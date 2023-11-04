North Uist food firm secures major supply deal with Asda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

North Uist food firm secures major supply deal with Asda

Hebridean Food Company will supply products including ready meals and soups to the grocery giant.

By Keith Findlay
Hebridean Food Company managing director Douglas Stewart, right, celebrates his new supply deal with Asda Blantyre store manager Andy Claase.
Hebridean Food Company managing director Douglas Stewart, right, celebrates his new supply deal with Asda Blantyre store manager Andy Claase. Image: Morrow Communications

A lobster fisherman’s son from the Outer Hebrides has just sealed a deal to supply 10 new lines from his food range to 50 Asda supermarkets throughout Scotland.

Douglas Stewart runs the Hebridean Food Company (HFC) from Grimsay, North Uist.

He said its new partnership with Asda, which will see HFC supply products including ready meals and soups to the grocery giant, would help create five new jobs in the firm.

Established in 2014, HFC uses fresh, natural ingredients to make “healthy and hearty meals that are ready to eat in minutes”.

We pour our passion for food into everything we produce.”

Douglas Stewart, managing director, Hebridean Food Company

“Asda is the first supermarket to list the full Stewart’s Kitchen range of ready meals and soups,” Mr Stewart said.

He added: “We pour our passion for food into everything we produce, creating genuinely good and flavoursome products which are free from artificial additives and preservatives.

“Our products are proudly inspired by the Hebridean island approach to life – we take the time to do things right and source high quality, local ingredients.

‘Winning combination’

“Our meals are not only delicious, but they are also convenient and affordable – a winning combination at a time of continuing rising costs and very real concerns in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.”

HFC products hitting Asda’s shelves include Stewart’s Kitchen bacon and lentil, Cajun chicken and lentil, bacon and sweet potato, hearty vegetable and cock-a-leekie soups.

The firm will also supply its mac & cheese, with Ayrshire ham, Scottish beef olives & mashed potato, Cullen skink pie, Ayrshire ham gratin and chicken Braemar.

Asda store manager Andy Claase, left, with Douglas Stewart, managing director of Hebridean Food Company.
Asda store manager Andy Claase, left, with Douglas Stewart, managing director of Hebridean Food Company. Image: Morrow Communications

Ashley Connolly, buying manager, Scotland Local, Asda, said: “We know our customers love local suppliers.

“We’re delighted to begin this partnership with Hebridean Food Company, welcoming 10 excellent traditional meals and soups, with a contemporary twist, into our stores.

“These new additions of hearty ready meals and soups will provide our shoppers with great choice and convenience, and will be particularly welcomed throughout the winter months.”

The products are also available to buy online at asda.com

More from Business

Bob Smith is celebrating 10 years since opening Aberdeen Vinyl records. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen music lovers still flocking to popular record shop as it celebrates 10 years…
Offshore Achievement Awards Gray's School of Art trophy competition winner Nora Gricmane.
Winning trophy design unveiled for 2024 Offshore Achievement Awards
The pound has rallied against the US dollar after weak US payroll data (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Pound rallies against dollar after weak US jobs data
Fencing with site entrance on a red sign.
Work begins on new Home Bargains store for Dingwall
Marks & Spencer is set to unveil growing profits on Wednesday (Charlotte Ball/PA)
M&S set to reveal higher profits after growing its share of the market
A CWU banner (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Trade union stalwart Jane Loftus dies after short illness
Wagamama to expand its unit at Union Square. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Wagamama to reopen new-look Aberdeen restaurant next month, creating 20 jobs
Ceramic shop owners high fiving each other after deciding to sell a business in the UK
The benefits of using a financial planner when selling your business
Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX has raised concerns about AI and job prospects (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Musk ‘sensationalist’ comments on AI taking jobs ‘not helpful’
Planned strikes at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust have been called off after a pay dispute was resolved (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Strikes by health workers called off

Conversation