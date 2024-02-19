Shetland businesswowan Sarah Kay has blooming good garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shetland businesswowan Sarah Kay has blooming good garden

The chalet operator tells us her green fingers are all down to her late mum.

Sarah Kay, of Easterhoull Chalets.
Sarah Kay, of Easterhoull Chalets. Image: Sarah Kay
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Sarah Kay, who runs Easterhoull Chalets and Garden in Scalloway, Shetland.

How and why did you start in business?

Growing up as an only child with my mum on the small island of Whalsay, in Shetland, I was highly motivated, determined and independent-minded.

I started working in a local fish factory at 14 and went full time at 16, continuing my education through the Open University. Becoming a self-employed, multi-business owner was a natural progression and I’ve enjoyed some great challenges along the way.

I moved to Scalloway in 2004 to live with my partner, Laurence Williamson. The steep, grassy bank outside our house gives the most amazing view of Scalloway Castle, and I decided to attempt a garden.

Scalloway Castle, Shetland.
Scalloway Castle, Shetland. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

How did you get to where you are today?

I already had an interest in gardening and knew what plants would be suitable for Shetland. I used any old materials I could find to create something special: steps from discarded bricks; a pond using kerbs as edging; tyre planters; and so on. I won an environmental award in 2014 for the recycling.

The garden is now open to the public for charity and will be included in paid visitor tours this year.

In 2009 Laurence’s parents were retiring and put their nine self-catering chalet accommodation business up for sale – Easterhoull Chalets. While tired and in need of TLC, the chalets were only 200 metres (about 220 yards) from our house.

Sarah's magnificent garden at Easterhoull.
Sarah’s magnificent garden at Easterhoull. Image: Sarah Kay

I just knew I had the energy and skills to greatly improve the interiors to my liking and rebuild the business. Laurence saw the potential too, and so we secured a large mortgage and the business was ours.

The first few years were very difficult. Shetland’s visitor numbers were low and refurbishing the properties was still work in progress. I couldn’t charge much.

I was cleaning the properties myself to save money and had a second, part-time job in social care to allow me to reinvest everything back into the business.

And to cap it all I had a baby, Laurence junior, in 2011.

Getting crafty at Easterhoull

But it was all worth it. Now in year 15, we provide lovely accommodation which is sold out most weeks of the year – and we can afford to employ cleaners.

In 2016, with everything going well and Laurence junior at nursery, I decided to do an art course at Shetland College. I’ve always enjoyed creating things, loved college and quickly became hooked.

I challenged myself to establish a profitable business making and selling my art/crafts within three years. By the end of that period I had established my own style of painting and beach crafts, and discovered resin.

Sarah, with one of her artworks.
Sarah, with one of her artworks. Image: Sarah Kay Date; Unknown

Now at year seven, I sell daily online via my own website.

My VisitScotland four-star studio – in the lower level of our house, surrounded by the garden and next to the chalets – is open to the public,.

I also supply more than 20 gift shops around the UK. My dream has become reality.

Who helped you?

My love of gardening was inspired by my mum’s garden. She sadly passed away in 2019.

Fellow artist Ann Barron continues to be a source of great encouragement. And the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) provides really important and valuable information and support, such as FSB Insurance.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

There’s more than one way of doing something.

What is your biggest mistake?

Overstretching and undervaluing myself.

What is your greatest achievement?

Inspiring others to pursue their passions. I really enjoy encouraging Shetlanders to do more with their gardens, and I offer advice and sell any spare plants cheaply to help beginners get started.

Sarah outside her studio.
Sarah outside her studio. Image: Sarah Kay

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs and what should government do to help?

As with so many others, rapidly rising costs have forced me to increases prices, but we have no choice. And the introduction of new regulations for short term lets is seeing many give up.

Meanhile, the cost of parcel deliveries to and from Shetland continues to challenge and my art materials have all gone up in price.

And then there are the custom charges when I send my artwork abroad. We all just have to grit our teeth and plough on.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Develop my underwater photography.

What do you do to relax?

Snorkel around Shetland taking underwater photos.

Sarah loves to snorkel around Shetland.
Sarah loves to snorkel around Shetland. Image: Sarah Kay

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

Watching true crime, while painting.

What do you waste your money on?

Ruining nice clothes by spattering it with paint and resin.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Look outside at our beautiful view and feel lucky to live here.

Sarah at work in her studio.
Sarah at work in her studio. Image: Sarah Kay

What do you drive and dream of driving?

My VW Transporter Combi meets all my needs.

Conversation