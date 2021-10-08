Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Jewellery designer benefits from Emerging Maker course

By Jacqueline Wake Young
October 8, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 8, 2021, 12:11 pm
Emma Louise Wilson makes fine silver and enamel jewellery as well as hand-raised bowls.

A north-east jewellery designer is one of the latest creatives to benefit from a tailored package of support provided by Craft Scotland.

Aberdeen-based Emma Louise Wilson is set to graduate from the Compass Emerging Maker programme in March 2022 and says she is already reaping the benefits.

Compass offers a programme of learning and business development that includes mentoring, practical business training and access to upskilling designed to build resilience into the craft sector.

Craft Scotland said the scheme “helps spotlight and support the potential of some of the country’s most exciting makers from those reimagining traditional crafts in a design-led contemporary way to those leading the way in producing sustainable, ethical handmade objects”.

A small silver bowl by Emma Louise Wilson.

Emma, who makes fine silver and enamel jewellery as well as hand-raised bowls inspired by Scottish landscapes and weather, told the P&J this week: “Being on the Compass Programme for Emerging Makers has really helped me focus on how to grow and develop my business.

“We have done a lot of in-depth work on how to run the business, how to promote it, the financial side, social media, pricing, etc. I feel much more confident in my ability to do what I need to do to run a successful creative business now that I have that knowledge underpinning everything.

“As much as I love what I do, it’s not a hobby and so it needs to be sustainable, and hopefully as it grows I’ll be able to pay myself a decent wage and contribute to our family income.”

Earrings by Emma Louise Wilson, soon to be Compass graduate.

“Creative businesses are a huge part of the economy these days and so knowing how to structure the business and how to grow it in a manageable way is very important if I want it to last long term.

“Just as important is the wonderful community aspect of the course; the seven of us on the cohort are really supportive of each other. I am also getting much better at networking which is such an important part of business and one that I have certainly avoided in the past!”

Jo Scott, left, and Elaine Furnivall, from the Compass team.

Jo Scott, head of programmes at Craft Scotland, said: “Scotland-based makers enjoy many advantages, from excellent further education courses across the country, a strong heritage of making here in Scotland and an outward-facing sector keen to embrace new technologies and international influences to create new work.

“Despite this, makers in Scotland face their own set of unique challenges, many of which have been heightened by the impact of Brexit and the pandemic, including access to craft markets and fairs, disrupted supply chains or access to digital infrastructure for online-based businesses.

“Craft Scotland developed Compass in 2018 to focus on developing craft talent following a period of research and maker feedback. We have now had over 50 makers go through the programme.”

An Emma Louise Wilson bowl inspired by the Scottish landscape.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]