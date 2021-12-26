North East Now – Aberdeen business woman decks the halls with glitz and glamour

An error occurred. Please try again.

Giant Christmas trees, garlands and plenty of sparkling lights are all in a day’s work during the festive period for Adesso Decor.

Charlotte Garvie, from Banchory, started her interior decorating business last year and has seen it grow from strength to strength.

The mum-of-one supplies everything from lighting and draping to giant nutcrackers for both residential and corporate clients.

Christmas is one of Ms Garvie’s busiest times – if not the busiest – with most of the decorating work beginning at the start of November.

The 40-year-old carries out work all over Scotland including the north-east, in Craigellachie and Elgin, as well as in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Visions of Christmas perfection she delivers can be ambitious.

Ms Garvie, mum to seven-year-old Emilia, said: “There’s one lady in a five floor house who’s got a full size Santa sleigh and reindeer in her lobby.

“She’s got three 12 ft Christmas trees, a nine ft Christmas tree and the whole of the front of the house is decked out in garland and there’s giant nutcrackers in her basement.

“Some people maybe just want a tree and their stairs decorated or their front door.

“It can go from one extreme to another.”

People want perfect Christmas picture

One big trend this year has been “doorscaping” which is decorating the front door of your home for pictures on social media platform Instagram.

Ms Garvie said: “Doorscaping has been a very big thing.

“People are wanting something round their door to make a splash in the neighbourhood and then it ends up on Instagram.

There was a reservedness in people last year but this year they have totally opened up.”

“I think there was a reservedness in people last year but this year they have totally opened up and I think that’s the social media culture because everyone wants to use their pictures on there.”

Ms Garvie also carries out decorations for a number of other seasonal celebrations.

She said: “We do have a really busy Christmas season but we are hoping to expand the events and include more seasons.

“We are seeing a lot more interest in events whether that be Spring or Valentines Day.

“We put up all the decorations and take them back down.”

Starting her own business was a big decision for Ms Garvie but one she was ready to make after previously owning a franchise which was Edinburgh-based.

She said: “It was something I always wanted to do and it gives me more freedom to make the decisions I want.

“We aren’t following a mandate from someone else and can be more creative.

“My background has always been in events and decorating was a natural progression for me.”

Business to grow in time

Looking to the future Ms Garvie hopes to expand her team and range of events.

She said: “I would love to see much more events grow.

“We’ve got some really talented freelance workers and I’d like to look to employ them full time.

“I love to go into a venue and transform it so it looks phenomenal.”

The North East Now campaign has made it easy for people to support local firms from a wide range of industries during the pandemic.

The initiative is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

For further information on , visit www.adessodecor.com

To find out more about North-East Now, visit www.northeastnow.scot