North-east energy sector leaders open up on gender and race discrimination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

North-east energy sector leaders open up on gender and race discrimination

BP's North Sea boss was once told she was only at university to 'catch a husband'.

By Ryan Duff
The panellists at Axis and ABFE-Scotland's event in Aberdeen.
The panellists at Axis and ABFE-Scotland's event in Aberdeen. Clockwise from the top left are Emma Behjat, Ollie Folayan, Doris Reiter, Chrissie Clarke and Shaun Scantlebury. Image: DCT Media

Energy industry bosses have opened up to an Aberdeen business event audience about discrimination hurdles they faced because of gender or race.

The Axis Aberdeen and AFBE-UK Scotland session heard from leaders from BP, Intertek and other firms about barriers they encountered as they climbed the career ladder.

Doris Reiter, BP’s senior vice-president for the North Sea, said that in her first term at university – studying chemical and mechanical engineering – she was asked multiple times if she was “just there to catch a husband”. She went on to complete a PhD in petroleum engineering.

‘Doris, I don’t think you’re really cut out for leadership’

The supermajor’s North Sea boss also shared an experience early in her career, when she had a “development conversation” with a manager.

She told her superior: “I want to solidify my technical background, and would like to be a team leader and a manager.”

Her manager replied: “Doris, I don’t think you’re really cut out for leadership.”

The Austrian was also told the company she worked for promoted women, but only those with a British or American accent.

The audience at AXIS Network and AFBE Scotland’s event in Altens, Aberdeen.

Axis Network vice-chairwoman Emma Behjat, business development manager at Intertek, also shared her experiences.

She told those attending the event at Wood’s offices in Altens she came from a “low socio-economic background”. Despite this, she went on to graduate from Imperial College London with a PhD in chemical biology.

What a difference a name makes

Achieving this made her “really proud and excited to get into the workforce”.

She said: “When I was applying for roles I used my given name, which is Hamasseh Behjat. I wasn’t getting much feedback and that was disheartening.

“I remember my dad saying to me one day that he wanted to have a look at my CV and then he told me to use my preferred name, Emma.”

Event panelistsm, l-r, Shaun Scantlebury, Ollie Folayan, Doris Reiter, Emma Behjat and Chrissie Clarke.

For subsequent job applications “the response was much different” to what she had experienced when applying for roles as Hamasseh, she said.

This was not the end of the prejudice she faced: “I work in sales and sales technical sales, and I can remember it was a male-dominated environment, Ms Behjat said.

Sexist slur over sales success

During a training session she was told, in front of others, she was doing well in sales “based on people finding me sexually attractive, basically disregarding my knowledge and technical experience”.

The event’s panel featured Ms Reiter, Ms Behjat, AFBE-UK co-chairman Ollie Folayan and Chrissie Clarke, vice-president for diversity and inclusion at Wood. Moderator for the discussion was Shaun Scantlebury, partner at EY People Advisory Services.

Ongoing gender imbalance at the top

Earlier this year industry leadership group POWERful Women released its Annual State of the Nation report, finding 21% of UK energy companiess have no women on their boards.

More from Business

Gas and electricity prices have been high for some time (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Energy bills set to drop after slight fall in wholesale prices
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: Let's put our planet first Elon Musk
Concerns have been raised about the safety standards of products bought in online marketplaces (PA)
More than 80% of online marketplace products fail in Government safety checks
More than 460,000 people have responded to a consultation on controversial plans to close most railway ticket offices in England (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than 460,000 respond to consultation on rail ticket office closures
Volodymyr Syrotiuk worked in a warehouse and drove heavy goods vehicles near Kyiv (James Pike Photography/Go-Ahead Group/PA)
Ukrainian evacuee is first to be employed as bus driver via recruitment scheme
Confidence in the general economic situation for the next 12 months increased by three points to minus 30 (PA)
Consumer confidence shows ‘renewed optimism’ against falling core inflation
The John Lewis Partnership is recruiting for 10,000 positions (Mike Egerton/PA)
John Lewis Partnership recruiting more than 10,000 jobs ahead of Christmas
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Shell St Fergus Gas Plant in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, for the announcement of further measures to protect the UK's long-term energy security. Picture date: Monday July 31, 2023. PA Photo. The Prime Minister is expected to announce millions of pounds in funding for the Acorn carbon capture project, a joint venture between Shell UK and other companies, and confirm plans to issue new licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea. See PA story POLITICS Energy. Photo credit should read: Euan Duff/PA Wire
Most Scots back Rishi Sunak's push for more oil and gas, poll shows
Nordstrom’s results still topped Wall Street expectations (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Nordstrom reports fall in fiscal second quarter sales and profits
Wilko tumbled into administration two weeks ago, putting the future of its 400 shops in doubt (James Manning/PA)
Canadian businessman who bought HMV launching last-minute bid to save Wilko

Conversation