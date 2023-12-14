Shinty: Drew MacDonald to captain Newtonmore on return from long-term injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Drew MacDonald to captain Newtonmore on return from long-term injury

MacDonald suffered a serious knee injury against Kyles Athletic in March 2022 but is now fit and raring to go.

By Alasdair Bruce
Newtonmore's Drew MacDonald with James Morrison
Newtonmore's Drew MacDonald with James Morrison (Beauly). Beauly v Newtonmore in the Mowi Premiership, played at Braeview, Beauly.

Drew MacDonald will make his return from a long-term injury to captain Newtonmore for the 2024 shinty season.

With co-managers Norman MacArthur and Evan Cheyne confirmed for a third year in charge following the club’s recent annual general meeting, they have selected MacDonald to lead the side on the field.

Norman MacArthur said: “Drew would have been captain last season but when it became clear he wasn’t going to recover from his knee injury as soon as we’d hoped, we brought Conor Jones’s term as captain forward a year.

“Newtonmore have always changed their captain each year and Drew is the most senior player yet to skipper the side. It is a boost to have him back from injury and he deserves this.”

Drew MacDonald ‘delighted to finally be captain’

Drew MacDonald suffered a serious knee injury against Kyles Athletic in March 2022 but is now fit and raring to go.

He said: “I’m delighted to finally be captain for the upcoming season and it’s a massive honour to skipper a team like Newtonmore.

“I’ve had a long couple of years between knee operations and rehab so I’m over the moon to be back and to be able to captain the team.

“As a club, we are in a really good place. We are all delighted that ‘Brick’ and Evan are continuing as managers and we haven’t lost any senior players from last year and will also gain a few of the second team boys who really shone last season so their integration into the squad will be fantastic.

“On a personal level, I just want to be able to help the boys again and I’m really looking forward to pre-season and hopefully I can stay injury free.”

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans directing the players
Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans. Image: Neil Paterson

Gareth Evans is staying on as Oban Camanachd manager following the club’s annual general meeting.

Having led the side to both Artemis Macaulay Cup and Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup success last season, Evans is already planning for the year ahead.

He said: “We drew too many games at Mossfield last season and want to get off to a good start next year.

“That’s what we’ll be targeting during pre-season, and we already have friendly matches set up against Fort William, Kilmallie and Kyles Athletic with one other still to come.

“Competition for places will be fierce next season as we have a good-sized squad to choose from.

“Iain MacMillan remains as my assistant which is massive as he’s been with me since day one at Lochside Rovers. He’s technically good, he knows the game and the boys really respect him.

“We really hope Fraser Inglis will stay on to lead the training too as he was a huge part of what we achieved last year.”

No sooner has the 2023 shinty season ended, than thoughts have already turned to next year with the 2024 Artemis Macaulay Cup draw taking place on Saturday.

The 16-team tournament keeps the north and south teams apart until the final and the draw will be made up to the semi-final stage.

There are two changes from last year’s north grouping with newly promoted Lochaber and Glenurquhart replacing Beauly and Fort William.

There are also places for Caberfeidh, Kingussie, Kinlochshiel, Lovat, Newtonmore and Skye Camanachd. Glenurquhart join at Beauly’s expense as the relegated Braeview Park side are eligible for the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup whilst the Glen are not.

The south half of the draw is unchanged from last year with Aberdour, Bute, Col Glen, Glasgow Mid Argyll, Inveraray, Kyles Athletic, Oban Camanachd and Oban Celtic all included.

Oban Camanachd are holders, as goals from Matthew Sloss and Lewis Cameron saw them come from behind to beat Kingussie 2-1 in last year’s final, lifting the trophy for the first time since 1995.

The draw will be made live on Oban FM’s Sports Show which starts at 6pm.

