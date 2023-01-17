Fertiliser company adds NZ expertise to its Scottish team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fertiliser company adds NZ expertise to its Scottish team

By Katrina Macarthur
January 17, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 17, 2023, 9:15 am
Julia Andrews.
Julia Andrews.

Origin Fertilisers has added to its team of nutrition agronomists with the appointment of Julia Andrews who will cover Scotland and the Borders.

Ms Andrews brings Origin’s team of nutrition agronomists to six covering all corners of the UK in providing balanced nutrition advice to farmers.

Hailing from New Zealand, Ms Andrews has been involved in farming all her life and studied a BSc in agricultural science at Lincoln University in New Zealand.

Following this, she gained experience when working as an arable advisor for one of New Zealand’s largest agricultural distributors and input suppliers.

Similarities between UK and New Zealand farming

Ms Andrews’ extensive knowledge of production systems, both arable and grassland, will offer UK farmers the opportunity to learn about different techniques.

She said the many similarities between UK and New Zealand farming will allow her to help farmers become more productive with their fertiliser use.

Ms Andrews is based in Stirling and will offer advice on the benefits of balanced crop nutrition to farmers and growers across Scotland and the Borders.

