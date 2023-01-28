Farmers gather in Caithness to learn the secrets of cost-effective diets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Farmers gather in Caithness to learn the secrets of cost-effective diets

By Katrina Macarthur
January 28, 2023, 8:00 am Updated: January 28, 2023, 4:19 pm
Farmers gathered at Thura Mains run by the Mackay family.
Farmers gathered at Thura Mains run by the Mackay family.

More than 70 farmers gathered at an open day at Thura Mains near Bower in Caithness to learn about cost-effective winter diets from host farmers John and Ronald Mackay.

The event, organised by Harbro in conjunction with local distributor W&A Geddes, focused on suckler cow production at the family unit run by Ronald and his wife Kirsteen, together with parents John and Isobel.

They run 120 suckler cows, predominantly Simmental crosses which go to the Charolais bull, while heifers run with the Salers or Hereford for ease of calving.

Spring barley is grown for feed and malting, as well as gluten free oats which have been grown on contract since 2020.

“We were keen to grow these oats as we’ve never had wheat in our rotation,” said Ronald.

“The cropping has been better in the last few years and we have had a real boost with them.”

The additional straw has been utilised to lower the costs of wintering the suckler cows, with no detrimental effect on fertility, body condition and output on resulting cow progeny.

“We used to feed grass silage to the cattle then moved to ammonia treated straw but reduced availability led us to utilising the oat straw,” added Ronald.

Harbro ruminant director David Mackenzie, attended the event.

The cows receive a diet of oat straw, whole oats and pot ale syrup supplemented with Super Suckler SEC mineral, which compensates for trace elements that are deficient in a forage based diet of straw.

Ronald explained that one added benefit of the system had been the reduced straw requirement for bedding cows through the winter.

“On this diet, the cows are a lot drier,” he said.

Benefit of the system

“We are using half the amount we normally would in the bedded courts, the straw lasts a lot longer, there is less mucking out and the cattle are a lot cleaner. Mucking out is definitely easier work and the courts are more pleasant to work in.

“I would also say that the cows keep their condition, they don’t get so fat and as a result, are calving slightly better.”

Up until a few years, young stock were previously fed as one group and all sold on at 17 months.

Steers and heifers are now split and receive different diets, created for their specific markets.

“When there were restrictions on deadweights, we decided to push the steers on more quickly, getting them to the required lower weight at an earlier age” said Ronald.

“We’ve been able to do this and it has resulted in less cattle to keep over the summer and more time for the arable work.”

Steer calves receive creep feed and then a Maxammon barley based diet with Champion Rumitech 35 and barley straw, before being sold as forward yearlings in April at Quoybrae.

Heifer calves are fed on a more traditional silage based system, with a reduced amount of Maxammon barley and Rumitech 35, then turned to grass and sold at Quoybrae in September.

The cattle generally average £1,300 at both sales.

Ronald explained the importance of Maxammon grain’s high pH as being a key factor to improving performance without having a challenge from acidosis.

“The ration is simple to feed, we have had no issues and I would say that it suits the Charolais breed with its faster growth compared to native breeds.”

David Mackenzie, Harbro ruminant director said: “There is great emphasis on suckler cow production but regardless of breed choice, the focus should be working to create a system tailored to the individual farm location.

“Every business should have a clear understanding of what the market requires and everyone should be focussed on supplying that. Whether selling store or finishers, no one will ever get a premium for supplying something the market doesn’t want.”

