDonald of Skye Camanachd. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Willie MacDonald appointed new Skye Camanachd manager
Robert Mabon (Kingussie) battles for the ball with Steven Macdonald (Newtonmore). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie’s Robert Mabon crowned Mowi national player of the year
Scotland's Iain Robinson battles with Fionan MacKessy of Ireland in the shinty/hurling International at Pairc Esler, Newry
Shinty: Bid to make protective helmets and faceguards compulsory from next year
Kingussie's James Hutchison in action against Oban Camanachd. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie set to be without two of their most experienced players next season
2023 Mowi Premiership champions Kingussie with their saeson's trophy haul. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Champions Kingussie end the season on a high
Skye’s Sarah Yoxon is challenged by Rachael Borthwick (Badenoch). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Sarah Yoxon relishing 10th appearance for Scotland
Kingussie's team, who have won the Mowi Premiership with a game to spare.
Shinty: Kingussie secure treble as win over Skye Camanachd confirms Mowi Premiership title with…
Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie could seal Mowi Premiership title with win over Skye this weekend

Conversation