New £1m Inverness car showroom driving customers in

An Inverness affordable showroom has seen early success drive in according to the general manager.

CARZAR has been open since September 1 with the aim of helping drivers under the age of 35 have more affordable dealership options.

Managing director Fraser Bryce believes the £1 million showroom is hitting all its targets and is attracting visitors from every age group.

Dickson’s of Inverness, who own the Carsegate Road showroom, has four other dealerships in the Highland capital.

‘More than just a showroom’

Fraser believes the showroom is “one of a kind” and has been designed to remove the intimidating feel of a dealership.

He said: “Franchise car dealerships tend to sell cars priced north of £16,000 – that leaves young drivers with a shortage of options in the Highlands.

“So we specialise in cars between £6,000 and £16,000, the price ends dealers don’t usually do.

“It doesn’t have a showroom environment, it’s more like a coffee bar and lounge. You can take a car for a test drive unaccompanied and take your time.

“When you come back you have the opportunity to sit with a coffee and decide if it’s the right fit for you.”

Fraser believes the CARZAR environment and treatment of customers helps to deliver a better outcome for both parties.

He added: “We want our customers to feel relaxed as they go through the experience of buying a car here.

“It’s like sitting in a Starbucks or Costa but with all the right technology to help find the car and plan for you.

“It’s been incredibly well received by customers so far and we’ve seen people of all age come in.”

Moving CARZAR general manager to Inverness

Fraser believes Inverness is “the perfect fit” for general manager Sharif Sheen as CARZAR continues to hit its targets.

He said: “Sharif moved his entire family up from Birmingham and moved into a house in Beauly.

“He’s been involved from early stages and has a real eye for interior design.

“Sharif is a talented and experienced manager in the motor industry and I’m proud he’s on our team.

“It’s good to see he has settled in so quickly – he is a big asset for us. He doesn’t even call Birmingham home anymore – he just loves the environment here.”