Fertiliser company adds NZ expertise to its Scottish team

Origin Fertilisers has added to its team of nutrition agronomists with the appointment of Julia Andrews who will cover Scotland and the Borders.

Ms Andrews brings Origin’s team of nutrition agronomists to six covering all corners of the UK in providing balanced nutrition advice to farmers.

Hailing from New Zealand, Ms Andrews has been involved in farming all her life and studied a BSc in agricultural science at Lincoln University in New Zealand.

Following this, she gained experience when working as an arable advisor for one of New Zealand’s largest agricultural distributors and input suppliers.

Similarities between UK and New Zealand farming

Ms Andrews’ extensive knowledge of production systems, both arable and grassland, will offer UK farmers the opportunity to learn about different techniques.

She said the many similarities between UK and New Zealand farming will allow her to help farmers become more productive with their fertiliser use.

Ms Andrews is based in Stirling and will offer advice on the benefits of balanced crop nutrition to farmers and growers across Scotland and the Borders.