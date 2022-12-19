Richard Wright: EU states in agreement on new Common Agricultural Policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richard Wright: EU states in agreement on new Common Agricultural Policy

By Richard Wright
December 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Fava beans are a protein crop being encouraged by the Cap.
Fava beans are a protein crop being encouraged by the Cap.

The deadline for full implementation of the new Common Agricultural Policy (Cap) has been met and it will come into force in January.

Implementation plans for all member states have been approved and the European Commission says the plans will drive transition to a “sustainable and resilient” agricultural industry in Europe. It also claims the new Cap will preserve the “vitality and diversity” of rural areas.

The EU will provide £230 billion and, with member state contributions added, the total budget for agriculture will top £260bn. The commission says the plans will mean a fairer and greener Cap.

Good agricultural practice remains the basis of direct payments and there is a bias to small and medium-sized farms; funding will be available for insurance schemes to manage risk and there will be extra funding to encourage protein crops.

Greener and fairer Common Agricultural Policy

On the green side of the equation, a third of direct payments will be linked to climate change mitigation. There will be new programmes to encourage land and farm management practices that lock up carbon and reduce greenhouse gas production.

The plan includes new support for young farmers and ways to encourage digital economic development in rural areas.

EU farmers now have funding certainty and a clear policy map.

Farm ministers ended their discussions with downbeat conclusions about the impact of the war in Ukraine on European and global markets.

They said the war was putting “unprecedented pressure and uncertainty” on farmers.

Ministers described as “critical” the fertiliser market, warning affordability could have a negative impact on production and yields in 2023. They said that across all states there was evidence farmers had cut back on fertiliser as they could not afford what they needed in a rising market.

Underlining the impact of high food prices on consumers, ministers raised the possibility of using the agricultural crisis reserve to subsidise fertiliser and other input costs.

On animal welfare, ministers agreed the case for higher EU standards and implementation of rules across states – an aim the EU has never achieved.

