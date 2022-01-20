Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crofters encouraged to stand for election as a Crofting Commissioner

By Gemma Mackie
January 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 20, 2022, 5:43 pm
Crofters are being encouraged to put themselves forward to stand for election as a Crofting Commissioner.

The Scottish Crofting Federation (SCF) is calling on all crofters to exercise their rights by standing for election in the March elections.

SCF chairman, Donald MacKinnon, said the Crofting Commission was unique in being a government agency with a majority-elected board, and it is essential crofters take full advantage of this.

“This is a crucial role to play in this unique, regulated system,” said Mr MacKinnon.

“It is a system of land tenure only found in the Highland and Islands of Scotland and has bestowed many benefits, not only being the core of communities in these areas, but also leading the way in High Nature Value land use.”

He added: “We need to show-case this system as the way forward for all land-use in Scotland and being a crofting commissioner gives you the opportunity to contribute directly to this.”

The Crofting Commission electoral area is divided into six constituencies and an election will take place in each, on March 17, where more than one valid nomination is received.

There are six constituency areas for the Crofting Commission elections.

The constituencies are: Shetland; Caithness and Orkney; east Highlands – east Sutherland, Easter Ross, east Inverness and Moray; Western Isles; west Highlands – west Sutherland, Wester Ross and Skye and Lochalsh; and south-west Highlands – Lochaber, Argyll and Bute, Arran and Cumbrae, and the Small Isles.

Any crofters interested in standing for election must complete and submit a nomination form to the office of the returning officer at the Crofting Commission by 5pm on Thursday January 27.

Candidates must be aged 16 years or over and either have his or her name entered in the Register of Crofters or registered in the Crofting Register as a crofter or owner-occupier, or have been nominated by an elector.

Nomination forms and information about how to stand for election can be downloaded from the Crofting Commission website at www.crofting.scotland.gov.uk

