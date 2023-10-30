Strike action at whisky giant may leave bosses with festive hangover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Strike action at whisky giant may leave bosses with festive hangover

97% of Unite members rejected a 6.4% pay rise from the firm after its strongest financial year in a decade.

By Alex Banks
A union has confirmed its members at a whisky giant are being balloted on strike action.

Workers at French-owned Chivas Brothers start voting today, with the ballot closing on November 20.

The company refused to revise a pay offer of 6.4%, despite reporting its strongest financial year in a decade.

Unite, which is the main union at the company, is warning strike action will “hit hard” over the festive period if it is backed.

Chivas employs around 1,600 workers in Scotland at sites including Miltonduff Distillery, near Elgin, and Glentauchers Distillery, near Keith.

It also operates Strathisla Distillery in Keith – home to iconic brand Chivas Regal.

Chivas strike action is a ‘step closer’

Unite general-secretary Sharon Graham is hopeful the action will help Chivas workers get a fair pay offer.

She said: “Any strike action involving hundreds of Unite members will undoubtedly hit hard the supplies of the company’s premier whisky brands over the festive season.

“Let’s remember, it is a company who can afford to pay far more. It made an eye-watering £168.5 million in profit.

“Unite will back our Chivas Brothers members all the way in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite said 97% of its members rejected the most recent offer and had seen no progress in negotiations.

Chivas Regal, produced by Chivas Brothers in Keith.
Chivas Regal, produced by Chivas Brothers in Keith. Image: Shutterstock

Earlier this month 97% of GMB Scotland members backed strike action in a consultative ballot.

In August Chivas announced its net sales were up by 17%, making it the best financial year in a decade.

Unite industrial officer Andrew Brown said: “Unite’s hundreds of members at Chivas Brothers deserve to taste some of the £168.5m profit.

The company also recently announced a 10-year sales high.

“Yet, there is a pay offer on the table which represents a real-terms pay cut, which is totally unacceptable.

“Chivas Brothers should be in no doubt that if our members support strike action it will leave management with a terrible festive hangover entirely of their own making.”

Chivas Brothers has been asked for a comment.

Conversation