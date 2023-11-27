Your Money: Why sitting tight is your best investment strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Your Money: Why sitting tight is your best investment strategy

It's easy to forget the markets recover after every shock.

Thai woman enjoying yee peng festival in Ayutthaya
There's an old saying in parts of south-east Asia that can be adapted into sound advice for investors. Image: Shutterstock
By Liam Kerr

If you’ve been to south-east Asia, you’ll perhaps know there’s a popular saying commonly uttered by locals.

The expression “same, same but different” is hard to define and deliberately vague, so it can be used in several contexts.

I’ve recently been applying a rearranged version to explain how investors should approach market downturns – different, different but same.

Investors can find it troubling to see the value of their portfolios fall, particularly when the reason behind it hasn’t been seen before.

Investment markets under pressure

Their investments have recently faced pressure from conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, combined with high inflation and interest rates.

Global stock and bond markets have a long history of drops in value.

But they’ve recovered and then exceeded pre-drop levels every time.

Provided you were invested in a globally diversified portfolio during those times, you would have been rewarded for sitting tight and awaiting the recovery.

Liam Kerr, Carbon Financial Partners.
Influential 20th Century investor Sir John Marks Templeton said: “The four most expensive words in the English language are ‘this time it’s different’.”

The point he was making is that it’s easy to rationalise giving up on recovery after a fall, choosing to follow some other course of action, if the drivers behind it are different to previous occasions.

But looking back to previous periods of market turmoil may assuage the nerves of worried investors.

  • In 1929 it was the collapse of Wall Street
  • In 1973 it was a miner’s strike and oil price ris
  • In 1987 it was Black Monday
  • In 2000 it was the dot-com bubble bursting
  • In 2008 it was a global banking crisis
  • And in 2020 it was a global pandemic

Despite the reason being different every time, markets recovered. Every time.

And, as Templeton alluded to, missing out on the recovery can be an expensive mistake.

It’s a human cognitive bias to place greater importance or emphasis on recent events over those in the past, getting caught up in the now and thinking things have never been worse.

But author Morgan Housel made a good point recently.

He said: “The past wasn’t as good as you remember, the present isn’t as bad as it seems and the future will be better than you anticipate.”

So, when investors find themselves in the midst of tough market conditions and investment downturns, they should remember that although the reason will be different, the drill – to sit tight, stay invested and await the recovery – is the same.

Different, different but same.

Liam Kerr is an Aberdeen-based director of Carbon Financial Partners.

Conversation