Highland clothing brand to open first shop in £12.5 million development

A multi-million-pound Inverness retail development has announced its first tenant.

Union Court will become home to womenswear brand Prickly Thistle after it signed a lease to take on one of the six commercial units.

The Highland-based company will open its new store in the build up to Christmas.

Swilken Estates developed Union Street by transforming two listed buildings on Union Street and Baron Taylor’s Street.

The £12.5 million development was completed in 2021.

Flagship store for Prickly Thistle

The Inverness store will be the first permanent location for Prickly Thistle, believed to be Scotland’s only B-Corp Certified textiles mill and clothing manufacturer.

Founder Clare Campbell said: “We are delighted to open our first permanent UK store here in the Highlands and bring our artisanal sustainable women’s clothing from local makers to the city.

“We have been searching for a location for our first store for some time. We thought like Dorothy said in the Wizard of Oz – there’s no place like home.”

Ms Campbell said the brand is confident it will appeal to locals and tourists alike.

She added: “We’re really excited to launch our flagship store in Union Court, which is a beautiful building of historic importance to the city.

“We are confident our cool, ethically and Highlands made fabric and clothes will appeal to locals and tourists alike.

“We are also really excited to join fellow B Corp brands in the city centre, such as the Black Isle Brewery.”

Union Court is one of the largest retail projects in the city centre in recent years.

‘Most prestigious’ Inverness retail development

Swilken Estates said the redevelopment had been hailed by city leaders as “the catalyst for the ongoing regeneration of the city centre”.

Stuart Pender, who heads up the developer, said the firm was welcoming in a “high profile brand”.

He added: “We believe we have created the most prestigious retail development in Inverness.

“This is reflected by the ability to attract an internationally-known brand like Prickly Thistle.”

Mr Pender is sure more tenants will be added to the building in the coming year.

He said: “With restored stone facade, original shopfronts and an interior level of finish that raises the bar for retail space in the location, we are looking forward to welcoming further tenants to Union Court in 2024.”

The development of Union Court secured up to 200 jobs during the construction phase.

Future opportunities

Following Prickly Thistle taking over the first Inverness unit, five others are still available at the property.

Graham and Sibbald and Ewan Mackay, joint letting agents, are inviting expressions of interest for the lots.

Graham and Sibbald partner John MacBean said: “We look forward to discussing this exciting opportunity to join Prickly Thistle with potential occupiers from the retail and hospitality sphere.

“Union Court’s exquisitely presented self-contained units are suitable for a variety of uses.”