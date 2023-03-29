Roxburghshire farm receives royal visit

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A farm in the Scottish Borders has received a royal welcome from Princess Anne to showcase the work the business is doing to promote the industry.

The Wilson family’s Cowbog Farm, near Kelso, is one of nine monitor farms supported by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

As patron of Scotch Chef’s Club, Princess Anne visited the 242-hectare, mixed tenanted farm across two holdings which includes a contract farming agreement with Roxburgh Estates.

It is run by son Robert, and his wife, Lucy, with help from Robert’s parents, Joan and Ron Wilson MBE.

All four were joined on the day by Deputy Lieutenant, John Jeffrey, who gave Princess Anne a guided tour of the cattle and lambing sheds, as well as the farm’s agritourism venture enterprise.

Robert discussed his own cattle while Beth Alexander, monitor farm programme manager at QMS, explained the importance of the monitor farm project.

Kate Rowell, QMS chair, Sarah Millar, QMS chief executive, and Tom Gibson, QMS director of market development, were also present to expand on the wider work being done to support Scotch Beef GI, Scotch Lamb GI and Specially Selected Pork.

The final stop on the farm tour was The Old Stable where Lucy explained the foundation and growth of the business – Wilson’s Farm Kitchen – and their vision for the future.

To commemorate the day and her support of the farming industry, Princess Anne unveiled a plaque, signed the farm’s visitors’ book and planted a gum tree on the farm in honour of Lucy Wilson’s Australian heritage.

Robert said it was ”reassuring” to know that the industry has the support of Princess Anne as farmers continue to explore new opportunities and challenges.

Beth Alexander, monitor farm programme manager, said: “Our aim is to support Scottish farmers in adapting their businesses to become sustainable and resilient. Cowbog Farm is just one of nine farms leading the way in achieving this – not just through best practice but by inspiring the next generation of farmers.”

Cabinet secretary for rural affairs and islands, Mairi Gougeon, said: “The monitor farm programme is ideally placed to support the wider agricultural sector to optimise production and contribute to our food security, while helping meet our climate change and net zero targets.

“That’s why last year I announced a further £2 million to support the programme through the Scottish Government’s Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund.

“I would encourage farmers and crofters to engage with the programme and benefit from the shared knowledge and experiences that come along with it.”