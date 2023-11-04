North Uist food firm secures major supply deal with Asda

A lobster fisherman’s son from the Outer Hebrides has just sealed a deal to supply 10 new lines from his food range to 50 Asda supermarkets throughout Scotland.

Douglas Stewart runs the Hebridean Food Company (HFC) from Grimsay, North Uist.

He said its new partnership with Asda, which will see HFC supply products including ready meals and soups to the grocery giant, would help create five new jobs in the firm.

Established in 2014, HFC uses fresh, natural ingredients to make “healthy and hearty meals that are ready to eat in minutes”.

We pour our passion for food into everything we produce.” Douglas Stewart, managing director, Hebridean Food Company

“Asda is the first supermarket to list the full Stewart’s Kitchen range of ready meals and soups,” Mr Stewart said.

He added: “We pour our passion for food into everything we produce, creating genuinely good and flavoursome products which are free from artificial additives and preservatives.

“Our products are proudly inspired by the Hebridean island approach to life – we take the time to do things right and source high quality, local ingredients.

‘Winning combination’

“Our meals are not only delicious, but they are also convenient and affordable – a winning combination at a time of continuing rising costs and very real concerns in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.”

HFC products hitting Asda’s shelves include Stewart’s Kitchen bacon and lentil, Cajun chicken and lentil, bacon and sweet potato, hearty vegetable and cock-a-leekie soups.

The firm will also supply its mac & cheese, with Ayrshire ham, Scottish beef olives & mashed potato, Cullen skink pie, Ayrshire ham gratin and chicken Braemar.

Ashley Connolly, buying manager, Scotland Local, Asda, said: “We know our customers love local suppliers.

“We’re delighted to begin this partnership with Hebridean Food Company, welcoming 10 excellent traditional meals and soups, with a contemporary twist, into our stores.

“These new additions of hearty ready meals and soups will provide our shoppers with great choice and convenience, and will be particularly welcomed throughout the winter months.”

The products are also available to buy online at asda.com