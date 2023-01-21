Farmer reaping the benefits of low-maintenance system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Farmer reaping the benefits of low-maintenance system

By Katrina Macarthur
January 21, 2023, 2:00 pm
Duncan Morrison farms with his wife Claire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Duncan Morrison farms with his wife Claire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

More than 60 visitors turned out to the first meeting at Duncan and Claire Morrison’s Deeside Monitor Farm near Torphins, Banchory.

The young couple moved to the 226-acre unit Meikle Maldron in 2016 and now farm 558 acres in total with the addition of Duncan’s family farm at Upper Ingliston, Inverurie, and seasonal grazing at Womblehill, Kintore.

They have built up a spring calving herd to 220 head and hope to put 240 to the bull this year.

Aberdeen-Angus crosses, Stabilisers and pedigree Aberdeen-Angus make up the herd which includes 75 cows leased from another farmer with the aim of buying them overtime.

“The Aberdeen-Angus and Stabilisers suit the system here because they are low maintenance, hardy and can be outwintered all year round,” said Duncan.

“You can trust them to calve themselves and they manage it no bother outside in April. We use home-bred replacements and calve the heifers at two-years-old.

“The calving period is kept tight as bulls are only kept in for two cycles.”

Around 40% of the calves are sold through the store ring at Thainstone and the rest are either finished off grass or sold as forward stores.

Most Stabiliser bull calves are kept entire and sold deadweight to Scotbeef at 13 to 14 months. They generally kill out at 350kg to 370kg and realise £1,500.

Breeding heifers are sold privately at 12-14 months through the Stabiliser Cattle Company and the rest are sold store.

The pedigree Morrisons herd has been built up with good breeding lines and the couple are finally seeing returns with sales of bulls privately off farm.

“The breeds we are using are easy fleshing and can be kept on a grass based system so we don’t need to buy in creep feed or cereals,” said Duncan.

“We have invested time and money into rotational grazing and use clover mixed grass species so we don’t need to invest heavily in fertiliser. Around 37 acres of arable silage and 20 acres of kale is grown too.”

The kale is stripped grazed in the winter by the cows and the couple also work a bale grazing system where silage bales are placed in the fields and used when needed.

Bale grazing has led to efficiency. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

This allows Duncan to do a feed budget in the summer and avoids the use of machinery in the winter or time being wasted carting bales out to the field.

“A lot of money in farming is spent on machinery but I have invested the money in fencing, water troughs and splitting up fields accordingly for rotational grazing,” said Duncan.

“Generally, every breeding female is outwintered on the farm all year round, including the heifer calves we keep for replacements and the stock bulls.”

The couple recently invested in Romney cross Lleyn ewe lambs last year and have tupped them to the Lleyn.

They will lamb in April and the plan is to finish the lambs on grass and sell them direct to the slaughterhouse.

“I started out myself in farming and haven’t followed on from the previous generation so although I’ve taken my own direction, I am open to change and improving where I can to get the best out the farm,” concluded Duncan.

Visitors at the first meeting highlighted more than fifty points of positive practice at Meikle Maldron, including good cattle health, low-cost production, outwintering ease, handling and forage management.

Real-life experience and enthusiasm for livestock production encouraged attendees to suggest to Duncan and Claire that improvements could be made in data collection to drive the farm business forwards.

Bull fertility, improvements to soil structure, lime levels and the value of forage crops were discussed too.

The Monitor Farm programme is supporting a detailed soil analysis of several fields this spring, to provide the data and information needed to assess the farm’s soil health and allow targeted inputs for better grass and forage performance.

