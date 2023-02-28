Strike action at Aberdeen bus depot postponed after 11th hour offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strike action at Aberdeen bus depot postponed after 11th hour offer

By Keith Findlay
February 28, 2023, 2:40 pm Updated: February 28, 2023, 4:11 pm
It's business as usual for First Aberdeen as depot workers mull a new pay deal. Image: Kenny Elrick /DC Thomson
It's business as usual for First Aberdeen as depot workers mull a new pay deal. Image: Kenny Elrick /DC Thomson

Strike action planned by contract workers at the First Bus depot in Aberdeen has been postponed while they consider a new pay offer from their employer.

Industrial action at the King Street site was due to take place from 3pm tomorrow to 6am on Saturday, and then again the next Saturday.

More than 100 cleaners, fuellers and “shunters” across First Bus operations in Aberdeen and Glasgow were poised to walk out after previously rejecting a 2% increase.

Unite the Union had warned buses may be taken off the roads for safety and re-charging reasons.

Our members have stood firm in the run up to industrial action, and this has caused the employer to come back around the table and make a new pay offer.”

Wendy Dunsmore, industrial officer, Unite the Union

An invitation to fresh talks was made less than 48 hours before the first strike was due to begin, Unite said today.

This has resulted in a new offer, the union said, adding “This is now being put to union members in a ballot.”

A spokesman for the union added: “At the moment we are looking to keep the details of the latest offer for the ballot boxes.”

First Bus HQ in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson /DC Thomson

If this latest offer is rejected, the bus depot workers – all employees of service contractor Bidvest Noonan – will strike from Wednesday March 8.

Unite industrial officer Wendy Dunsmore said: “Our members have stood firm in the run up to industrial action, and this has caused the employer to come back around the table and make a new pay offer.

“It is now up to our members to decide if they believe this is sufficient.

“If the latest offer is rejected, then strike action will go ahead as planned on March 8.”

Bidvest Noon failed to respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for First Bus said: “We can confirm there will be no disruption to our Glasgow and Aberdeen networks between March 1 and 4.”

Aberdeen work outsourced three years ago

First Bus outsourced the work in Glasgow in 2016, with Aberdeen following suit in 2020.

According to Unite, wages at London, Belfast and Dublin-based Bidvest Noonan start at £9.62 per hour.

From April the national minimum wage will be £10.42 per hour.

Accounts lodged at Companies House show Bidvest Noonan (UK) – part of The Bidvest Group (UK) – made pre-tax profits of £13.3 million during the 12 months to June 30 2022, up from £7.3m the year before.

Revenue at the firm surged to £397.2m in the latest period, from £168.2m previously.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented