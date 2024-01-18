Marks & Spencer: Aberdeen manager delivers store closure news in Teams message

The manager of Marks & Spencer in St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen, told staff the shop will shut in a 7.44am Teams message this morning.

The lengthy statement from store manager Kathryn Mullaney praised the “great team” in the flagship shop, which has been a fixture in the city for almost 80 years.

And while bosses “would like to trade the store for our customers”, she offered any workers left reeling from the news the chance to speak to their manager if they “don’t feel able” to work.

M&S is to invest £15 million almost doubling the size of its Union Square branch, while closing the St Nicholas Street location.

Staff have been assured that those holding permanent positions will be offered the chance to transfer.

Ms Mullaney told workers in the internal chat: “I appreciate this will be a shock for you all.”

She said it will be a “tough day with lots of customer questions”.

“Let’s do what we always do though and stick together as one team,” she added.

“We have the best team and I know you will all do us proud for the next year as we continue to trade before we move across to the Union Square site.”

Marks & Spencer Aberdeen closure Teams message

The manager told staff the decision to close St Nicholas was not an easy one. It is part of the retail giant’s strategy of modernising its store estate.

She said the M&S board had reached the conclusion that “operating two full lines in one city centre is not viable”.

“The view is that Union Square provides the best long-term location for a single Aberdeen store,” she said in the message.

“However, we are very committed to Aberdeen. Our decision to focus our investment in our Union Square store means our customers will be able to shop in one of the most cutting-edge stores in our estate.

“This wasn’t an easy decision to reach and I want to be very clear that closing out St Nicholas St store next year is no way a reflection of your hard work and commitment, particularly over the last couple of years.”

She added: “It’s important to assure you that all permanent colleagues will have the opportunity to be redeployed into a role in a nearby store.

“We appreciate your knowledge and expertise and really want to keep that skill and passion in M&S.”

Support pledge to M&S workers

The manager stressed the importance of continuing to deliver a good customer experience while acknowledging the impact the news might have on workers.

She said: “We have done everything possible to make sure you hear this news from us first.

“We’ll contact your colleagues who are not in store today to brief them, and I would be grateful if you would hold off from discussing this announcement with them until we’ve had a chance to do so.

“In terms of today – we would like to trade the store for our customers.

“I appreciate that’s going to be difficult so do take your time and if anyone doesn’t feel able to, please come and speak to me or one of the team.

“I want to finish this by saying what a great team you are. Many of you have worked for M&S for a long time and I know how hard you’ve worked to make the store as successful as possible.

“You’ve got my total commitment that we’ll do everything possible to support you during the coming weeks and months.”

