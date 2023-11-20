New £1m Inverness car showroom driving customers in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New £1m Inverness car showroom driving customers in

The showroom opened in September with the aim of offering something different to the Highland capital.

By Alex Banks
The Inverness showroom has seen early success. Image Dicksons of Inverness
An Inverness affordable showroom has seen early success drive in according to the general manager.

CARZAR has been open since September 1 with the aim of helping drivers under the age of 35 have more affordable dealership options.

Managing director Fraser Bryce believes the £1 million showroom is hitting all its targets and is attracting visitors from every age group.

Dickson’s of Inverness, who own the Carsegate Road showroom, has four other dealerships in the Highland capital.

‘More than just a showroom’

Fraser believes the showroom is “one of a kind” and has been designed to remove the intimidating feel of a dealership.

He said: “Franchise car dealerships tend to sell cars priced north of £16,000 – that leaves young drivers with a shortage of options in the Highlands.

“So we specialise in cars between £6,000 and £16,000, the price ends dealers don’t usually do.

“It doesn’t have a showroom environment, it’s more like a coffee bar and lounge. You can take a car for a test drive unaccompanied and take your time.

Dicksons managing director Fraser Bryce. Image: Milestone Media

“When you come back you have the opportunity to sit with a coffee and decide if it’s the right fit for you.”

Fraser believes the CARZAR environment and treatment of customers helps to deliver a better outcome for both parties.

He added: “We want our customers to feel relaxed as they go through the experience of buying a car here.

“It’s like sitting in a Starbucks or Costa but with all the right technology to help find the car and plan for you.

“It’s been incredibly well received by customers so far and we’ve seen people of all age come in.”

Moving CARZAR general manager to Inverness

Fraser believes Inverness is “the perfect fit” for general manager Sharif Sheen as CARZAR continues to hit its targets.

He said: “Sharif moved his entire family up from Birmingham and moved into a house in Beauly.

Inside of the Inverness showroom. Image: Dicksons of Inverness

“He’s been involved from early stages and has a real eye for interior design.

“Sharif is a talented and experienced manager in the motor industry and I’m proud he’s on our team.

“It’s good to see he has settled in so quickly – he is a big asset for us. He doesn’t even call Birmingham home anymore – he just loves the environment here.”

