Strike action at whisky giant may leave bosses with festive hangover

A union has confirmed its members at a whisky giant are being balloted on strike action.

Workers at French-owned Chivas Brothers start voting today, with the ballot closing on November 20.

The company refused to revise a pay offer of 6.4%, despite reporting its strongest financial year in a decade.

Unite, which is the main union at the company, is warning strike action will “hit hard” over the festive period if it is backed.

Chivas employs around 1,600 workers in Scotland at sites including Miltonduff Distillery, near Elgin, and Glentauchers Distillery, near Keith.

It also operates Strathisla Distillery in Keith – home to iconic brand Chivas Regal.

Chivas strike action is a ‘step closer’

Unite general-secretary Sharon Graham is hopeful the action will help Chivas workers get a fair pay offer.

She said: “Any strike action involving hundreds of Unite members will undoubtedly hit hard the supplies of the company’s premier whisky brands over the festive season.

“Let’s remember, it is a company who can afford to pay far more. It made an eye-watering £168.5 million in profit.

“Unite will back our Chivas Brothers members all the way in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite said 97% of its members rejected the most recent offer and had seen no progress in negotiations.

Earlier this month 97% of GMB Scotland members backed strike action in a consultative ballot.

In August Chivas announced its net sales were up by 17%, making it the best financial year in a decade.

Unite industrial officer Andrew Brown said: “Unite’s hundreds of members at Chivas Brothers deserve to taste some of the £168.5m profit.

“The company also recently announced a 10-year sales high.

“Yet, there is a pay offer on the table which represents a real-terms pay cut, which is totally unacceptable.

“Chivas Brothers should be in no doubt that if our members support strike action it will leave management with a terrible festive hangover entirely of their own making.”

Chivas Brothers has been asked for a comment.