Aker Solutions to create 200 UK jobs in renewables push

Aker Solutions will create 200 UK jobs this year as part of a drive into renewables and low carbon oil and gas projects.

The engineering firm said the move means its total UK workforce is increasing by 25%, coming as part of a wider global recruitment push.

Worldwide, Aker Solutions is increasing its workforce by 14%, up from 15,000 to 17,000, with new positions across regions including Norway, India, Malaysia, the US and Canada.

