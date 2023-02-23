Commercial property: Granite City becoming two-tier market, says Savills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commercial property: Granite City becoming two-tier market, says Savills

By Keith Findlay
February 23, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 23, 2023, 8:18 am
Claire Herriot, associate director for Savills in Aberdeen. Image: Savills
Claire Herriot, associate director for Savills in Aberdeen. Image: Savills

Aberdeen is seeing the emergence of a two-tier commercial property market, according to Savills.

Rents and terms are holding up well for “best-in-class” buildings, it said.

But “functionally or locationally obsolete” properties are struggling, the firm added.

Changing times for energy firms

Claire Herriot, associate director at Savills in Aberdeen, said: “We continue to see an increase in significant transactions… related to alternative sectors.

“While the majority of take-up in both the office and industrial market can be attributed to traditional energy companies who operate in oil and gas, many of these relocations support their wider ambitions to move into renewables.”

Wind and hydrogen projects, as well as the potential for carbon capture and storage offer Aberdeen the chance to be a key player in the energy transition, Ms Herriot said.

Artist’s impression of a hydrogen test & demonstrator building and wider energy transition zone campus proposed for Aberdeen. Image: ETZ

She added: “The property market plays a crucial role in unlocking these opportunities.

“The immediate challenge is the severe lack of supply of high quality stock.

“We will likely see rents increase for good quality secondhand space across industrials and offices in the absence of any new-build product.”

New development ‘unviable’

There is a growing urgency for speculative development in the market, Ms Heriot said, adding: “High build, labour and finance costs still remain an issue – making new development unviable in a lot of cases.

“If we do see any new-build development, rents will need to be well ahead of where they were at the peak of the market back in 2013-2014 and long term lease commitments will be required, unless we see a reduction in costs.”

We will likely see rents increase for good quality secondhand space across industrials and offices in the absence of any new-build product.”

Claire Herriot, Savills

Meanwhile Savills said it accounted for 385,000sq ft of office lettings in Aberdeen last year, a 95% uplift on 2021 levels and in line with the five year average of 380,000sq ft.

“A further 100,000sq ft of office space sat under offer as we entered 2023,” it added.

Savills was also busy on the industrial front in 2022, recording total take-up of 926,000sq ft – up by 35% on the year before and well ahead of the five year average of 620,000sq ft.

Deal highlights

Key transactions for Savills’ team in and around Aberdeen included ETZ acquiring a 47,000sq ft facility on Hareness Road for its energy transition zone plans.

Savills was also involved in the biggest industrial deal of last year, the letting of 65,000sq ft at the Wallace Facility at Badentoy, Portlethen, to waste services firm Biffa.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented