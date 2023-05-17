£1.4 million warehouse in Aberdeen going under the hammer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An industrial warehouse with a guide price tag of £1.4 million is among north-east commercial properties going under the hammer in an online auction tomorrow.

The warehouse – the Tern building – is on a 1.85-acre site on the east side of Denmore Road, between Tern Place and Denmore Place, in Denmore Industrial Estate.

Land Register of Scotland records show it is owned by London-based Fraser Investment.

According to auction house Acuitus, the property generates annual income of £182,500.

Home to Sparrows Offshore

The sitting tenant is energy services firm Sparrows Offshore, which has occupied the property for more than 15 years and exercised an option to extend its lease until 2027.

Nearby occupiers include Screwfix, B&Q, Bilfinger, Eurocell, Speedy Hire, M&S Foodhall, McDonalds, Costa Coffee and numerous industrial and trade businesses.

Acuitus director Mhairi Archibald said: “Industrial warehouses have proven particularly resilient in the current commercial property market.

“With renewed economic activity in Aberdeen we expect substantial interest from investors.

“Sparrows’ operation in Aberdeen extends over seven locations focussed on Bridge of Don, highlighting the importance of this location to them”.

The auction will take place at 1pm. It will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website and offers online, telephone and proxy bidding.

Other properties up for grabs include a 3,445sq ft “retail opportunity” at 19 North Esplanade West, Aberdeen.

The detached, single storey building looking out onto the River Dee has a guide price of £15,000.

Westhill office building up for grabs

Meanwhile, Elrick House, on Perigrine Road, Westhill, is on offer at a guide price of £450,000.

The vacant, two-story office building boasts more than 20,800sq ft of floor space on a 2.3-acre site.

Nearby occupiers Tritech Interenation, Halliburton, IKM Testing UK and Roc Healthcare.

Acuitus says the “substantial and attractive” building – once home to Technip Offshore Wind – may be suitable for a change of use, subject to planning consents.