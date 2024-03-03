Shinty: Champions Kingussie leave it late but make winning start to new campaign

Champions Kingussie left it late, but Dylan Borthwick’s fabulous finish from Ruaridh Anderson’s corner a couple of minutes from time got their Mowi Premiership campaign off to a winning start as they beat Kinlochshiel 1-0 at the Dell.

Shiel could have led by the break, but Kingussie’s Robert Mabon was outstanding in defence. Finlay MacRae and Conor Cormack were best for Shiel.

Kings boss Iain Borthwick said: “They may have bossed us in the first half, but I think we had same number of chances in front of goal.

“Both defences played well, and we came more into it during the last half-hour, creating the best chances, and it was so good to see Dylan getting the winning goal.”

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “We’re gutted as we had so much of the play and had plenty of chances. We could have been three-up by half-time, but the ball just didn’t run for us.”

Plenty of entertainment at Portree

Skye Camanachd beat Newtonmore 3-2 following a dramatic encounter in Portree.

A Jamie Gillies shot spun into the net off keeper Kenny Ross’s stick before Iain Robinson levelled late in the first half following a corner before putting More in front following a free-hit a couple of minutes later.

With 15 minutes remaining, Dan MacDonald escaped Rory Kennedy’s clutches to make it 2-2.

Referee Steven MacLachlan sent off More’s Martin Hall for a late challenge and Skye’s Ross Nicolson for retaliation as the game threatened to boil over before Kenny Cushnie’s late strike from the left deceived Kenny Ross to put Skye ahead.

More pushed Steven Macdonald and Rory Kennedy forward and it took a superb, stop with his left foot from Skye keeper Ryan Morrison to deny Rory Kennedy what looked sure to be an injury-time leveller.

Skye skipper John Gillies said: “We came out in the second half fired up and I thought we were brilliant. Newtonmore are one of shinty’s top teams so to beat them is fantastic and there’s more to come.”

It was a baptism of fire for Skye full back Ryan Harrison, making his competitive debut after joining from Glasgow Mid Argyll.

He said: “There was such a big crowd and maybe the nerves got to us a bit in the first half but what a roar from our supporters at the final whistle.

“We’ve now won our last three games during the last 10 minutes which shows spirit and resilience.”

Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “The game had everything. We dominated the first half and I thought we were in control. Skye had the second half when we lost the middle of the field where John Gillies was excellent.

“Skye are physical and wanted it more and a lot of teams will come here and drop points.”

Morrison continues on the goal trail

Craig Morrison was shinty’s top scorer last season and his first half hat-trick and two-goal Liam Symonds had Caberfeidh 5-0 ahead against Lochaber. Ben Delaney’s penalty and Max Campbell made the final score 5-2.

Greg Matheson scored twice as Lovat saw off Glenurquhart 3-2. Danny Kelly got the other with Ryan Porter and John Cameron countering.

Kyles Athletic’s encounter with Oban Camanachd was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

Beauly displayed their Mowi National Division title credentials, beating Kilmallie 5-1.

All the goals came in the first half as Conor Ross and doubles from Robbie Brindle and Finlay MacLennan put Beauly out of sight despite Lewis Birrell’s counter.

Glasgow Mid Argyll survived Bute’s late fightback to win 4-3. Bute’s Ryan Craig cancelled out Cailean MacLeod’s opener before Craig Anderson, Calum Morrison and Calum McLay had GMA 4-1 up. Iain McDonald and Scott Harvey’s stoppage-time penalty weren’t enough. GMA’s Cameron McCue was sent off.

Graham Campbell and Victor Smith’s double, one a penalty, secured Fort William’s 3-2 victory over Col Glen. Cluanie Fraser and Andrew MacVicar replied.

Inveraray won 4-1 at Oban Celtic with Ewan Donnan, Neil Campbell, Ruaraidh Graham and Allan MacDonald scoring. Gabriel Tidser replied.