Highland clothing brand to open first shop in £12.5 million development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Highland clothing brand to open first shop in £12.5 million development

The Highland company will open its flagship store later this month.

By Alex Banks
Prickly Thistle is the first to occupy one of the six units. Image: Ross Creative Communications
Prickly Thistle is the first to occupy one of the six units. Image: Ross Creative Communications

A multi-million-pound Inverness retail development has announced its first tenant.

Union Court will become home to womenswear brand Prickly Thistle after it signed a lease to take on one of the six commercial units.

The Highland-based company will open its new store in the build up to Christmas.

Swilken Estates developed Union Street by transforming two listed buildings on Union Street and Baron Taylor’s Street.

The £12.5 million development was completed in 2021.

Flagship store for Prickly Thistle

The Inverness store will be the first permanent location for Prickly Thistle, believed to be Scotland’s only B-Corp Certified textiles mill and clothing manufacturer.

Founder Clare Campbell said: “We are delighted to open our first permanent UK store here in the Highlands and bring our artisanal sustainable women’s clothing from local makers to the city.

“We have been searching for a location for our first store for some time. We thought like Dorothy said in the Wizard of Oz – there’s no place like home.”

Ms Campbell said the brand is confident it will appeal to locals and tourists alike.

Prickly Thistle founder Clare Campbell. Image: Flair Gunn

She added: “We’re really excited to launch our flagship store in Union Court, which is a beautiful building of historic importance to the city.

“We are confident our cool, ethically and Highlands made fabric and clothes will appeal to locals and tourists alike.

“We are also really excited to join fellow B Corp brands in the city centre, such as the Black Isle Brewery.”

Union Court is one of the largest retail projects in the city centre in recent years.

‘Most prestigious’ Inverness retail development

Swilken Estates said the redevelopment had been hailed by city leaders as “the catalyst for the ongoing regeneration of the city centre”.

Stuart Pender, who heads up the developer, said the firm was welcoming in a “high profile brand”.

He added: “We believe we have created the most prestigious retail development in Inverness.

“This is reflected by the ability to attract an internationally-known brand like Prickly Thistle.”

Mr Pender is sure more tenants will be added to the building in the coming year.

He said: “With restored stone facade, original shopfronts and an interior level of finish that raises the bar for retail space in the location, we are looking forward to welcoming further tenants to Union Court in 2024.”

The development of Union Court secured up to 200 jobs during the construction phase.

Future opportunities

Following Prickly Thistle taking over the first Inverness unit, five others are still available at the property.

Graham and Sibbald and Ewan Mackay, joint letting agents, are inviting expressions of interest for the lots.

A Highland womenswear brand is set to open in Inverness. Image: Ross Creative Communications.

Graham and Sibbald partner John MacBean said: “We look forward to discussing this exciting opportunity to join Prickly Thistle with potential occupiers from the retail and hospitality sphere.

“Union Court’s exquisitely presented self-contained units are suitable for a variety of uses.”

More from Business

West Highland Tea Company and its owner, Rachael Robertson, have received funding to help towards goals to reduce its carbon footprint and increase production. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise
West Highland Tea Company aiming to reduce carbon footprint and create new jobs
Services that are running will start later and finish much earlier than usual (Danny Lawson/PA)
Fresh disruption for rail travellers as train drivers strike again
Nearly a fifth of households in Britain owe money after missing a repayment on credit or a loan, according to new research (Rui Vieira/PA)
More households turning to debt to pay for essentials, survey shows
Labour said its proposals could see as many as 350 so-called banking hubs rolled out (Martin Keene/PA)
A Labour government would consider new powers to prevent ‘banking deserts’
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Jane Barlow/PA)
Starmer: Transition to net zero can ‘turbo-charge growth’
Neil Gray addressed the Scottish Chambers of Commerce annual dinner (PA)
Voice of business at heart of Government, insists minister
The Daily Telegraph sale is being probed after an intervention by the Culture Secretary (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Culture Secretary intervenes in Abu Dhabi-backed takeover of Daily Telegraph
Shares in the City closed up on Thursday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
London market ends November in the green as financial stocks gain
The move was announced at Opec’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria (AP)
Saudi Arabia extends cut in oil it sends to world in bid to boost…
Frasers agreed to buy the business in October (Aaron Chown/PA)
Frasers pulls out of deal to buy Germany’s SportScheck

Conversation