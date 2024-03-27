Future of Lochavullin Bar in Oban hangs in balance as landlord issues urgent update

The future of one of Oban’s long-established pubs, The Lochavullin, hangs in the balance after its landlord made a big announcement.

Anne Marie MacLean, who has run the Combie Street lounge bar for around five years said she is handing back the keys on April 1.

Anne Marie has been at the helm of the pub on her own for around two years, and before that with business partner Michael Durkin since July 2019.

The team previously had the keys to The “World Famous” Tartan Tavern on George Street in the west coast town.

The Lochavullin is known for its regular music sessions, especially those with George Noble playing cheesy disco hits that fill the floor.

The pub also has a successful darts team.

On social media, Anne Marie gave a heartfelt update on its Lochavullin Bar page, she said: “It’s taken me a long time to try and write a post but as of 2nd of April I am handing keys back.

‘Time to look after myself’

“Thanks for the support but it’s time to look after myself.”

She continued: “So appreciate the pool teams that kept the bar going and a big shout out to the locals and everyone that I have met through my time in Lochavullin Bar.

“If it wasn’t for you all I could not survive. Big hugs to you all.”

Anne Marie told The Press and Journal that she doesn’t know what she plans to do next.

Anne Marie said that it was likely that the owners of the premises would want to keep the pub open, but she would be closing the doors.

In recent months, the bar had been at the centre of a police raid, under warrant at the premises.

Well-wishers thanked Anne Marie and the team for all the support they had given people over the years.

On social media James Hay said: “Been my local for most of the years since I moved to Oban.

“Always had a good laugh in here.

“Good luck to whatever you do going forward.”