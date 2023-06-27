Newly acquired DeltaTek moves into new site in Aberdeen

Aberdeen company DeltaTek has capped an “award-winning six months” by announcing its relocation from Dyce to new premises at Altens Industrial Estate.

The move comes just months after the offshore well construction cementing specialist was snapped up by multinational energy services group Expro for an undisclosed sum.

Expro’s bosses hailed the acquisition as a “platform for growth”.

King’s Award success

And just a couple of months ago DeltaTek won a King’s Award for Enterprise, in the innovation category.

The firm was also recognised for its technology offering at the Northern Star Awards.

Meanwhile, founder and chief executive Tristam Horn won the young professional gong at the Offshore Achievement Awards.

Mr Horn said the new facility at Altens gave the firm “expansive resources to our team as part of the global Expro family”.

He added: “The relocation presents us with further opportunities to expand… as we embark on our journey as part of Expro. I am incredibly proud of the work our team has done to achieve the recognition with all the awards we have won this year, and I am delighted our hard work and commitment to continued industry advancement has been celebrated in this way.”

DeltaTek’s story so far

DeltaTek – formerly Deepwater Tools – was launched by Mr Horn in 2015 in response to growing demand for intelligent, cost-saving and risk-reducing oilfield technology.

Oil and gas industry veterans Dave Shand and Steve Bruce came on board in 2018 to support its growth plans.

The firm now has operations in the UK, Norway, the Gulf of Mexico, West Africa and Asia Pacific.

Its 15-strong Aberdeen team moved from Howe Moss Drive into the new headquarters on Hareness Circle earlier this month.

Two firms under one roof

Expro also occupies the dual-branded building, with about 100 of its staff based there.

The parent company employs about 740 people in the Granite City, among a 7,600-strong global workforce.

Aberdeen is home to regional headquarters of the Houston-based group.

Expro supplies a wide range of services and products that measure, improve, control and process flow from oil and gas wells, from exploration and appraisal through to mature field production optimisation and enhancement.

It inherited the site on Hareness Circle as a result of its 2021 merger with Dutch rival Frank’s International, creating a billion-dollar international oilfield services giant.