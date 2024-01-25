Shinty: Skye Camanachd bolster defence ahead of new season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Skye Camanachd bolster defence ahead of new season

Ryan Harrison has made the move to Skye from Glasgow Mid Argyll.

By Alasdair Bruce
Ryan Harrison (GMA) against Calum MacAulay (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson.
Ryan Harrison (GMA) against Calum MacAulay (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson.

Skye Camanachd have boosted their defensive options by adding Ryan Harrison to their squad for the forthcoming shinty season.

New Skye boss Willie MacDonald snapped up the Glasgow Mid Argyll full back after he relocated to the island.

MacDonald said: “We have good players here already and would only want to add someone who is better than we already have and who has a connection to Skye.

“Ryan comes into both categories. He is one of the best full backs in the league and people say he was unlucky not to make the Scotland squad last year.

“He strikes the ball well off either side, he’s strong in the tackle and has a great reach. He is an out-and-out full back.

“Ryan’s partner is Skye born and bred and Ryan has just secured a job here so they both plan to move from Glasgow. His acquisition also allows us to play John Gillies further up the park so I’m delighted.”

Skye will be without Jordan Murchison who has opted not to play first team shinty this season but manager MacDonald has said that the door remains open to him.

Skye will host the John MacKinnon memorial sixes in Portree on Saturday.

Nicolson back at Lochaber

Newly-promoted Lochaber hope that the return of a familiar face will help their Mowi Premiership campaign.

The Red and Whites take their place in the top-flight after winning the Mowi National Division last season and former Scotland international Shaun Nicolson has returned to the fold after a spell with Glengarry.

Lochaber manager Ally Ferguson said: “Shaun Nicholson joined the squad for training a couple of weeks ago and that was a lift for everyone.

“Shaun’s experience and ability will be invaluable this season, and he brings good leadership and character to the changing room.

“Shaun took a couple of seasons away from the club, but we are delighted he has agreed to rejoin, and he’s relishing the opportunity to play in the Premiership and test himself again at the highest level.”

Alasdair Ferguson, managing director of Ferguson Transport & Shipping, pictured in his other role managing Lochaber Camanachd
Lochaber boss Ally Cameron. Image: Neil G Paterson

Lochaber, who are also Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup holders, received a further double boost as Ferguson explained: “After missing a chunk of last season through injury, Stuart Callison played in our new year game against Fort William and came through it with flying colours.

“As well as that, Max Campbell, who played a few games at the end of last year, will start his first full senior season at the club for a few years after taking some time out following his spell at Newtonmore.”

Lochaber begin their preseason friendlies against Inveraray at Spean Bridge on Saturday 3 February before travelling to the Highland capital to play Inverness a week later.

Caberfeidh, who finished fourth in the Mowi Premiership last season, were due to meet Kinlochshiel in their opening preseason friendly on Saturday but the game has been called off.

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid said: “It’s been so wet that we decided to make an early call and put the match off so our first preseason game will now be against Beauly on Saturday 10 February.

“We have the same pool of players as last season and everyone is back training which is great.”

Glasgow Mid Argyll host the Annual Jack Asher Sixes at Peterson Park on Saturday.

Tribute to ‘top class referee’

Shinty lost another stalwart following the passing of referee David Mitchell.

A Camanachd Association spokesperson paid tribute, saying: “The shinty community will be deeply saddened to learn of the death of David Mitchell after a short illness.

“David was a stalwart shinty player with both Edinburgh University and Tayforth and was probably best recognised by most clubs as a top-class referee for many years.

“Our deepest sympathies go to David’s wife Steph and the family.”

