Scottish Property Awards honour for Aberdeen’s Graeme Bone

Major north and north-east projects in the running for prizes too.

By Keith Findlay
Graeme Bone, of Drum Property Group.
Graeme Bone, of Drum Property Group. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

Aberdeen entrepreneur Graeme Bone will tonight be presented with a business leadership award for his major contribution to commercial property in Scotland.

Mr Bone is the founder, principal shareholder and managing director of Granite City-based Drum Property Group.

He will be presented with his prestigious accolade at the 2024 Scottish Property Awards (SPA) in Glasgow.

Over the past 30 years he has built Drum into an award-winning property, investment and management group delivering some of the largest and most ambitious projects in Scotland.

The company’s many successes include its £300 million investment in the Prime Four business park in Kingswells, Aberdeen, and Buchanan Wharf in Glasgow.

Other major developments for Aberdeen’s Drum Property Group

Drum is also steering a major regeneration of Candleriggs Square, Glasgow, into a new multi-use city centre development.

While increasingly focused on English regional markets, Drum’s commitment to Scotland continues with proposals for one of the most significant urban expansion projects in the UK at West Town, Edinburgh.

Artist's impression showing completed Candleriggs Square project in Glasgow.
Artist’s impression showing completed Candleriggs Square project in Glasgow. Image: Drum Property Group

SPA judging panel chairman Alan Robertson said: “In his long career financing and delivering land acquisitions, development and investment projects, Graeme Bone has contributed to the significant improvement of Scotland’s built environment.

“It is clear from the nominations of many members of the judging panel, that he is highly thought of as a business leader.

“We are delighted to present the award to him at this year’s event and look forward to acknowledging his contribution.”

The Prime Four business park in Aberdeen
Drum’s projects closer to home include the Prime Four business park in Aberdeen.. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

The business leadership gong and a string of other awards will be presented in front of more than 600 guests at the SPA dinner.

Meanwhile, Drum is among four companies – also including Aberdeen-based Knight Property Group – vying for the company of the year award.

NHS Highland and Edinburgh-based Oberlanders Architects are among finalists for the development of the year (public buildings) accolade.

Their shortlisting is thanks to their partnership in creating the NHS National Treatment Centre (NTC), Highland, in Inverness.

The NHS National Treatment Centre, Highland, in Inverness.
The NHS National Treatment Centre, Highland, in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

And international architectural services company BDP is hoping to win an excellence award (commercial use) tonight for its work on One (Opportunity North East) BioHub in Aberdeen.

Projects shortlisted for an architectural excellence (public use) award include Countesswells School in Aberdeen, Dundreggan Rewilding Centre in Glenmoriston and the Corrieshalloch Gorge Gateway to Nature Centre near Braemore.

NTC, Highland, which was officially opened by First Minister Humza Yousaf last June, is in the running for a healthcare development of the year award.

BP’s Aberdeen deal and £300m investment at Ardersier Port also shortlisted

Four finalists in the deal of the year category include a partnership of Savills, Knight Frank, JLL, DLA and CMS for their part in energy giant BP signing a five-year lease extension – worth £3.2 million annually – for its North Sea headquarters in Dyce, Aberdeen.

Also shortlisted are Haventus, Quantum Energy Partners and Brodies in respect of Quantum’s £300m investment in a wind and energy transition facility at Ardersier Port.

Conversation