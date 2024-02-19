Shetland businesswowan Sarah Kay has blooming good garden

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Sarah Kay, who runs Easterhoull Chalets and Garden in Scalloway, Shetland.

How and why did you start in business?

Growing up as an only child with my mum on the small island of Whalsay, in Shetland, I was highly motivated, determined and independent-minded.

I started working in a local fish factory at 14 and went full time at 16, continuing my education through the Open University. Becoming a self-employed, multi-business owner was a natural progression and I’ve enjoyed some great challenges along the way.

I moved to Scalloway in 2004 to live with my partner, Laurence Williamson. The steep, grassy bank outside our house gives the most amazing view of Scalloway Castle, and I decided to attempt a garden.

How did you get to where you are today?

I already had an interest in gardening and knew what plants would be suitable for Shetland. I used any old materials I could find to create something special: steps from discarded bricks; a pond using kerbs as edging; tyre planters; and so on. I won an environmental award in 2014 for the recycling.

The garden is now open to the public for charity and will be included in paid visitor tours this year.

In 2009 Laurence’s parents were retiring and put their nine self-catering chalet accommodation business up for sale – Easterhoull Chalets. While tired and in need of TLC, the chalets were only 200 metres (about 220 yards) from our house.

I just knew I had the energy and skills to greatly improve the interiors to my liking and rebuild the business. Laurence saw the potential too, and so we secured a large mortgage and the business was ours.

The first few years were very difficult. Shetland’s visitor numbers were low and refurbishing the properties was still work in progress. I couldn’t charge much.

I was cleaning the properties myself to save money and had a second, part-time job in social care to allow me to reinvest everything back into the business.

And to cap it all I had a baby, Laurence junior, in 2011.

Getting crafty at Easterhoull

But it was all worth it. Now in year 15, we provide lovely accommodation which is sold out most weeks of the year – and we can afford to employ cleaners.

In 2016, with everything going well and Laurence junior at nursery, I decided to do an art course at Shetland College. I’ve always enjoyed creating things, loved college and quickly became hooked.

I challenged myself to establish a profitable business making and selling my art/crafts within three years. By the end of that period I had established my own style of painting and beach crafts, and discovered resin.

Now at year seven, I sell daily online via my own website.

My VisitScotland four-star studio – in the lower level of our house, surrounded by the garden and next to the chalets – is open to the public,.

I also supply more than 20 gift shops around the UK. My dream has become reality.

Who helped you?

My love of gardening was inspired by my mum’s garden. She sadly passed away in 2019.

Fellow artist Ann Barron continues to be a source of great encouragement. And the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) provides really important and valuable information and support, such as FSB Insurance.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

There’s more than one way of doing something.

What is your biggest mistake?

Overstretching and undervaluing myself.

What is your greatest achievement?

Inspiring others to pursue their passions. I really enjoy encouraging Shetlanders to do more with their gardens, and I offer advice and sell any spare plants cheaply to help beginners get started.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs and what should government do to help?

As with so many others, rapidly rising costs have forced me to increases prices, but we have no choice. And the introduction of new regulations for short term lets is seeing many give up.

Meanhile, the cost of parcel deliveries to and from Shetland continues to challenge and my art materials have all gone up in price.

And then there are the custom charges when I send my artwork abroad. We all just have to grit our teeth and plough on.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Develop my underwater photography.

What do you do to relax?

Snorkel around Shetland taking underwater photos.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

Watching true crime, while painting.

What do you waste your money on?

Ruining nice clothes by spattering it with paint and resin.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Look outside at our beautiful view and feel lucky to live here.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

My VW Transporter Combi meets all my needs.