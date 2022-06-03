Business Briefs Bulletin: Updates from RES and Caithness Chamber plus Moray Chamber of Commerce, Legasea, QHSE Aberdeen and KR Group

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every Friday The Press & Journal publishes a weekly round-up of some of the many positive business stories from across the north and north-east.

Here are some of this week’s highlights.

Caithness Chamber welcomes RES as new premier partner

RES, the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, has joined Caithness Chamber of Commerce as a silver premier partner.

Chamber chief executive Trudy Morris said the chamber looked forward to working closely with the firm over the coming year to maximise supply chain opportunities for local firms.

She said: “Renewable energy in all its forms will play a key role in the economic diversification and growth of the North Highlands over the coming years, and significant planned developments in all areas of the sector over the next decade present real opportunities for our local supply chain.

“It is fantastic to see a large company like RES demonstrating a real commitment to understanding the unique challenges and opportunities that face the business community in our area, and to working with us to maximise local opportunities and benefits.

“We look forward to working with RES to demonstrate the skills, capabilities and expertise that our supply chain can bring to their projects, and to ensure that our members are aware of the opportunities that are available locally as these projects progress.”

RES development project manager Euan Hogg said: “We have had a presence in Caithness for almost two decades, having developed and built Forss wind farm which we now operate and more recently in relation to our five-turbine wind farm proposal at Cairnmore Hill to the west of Thurso.

“Caithness has a wealth of local businesses with experience and expertise in onshore wind development.

“As such RES is keen to maximise inward investment and supply chain opportunities for local businesses and contractors, as well as other local benefits from our projects and activities in the area.”

RES has 21 wind farms in Scotland with a total generation capacity of 597 MW.

Subsea circular economy project reducing carbon emissions

Aberdeenshire-based startup, Legasea, has announced the completion of a significant circular economy project involving the disassembly of ten decommissioned subsea production systems recovered from the Celtic Sea.

The ‘shore-to-store’ service, supported by Scottish Enterprise’s green jobs fund, has reduced the carbon footprint of subsea decommissioning operations by taking subsea equipment that is no longer required and finding routes to refurbish, recertify, remanufacture and reuse, keeping as many components as possible in use with a projected annual carbon saving of 10,000 tonnes of CO2e (C02 and other gases).

The project is the culmination of several years of research and planning by Legasea.

The environmental service company has also been awarded a SEPA waste management licence, which permits Legasea to accept a range of materials from subsea decommissioning operations.

Legasea managing director Lewis Sim said support for the shore-to-store service from the sector has been “phenomenal”.

He added: “Every member of our team has contributed towards this successful project and they deserve a big thank you, as do all of the supply chain companies that helped to support the project.

“With more than 6,400 trees installed globally, at least a quarter of which are in the North Sea, we look forward to assisting with many more decommissioning scopes, with the recovered parts supporting late-life operations in a sustainable manner.”

Applications open for annual dinner supported charity

Applications are now being taken to be the supported charity at Moray’s biggest black-tie event.

On 30 September, 400 local business representatives will convene at Gordon Castle in Fochabers for Moray Chamber of Commerce’s 17th Annual Business Dinner.

The evening will culminate with the presentation of the Moray Chamber Business Award to the company which has made the biggest contribution to the local economy during the past year.

This is the third year the event is at Gordon Castle and the evening’s principal sponsor is North of Scotland Marquees.

Moray Chamber uses the night to raise money for a local cause with 2019’s charity, Kieran’s Legacy receiving £6,600 from the auction.

The chosen charity must operate within Moray and demonstrate how its work benefits communities within the area.

Other sponsors of the annual event include: William Grant & Sons; Johnstons of Elgin; Gordon & MacPhail; Fibre1; Forsyths and Associated Seafoods.

Application forms can be found on the Moray Chamber of Commerce website or by emailing info@moraychamber.co.uk.

Applications close at 5pm on 23rd June.

QHSE Aberdeen supports KR Group in carbon neutral verification

KR Group says its circular economic solution to cladding waste will see more than 7,700 tonnes of Co2 emissions prevented in the next five years.

The company started its sustainability initiative ‘KR Bon Reduction’ pilot scheme early this year to repurpose cladding waste and divert it from landfill.

KR Group used QHSE Aberdeen to develop and implement methodologies to demonstrate its carbon neutrality claims are credible.

KR Group made changes within the business to reduce emissions while carbon is offset via its partnership with Highland Carbon.

The company manages “offsetting projects” such as forest protection and reforestation, windfarms, solar arrays, hydropower, waste reduction and community schemes.

“Taking control of the process now rather than waiting for supply chain pressure allows organisations to turn emissions assessment and reduction to their advantage,” said QHSE Aberdeen managing director David Rusling.