Marks & Spencer: Aberdeen manager delivers store closure news in Teams message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Marks & Spencer: Aberdeen manager delivers store closure news in Teams message

Workers were told the store was closing in a Teams message this morning, seen by the Press and Journal.

Marks and Spencer in St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen, is to close in 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Marks and Spencer in St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen, is to close in 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

The manager of Marks & Spencer in St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen, told staff the shop will shut in a 7.44am Teams message this morning.

The lengthy statement from store manager Kathryn Mullaney praised the “great team” in the flagship shop, which has been a fixture in the city for almost 80 years.

And while bosses “would like to trade the store for our customers”, she offered any workers left reeling from the news the chance to speak to their manager if they “don’t feel able” to work.

M&S is to invest £15 million almost doubling the size of its Union Square branch, while closing the St Nicholas Street location.

Staff have been assured that those holding permanent positions will be offered the chance to transfer.

Ms Mullaney told workers in the internal chat: “I appreciate this will be a shock for you all.”

She said it will be a “tough day with lots of customer questions”.

“Let’s do what we always do though and stick together as one team,” she added.

“We have the best team and I know you will all do us proud for the next year as we continue to trade before we move across to the Union Square site.”

Marks & Spencer Aberdeen closure Teams message

The manager told staff the decision to close St Nicholas was not an easy one. It is part of the retail giant’s strategy of modernising its store estate.

She said the M&S board had reached the conclusion that “operating two full lines in one city centre is not viable”.

“The view is that Union Square provides the best long-term location for a single Aberdeen store,” she said in the message.

M&S on St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen, in 2002.
M&S on St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen. Image: Rory Raitt

“However, we are very committed to Aberdeen. Our decision to focus our investment in our Union Square store means our customers will be able to shop in one of the most cutting-edge stores in our estate.

“This wasn’t an easy decision to reach and I want to be very clear that closing out St Nicholas St store next year is no way a reflection of your hard work and commitment, particularly over the last couple of years.”

She added: “It’s important to assure you that all permanent colleagues will have the opportunity to be redeployed into a role in a nearby store.

“We appreciate your knowledge and expertise and really want to keep that skill and passion in M&S.”

Support pledge to M&S workers

The manager stressed the importance of continuing to deliver a good customer experience while acknowledging the impact the news might have on workers.

She said: “We have done everything possible to make sure you hear this news from us first.

“We’ll contact your colleagues who are not in store today to brief them, and I would be grateful if you would hold off from discussing this announcement with them until we’ve had a chance to do so.

“In terms of today – we would like to trade the store for our customers.

Part of the internal M&S message about the St Nicholas Street store closing sent to staff.

“I appreciate that’s going to be difficult so do take your time and if anyone doesn’t feel able to, please come and speak to me or one of the team.

“I want to finish this by saying what a great team you are. Many of you have worked for M&S for a long time and I know how hard you’ve worked to make the store as successful as possible.

“You’ve got my total commitment that we’ll do everything possible to support you during the coming weeks and months.”

Read more here:

Exclusive: Aberdeen’s flagship M&S to close as Union Square shop doubles in size

More from Business

Members of Nipsa on the picket line outside the Northern Ireland Office at Erskine House, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Unions warn of escalating action as thousands strike across Northern Ireland
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon says the returned cash will support vital unfunded capital priorities. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Deferred agri funding: £15m returned but just a fraction of what is due says…
Naked Wines is cutting jobs across the business (Naked Wines/PA)
Naked Wines cutting jobs as sales continue to slide
The Paddy Power owner said that the UK had traded in line with expectations (Nigel French/PA)
Flutter loses out on US football results, but shares soar
Shares in Watches of Switzerland plummeted on Thursday after it slashed its outlook for the year and said it expects ‘no recovery in consumer demand’ (PA)
Shares plummet by a third as Watches of Switzerland slashes outlook
Default rates on mortgages and credit cards increased in the run-up to Christmas, according to a Bank of England survey of lenders (PA)
Mortgage and credit card default rates jumped in run-up to Christmas – lenders
Pepco said that it had made record revenue in the final quarter. (Poundland/PA)
Red Sea shipping problems have ‘limited impact’ on products – Poundland owner
Currys has revealed its sales slipped over the crucial Christmas period (Currys/PA)
Currys reveals slow festive sales as consumers remain ‘hard-pressed’
Builders’ merchant Travis Perkins has revealed it axed jobs at the end of last year and signalled further cuts (Travis Perkins/PA)
Travis Perkins reveals year-end job losses and signals further staff cuts
Sainsbury’s Bank is set to close as part of plans to gradually wind down its banking services (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sainsbury’s to wind down banking services as part of ‘food first’ focus

Conversation