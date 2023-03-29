Roxburghshire farm receives royal visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Roxburghshire farm receives royal visit

The Princess Royal visits one of nine monitor farms in Scotland

By Katrina Macarthur
Princess Anne alongside Quality Meat Scotland chair Kate Rowell and chief executive Sarah Millar.

A farm in the Scottish Borders has received a royal welcome from Princess Anne to showcase the work the business is doing to promote the industry.

The Wilson family’s Cowbog Farm, near Kelso, is one of nine monitor farms supported by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

As patron of Scotch Chef’s Club, Princess Anne visited the 242-hectare, mixed tenanted farm across two holdings which includes a contract farming agreement with Roxburgh Estates.

It is run by son Robert, and his wife, Lucy, with help from Robert’s parents, Joan and Ron Wilson MBE.

All four were joined on the day by Deputy Lieutenant, John Jeffrey, who gave Princess Anne a guided tour of the cattle and lambing sheds, as well as the farm’s agritourism venture enterprise.

Robert discussed his own cattle while Beth Alexander, monitor farm programme manager at QMS, explained the importance of the monitor farm project.

Kate Rowell, QMS chair, Sarah Millar, QMS chief executive, and Tom Gibson, QMS director of market development, were also present to expand on the wider work being done to support Scotch Beef GI, Scotch Lamb GI and Specially Selected Pork.

The final stop on the farm tour was The Old Stable where Lucy explained the foundation and growth of the business – Wilson’s Farm Kitchen – and their vision for the future.

To commemorate the day and her support of the farming industry, Princess Anne unveiled a plaque, signed the farm’s visitors’ book and planted a gum tree on the farm in honour of Lucy Wilson’s Australian heritage.

Princess Anne unveils a plague at Cowbog Farm, Kelso.

Robert said it was ”reassuring” to know that the industry has the support of Princess Anne as farmers continue to explore new opportunities and challenges.

Beth Alexander, monitor farm programme manager, said: “Our aim is to support Scottish farmers in adapting their businesses to become sustainable and resilient. Cowbog Farm is just one of nine farms leading the way in achieving this – not just through best practice but by inspiring the next generation of farmers.”

Cabinet secretary for rural affairs and islands, Mairi Gougeon, said: “The monitor farm programme is ideally placed to support the wider agricultural sector to optimise production and contribute to our food security, while helping meet our climate change and net zero targets.

“That’s why last year I announced a further £2 million to support the programme through the Scottish Government’s Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund.

“I would encourage farmers and crofters to engage with the programme and benefit from the shared knowledge and experiences that come along with it.”

