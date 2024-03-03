Shinty: Champions Kingussie leave it late but make winning start to new campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Champions Kingussie leave it late but make winning start to new campaign

A 1-0 victory against Kinlochshiel meant Kingussie began the season on a positive note.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie No. 11 Dylan Borthwick watches his shot his the back of the net for the only goal of the game against Kinlochshiel in the Mowi Premiership. Image: Neil Paterson.
Kingussie No. 11 Dylan Borthwick watches his shot his the back of the net for the only goal of the game against Kinlochshiel in the Mowi Premiership. Image: Neil Paterson.

Champions Kingussie left it late, but Dylan Borthwick’s fabulous finish from Ruaridh Anderson’s corner a couple of minutes from time got their Mowi Premiership campaign off to a winning start as they beat Kinlochshiel 1-0 at the Dell.

Shiel could have led by the break, but Kingussie’s Robert Mabon was outstanding in defence. Finlay MacRae and Conor Cormack were best for Shiel.

Kings boss Iain Borthwick said: “They may have bossed us in the first half, but I think we had same number of chances in front of goal.

“Both defences played well, and we came more into it during the last half-hour, creating the best chances, and it was so good to see Dylan getting the winning goal.”

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “We’re gutted as we had so much of the play and had plenty of chances. We could have been three-up by half-time, but the ball just didn’t run for us.”

Kingussie’s Alexander Michie comes up against Archie MacRae (left) and Donald Nixon (both Kinlochshiel). Image: Neil Paterson. 

Plenty of entertainment at Portree

Skye Camanachd beat Newtonmore 3-2 following a dramatic encounter in Portree.

A Jamie Gillies shot spun into the net off keeper Kenny Ross’s stick before Iain Robinson levelled late in the first half following a corner before putting More in front following a free-hit a couple of minutes later.

With 15 minutes remaining, Dan MacDonald escaped Rory Kennedy’s clutches to make it 2-2.

Referee Steven MacLachlan sent off More’s Martin Hall for a late challenge and Skye’s Ross Nicolson for retaliation as the game threatened to boil over before Kenny Cushnie’s late strike from the left deceived Kenny Ross to put Skye ahead.

More pushed Steven Macdonald and Rory Kennedy forward and it took a superb, stop with his left foot from Skye keeper Ryan Morrison to deny Rory Kennedy what looked sure to be an injury-time leveller.

Skye skipper John Gillies said: “We came out in the second half fired up and I thought we were brilliant. Newtonmore are one of shinty’s top teams so to beat them is fantastic and there’s more to come.”

Kingussie’s Dylan Borthwick in front of WD MacRae (Kinlochshiel). Image: Neil Paterson.

It was a baptism of fire for Skye full back Ryan Harrison, making his competitive debut after joining from Glasgow Mid Argyll.

He said: “There was such a big crowd and maybe the nerves got to us a bit in the first half but what a roar from our supporters at the final whistle.

“We’ve now won our last three games during the last 10 minutes which shows spirit and resilience.”

Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “The game had everything. We dominated the first half and I thought we were in control. Skye had the second half when we lost the middle of the field where John Gillies was excellent.

“Skye are physical and wanted it more and a lot of teams will come here and drop points.”

Morrison continues on the goal trail

Craig Morrison was shinty’s top scorer last season and his first half hat-trick and two-goal Liam Symonds had Caberfeidh 5-0 ahead against Lochaber. Ben Delaney’s penalty and Max Campbell made the final score 5-2.

Greg Matheson scored twice as Lovat saw off Glenurquhart 3-2. Danny Kelly got the other with Ryan Porter and John Cameron countering.

Kyles Athletic’s encounter with Oban Camanachd was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

Beauly displayed their Mowi National Division title credentials, beating Kilmallie 5-1.

All the goals came in the first half as Conor Ross and doubles from Robbie Brindle and Finlay MacLennan put Beauly out of sight despite Lewis Birrell’s counter.

Glasgow Mid Argyll survived Bute’s late fightback to win 4-3. Bute’s Ryan Craig cancelled out Cailean MacLeod’s opener before Craig Anderson, Calum Morrison and Calum McLay had GMA 4-1 up. Iain McDonald and Scott Harvey’s stoppage-time penalty weren’t enough. GMA’s Cameron McCue was sent off.

Graham Campbell and Victor Smith’s double, one a penalty, secured Fort William’s 3-2 victory over Col Glen. Cluanie Fraser and Andrew MacVicar replied.

Inveraray won 4-1 at Oban Celtic with Ewan Donnan, Neil Campbell, Ruaraidh Graham and Allan MacDonald scoring. Gabriel Tidser replied.

