Your Money: Give your children a head start this tax year-end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Your Money: Give your children a head start this tax year-end

Time is ticking down for making sure you've covered all bases for 2022-23

"Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis" - Gary Walker. Image: Gary Walker
"Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis" - Gary Walker. Image: Gary Walker
By Gary Walker

When you’re in your 40s you can sometimes feel like you’re planning finances for three generations, not just one.

Many people find themselves caught in the “sandwich” generation, responsible for both their children’s future financial prospects and the wellbeing of their parents in later life.

At the same time, you may also be thinking about making the most of your investments so you’ve got enough money to enjoy your own retirement.

Your priorities change over time, especially when you’re working out how to balance your own financial wellbeing with that of your children’s in the future. It can feel like you’re spinning plates.

Are you using all your tax allowances?

With so many calls on your money, it makes sense to take advantage of the tax allowances right in front of you – such as the annual £20,000 individual savings account (Isa) allowance.

Creating a detailed financial plan that covers both your short-term needs and longer-term life goals is all about understanding how much you’ll need and when you’ll need it.

Isas are a simple and tax-friendly way to get started if you haven’t already.

There are many ways to give your children a financial head-start. Image: Shutterstock

Cash Isas make a good, tax-efficient home for rainy-day funds, while stocks & shares Isas can provide the potential for growth from your investments to help achieve your longer-term ambitions, from buying a new home to affording a great education for your children.

Tax-efficient savings may also help your loved ones with long-term care costs; taking a weight off their minds and yours.

Giving your children a break

Opening a Junior Isa for them means they can build up a tax-efficient pot of money. They can either access it at 18, or roll it over into a standard Isa and continue to save. It could make all the difference to them getting their first mortgage.

You may also be thinking about helping them get into university, deal with student debt or get on the property ladder.

Today’s teenagers are likely facing working and retirement lives very different from our own, so giving them a practical, financial head-start can really help as they begin building their own careers and lives.

How pension tax relief can help

Pension tax relief can make a significant difference to the amount of money you can save for later life, particularly if you start early. And any parent or legal guardian can open a children’s pension from the moment they’re born. You can put up to £2,880 a year into their pension and the 20% pension tax relief bumps this up to £3,600.

While this may not be front-of-mind when you’ve got a young family, the tax benefits on pensions mean even small amounts paid in regularly every month can mean your children being able to do what they dream of when they reach your age and older.

Making the most of capital gains tax

People often forget about the annual capital gains tax (CGT) allowance, which can make a big difference to your investment growth.

CGT is the tax you pay on the profits if you sell a property or asset that has increased in value. The 2022-23 tax year CGT allowance means the first £12,300 of profits are tax-free. Next tax year this allowance will drop to £6,000, falling to £3,000 in 2024-25.

The amount of CGT you pay depends on your tax band and the asset you’ve made a gain on. It’s worth taking financial advice as it is a complex, though useful, part of tax planning.

Talking your options through with someone who understands your short and long-term goals will help you feel confident about the choices you’re making for your children.”

Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis, so planning ahead is important. With tax year-end coming up fast, checking in with an exert will help make sure you don’t miss out.

If you’re thinking about moving cash around, or splitting your money, have a chat with your financial adviser. Talking your options through with someone who understands your short and long-term goals will help you feel confident about the choices you’re making for your children.

Gary Walker is managing director of Aberdeen-based Gary Walker Wealth Management.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

"Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis" - Gary Walker. Image: Gary Walker
ZLX Business Solutions opens office in Aberdeen eyeing future growth
"Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis" - Gary Walker. Image: Gary Walker
Aberdeen firm Envertiz brings more than 10,000 nurses to UK
"Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis" - Gary Walker. Image: Gary Walker
Aberdeen businessman Anurag Rai aims to find the superhuman in you
Companies pay business rates – the equivalent of council tax – on the properties that they use (PA)
Businesses ‘face £300m-per-year bill under new Government proposals’
Just over 8 million households across the UK will receive the £301 payment this spring (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dates for new cost-of-living payment coming this spring announced by Government
Almost half of households are concerned about keeping up with rent and mortgage payments over the next year due to the cost-of-living crisis, according to finance firm Legal & General (Tim Ireland/PA)
Almost half of households ‘concerned over meeting rent or mortgage bills’
Airports, power stations and business headquarters are set to be hit hardest by property tax changes when new valuations come into force next week, according to research (Steve Parsons/PA)
Airports set for bumper business rates amid £1.4bn tax rise
Ovo is offering a one-year fixed tariff of £2,275 to existing customers (PA)
Ovo launches energy deal below Government price cap
It would be ‘a tragedy’ if John Lewis changed its ownership model, a former boss of the retailer has said (Sean Dempsey/PA)
It would be ‘a tragedy’ if John Lewis ownership model changes, says former boss
The economy is 4% is lower than if the UK had remained in the European Union, the chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility has said (Jonathan Brady/PA)
‘Economy 4% lower than if UK had remained in European Union’

Most Read

1
"Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis" - Gary Walker. Image: Gary Walker
Dons player Hayden Coulson in search for family’s dog after A92 crash near Muchalls
2
"Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis" - Gary Walker. Image: Gary Walker
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
3
"Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis" - Gary Walker. Image: Gary Walker
Aberdeen man avoids prison after ‘shocking’ dangerous driving episode
4
"Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis" - Gary Walker. Image: Gary Walker
Men rounded on relative’s attacker with baseball bat after ‘rage took over’
5
"Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis" - Gary Walker. Image: Gary Walker
Garage owner abducted and assaulted terrified customer who complained about faulty car
6
"Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis" - Gary Walker. Image: Gary Walker
Why Bob Keiller could be the man to bring sparkle back to Union Street…
7
"Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis" - Gary Walker. Image: Gary Walker
Man, 32, to appear in court following alleged Soul Bar attack in Aberdeen city…
8
"Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis" - Gary Walker. Image: Gary Walker
Finn Creaney’s father: ‘I’ve put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…
9
"Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis" - Gary Walker. Image: Gary Walker
Man, 32, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
10
"Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis" - Gary Walker. Image: Gary Walker
Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home

More from Press and Journal

aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
"Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis" - Gary Walker. Image: Gary Walker
Junior football: Culter sit seven points clear at the Premier League summit
"Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis" - Gary Walker. Image: Gary Walker
Thief stole £25k worth of vehicles in three nights - blaming Covid lockdown
"Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis" - Gary Walker. Image: Gary Walker
Courage on the Catwalk model says life is about making memories after cancer diagnosis
"Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis" - Gary Walker. Image: Gary Walker
Lewis Hyde hopes Caley Thistle have kick-started play-off charge with win over Partick Thistle
"Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis" - Gary Walker. Image: Gary Walker
Portlethen mum taking 'positive mindset' to the Courage on the Catwalk stage
"Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis" - Gary Walker. Image: Gary Walker
John Ferry: A new first minister is a chance for a new post-populist era
"Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis" - Gary Walker. Image: Gary Walker
Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face
Brechin City striker Grady McGrath is congratulated after scoring the second against Wick Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Grady McGrath hails perfect day as he bags five in Brechin rout of Wick…
"Most of the tax allowances and reliefs you can claim are on a use-it-or-lose-it basis" - Gary Walker. Image: Gary Walker
Judith Deacons: After 100 years of standing up for mental health, there is still…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented