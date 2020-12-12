Forkins ewe lamb is the 17,000gn gem of Dark Diamonds Suffolk sheep sale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Suffolks sold to 17,000gn at the Dark Diamonds Sale of pedigree females at Carlisle.

The sale leader, selling to Dromonby Bridge Farm, Northallerton, Co Durham, was a January-born ewe lamb from Northern Irish breeder Alastair Gault’s Forkins flock.

A full sister to the 26,000gn Forkins McCoy, she is by Mullaghboy Goliath.

The next best price of 10,000gn was achieved twice, including for a gimmer from Forkins.

Also by Mullaghboy Goliath, she sold in-lamb with twins to the 26,000gn Birness Freedom to Dromonby Bridge Farm.

In all, Forkins averaged £4,809 for five gimmers and £9,555 for two ewe lambs.

The other lot at 10,000gn was an in-lamb gimmer from veteran breeder Jimmy Douglas’ Cairness flock at Woodhead of Cairness, Fraserburgh.

By Millhouse Remarkable, and in-lamb with twins by Rookery Real McCoy, she sold to Messrs Bowdler Ltd, Ellesmere, Shropshire.

Cairness also made 9,000gn selling another in-lamb gimmer, by the same sire and also in-lamb with twins to Real McCoy, to Messrs Holmes, Worcestershire.

In all, Cairness averaged £6,090 for four gimmers.

Meanwhile, Fife breeder Stewart Craft, who runs the Lakeview flock at Little Balquhomrie, Leslie, topped at 5,000gn and averaged £1,624,74 for 19 gimmers.

His sale topper was a gimmer by Strathisla Stoner, in-lamb with twins to the 22,000gn Strathbogie Stradivarius, which sold to the Liggett family’s Carony flock in Northern Ireland.

Graeme Christie’s Balquhain flock, based at Newton of Balquhain, Inverurie, topped at 4,500gn and averaged £2,562 for five gimmers.

The sale topper was a gimmer by Lakeview Under The Radar, in-lamb with a single by Howgillfoot Sniper.

She sold jointly to Stewart Craft’s Lakeview flock and Messrs Hutchinson, Kirkby Stephen, Cumbria.

The Stuart family, which runs the Birness flock at Milltown of Birness, Ellon, topped at 4,300gn and averaged £2,352 for 10 gimmers.

Their sale topper, selling to Craig Paterson’s Cranorskie flock at Aberchirder, Huntly, was a Crewelands Megastar daughter, in-lamb with twins by the 9,500gn Limestone Legacy.

John Gibb’s Cairnton flock, based at Cairnton, Fraserburgh, topped at 1,800gn and averaged £1,207.50 for six gimmers.

The Cairnton sale topper, selling to Messrs Bignal, Bridgend, Isle of Islay, was a Cairness Sir William daughter, in-lamb with twins to Annakisha Heluvagood.