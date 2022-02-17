Aker Solutions to create 200 UK jobs in renewables push By Allister Thomas February 17, 2022, 10:22 am Updated: February 17, 2022, 11:53 am Jason Brown, head of renewables UK, Aker Solutions. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aker Solutions will create 200 UK jobs this year as part of a drive into renewables and low carbon oil and gas projects. The engineering firm said the move means its total UK workforce is increasing by 25%, coming as part of a wider global recruitment push. Worldwide, Aker Solutions is increasing its workforce by 14%, up from 15,000 to 17,000, with new positions across regions including Norway, India, Malaysia, the US and Canada. Read the full article here. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close