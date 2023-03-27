Aberdeen businessman Anurag Rai aims to find the superhuman in you

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Anurag Rai, the Aberdeen entrepreneur and author behind business and life coaching enterprise Superhuman in You.

How and why did you start in business?

In 2005 I came to the UK with £100, a few clothes, and zero business contacts. I wanted to start my own company, and after working in various multinational fast-food chains I opened my restaurant in 2011. It was doing great but after just six months a series of unfortunate events led me to move out of my flat and into the restaurant storeroom, which had no heating or electricity.

I spent three dark nights in that storeroom asking myself the same question – why me? But on the fourth night I had a new thought – why not me? So many other people in the World find themselves in far worse situations.

This one thought shifted my perspective on life and I managed to get the restaurant back up and in profit soon after.

In 2014, when my son was born, I decided to switch careers and become an accountant.

I spent two years investing in my personal growth, reading more than 100 books on human potential, taking many courses and attending many seminars. I used my body and mind as a guinea pig to test what works and what doesn’t.

Most start-up business owners fall into the trap of perfectionism. I learned very quickly to put progress over perfection,”

As a result, I was able to finish a three-year accounting qualification in nine months, while holding down a full-time job and supporting my young family. My friends would jokingly call me “superhuman”.

Superhuman In You was born in 2019 and a year later I published my first book, The Power Within. It became an Amazon US bestseller. People started approaching me and asking about my work, and I enjoyed giving unofficial coaching to friends and family.

That’s when I decided, in December 2020, to quit my accounting job and start coaching full time.

How did you get to where you are today?

It’s been a journey of failing, learning and growing. My philosophy is to choose a mission that allows me to set a direction and some sort of game plan. It doesn’t have to be perfect. And then I can forget everything and just focus on the next step. Sometimes you have to slow down to move fast.

Who helped you?

So many people have helped me that it’s impossible to name them all. From the authors of the books I have read to people in the Aberdeen business community, such as the Federation of Small Businesses.

And from my clients to my eight-year-old son, wife, friends and many others. Some have taught me, some have inspired me and some have supported me. I am very fortunate to be surrounded by amazing people.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Don’t solve the symptoms, solve the problem.

What is your biggest mistake?

I won’t call it a mistake, but rather a learning experience. Most start-up business owners fall into the trap of perfectionism. I learned very quickly to put progress over perfection. Also, perfect sometimes doesn’t work. So, focus on what’s effective and not what seems perfect to you.

What is your greatest achievement?

At a young age I came alone to an unknown country, with nothing. And then I created what I came here to create, only to lose it all. And then I got back to creating again.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

The pressure is real. I am always looking for ways to use technology and artificial intelligence to reduce costs to the business. At home we are considering installing solar panels to save costs on energy.

I feel the government is already doing a lot based on what it has available. New grants for helping businesses invest in energy-efficient technology would be helpful.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I am on a mission to positively influence a billion lives.

What do you do to relax?

I remember our thoughts are not real – they are either a memory or an imagination.

Relaxed is our usual state. The only time we are unrelaxed is when we are either judging or expecting.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I am reading Super Thinking by Gabriel Weinberg and Lauren McCann. I don’t watch TV – life has enough drama, humour and adventure to entertain us.

What do you waste your money on?

I won’t call it a waste, but I invest a lot of money in learning and personal development.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I sit down in silence with a glass of warm water. This is followed by a power hour – 20 minutes of meditation, 20 minutes of journaling and 20 minutes of workout.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive an Audi Q3. It’s just the right size for our family. I would love to drive a Ferrari Purosangue.