Lambing season well underway across the country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Lambing season well underway across the country

The Press and Journal spoke to farmers across the north and north-east of Scotland.

By Katrina Macarthur
Courier News - Dundee - Andrew Farrell story - CR00***** - lambs for possible Easter pic. Picture shows; lambs in fields near Kilry, 10th April 2020, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Courier News - Dundee - Andrew Farrell story - CR00***** - lambs for possible Easter pic. Picture shows; lambs in fields near Kilry, 10th April 2020, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Lambing season is in full swing across Scotland with most producers reporting good results on the back of favourable weather.

Sheep farmers said the first week in April was one of the best for a long time but the break in the weather on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week resulted in ewes and lambs remaining indoors for an extra night.

ORKNEY

Up north on Orkney, Gina Marshall from Cotland, St Ola, works for Willie Harcus of Quanterness, near Kirkwall, and is busy attending to the 800-ewe flock of Cheviot cross and Texel crosses.

The flock began lambing on April 5 five days later than normal which she said was a blessing as the weather on the island had been very poor at the end of March.

Ms Marshall said singles were lambing indoors to allow for adoptions to be made from the triplets that were outside along with the twin bearing ewes.

She said the rain hadn’t been constant which meant only a few sets had to be brought indoors.

CAITHNESS

In Caithness, Arnott Coghill from Skinnet, Halkirk, runs 1,000 ewes of which the majority are Scotch Mules.

He began lambing 10 days ago and said the weather had been fairly okay apart from the middle of this week when the cold east wind got up and rain showers appeared on and off.

All ewes are brought inside at night and he aims to have new lambs out with mothers the following day.

Around 130 ewes scanned with triplets this year.

Mr Arnott said he was about three weeks behind with fertiliser being applied to grass and only had 70 acres of the 300 acres in total sown.

He said it was pleasing to see a lift in the sheep trade but worried about the future of the industry going forward.

“Most of our lambs are sold to McIntosh Donald at Portlethen, but Scotland generally has very little slaughter capacity and it’s going to be a major problem going forward,” he saidSPRING

SPEYSIDE

Sarah-Jane Forbes, who farms with her husband Alan, at Dalrachie, near Ballindalloch, has been lambing for the past three weeks and has 50 left to lamb.

In the eight years of lambing at Dalrachie, she said it had been the best year for weather, with lambs getting a good start in dry and warmer weather.

The couple lamb 200 North Country Cheviots to the Bluefaced Leicester for producing Mules and a further 160 Northies bred pure.

Ewes scanned at 166% and so far the lambing percentage was sitting at 163%.

HUNTLY

Ewan Gordon from Wellheads, Huntly, started lambing his 1,100 ewe flock indoors on March 26.

Around 200 ewes carrying triplets were housed inside from March 1.

Mr Gordon said ewes scanned at 208% and up until Tuesday of this week, ewes with lambs were outside the following day.

He said he had around 100 ewes left to lamb and this year had gone pretty well.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

Changes to legislation will require stricter pre-movement testing of cattle, adding extra precautions for animals coming from areas of higher risk of infection.
Tougher restrictions to maintain TB-free status
Forfar Mart is to close following reduced livestock numbers.
Closure of Forfar Mart should come as a warning to the government
Abbie, Harry, Helen and Murray Brown from Auchmaliddie Mains. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Buchan farming family to host memorial event
The overall sheep champion shown by Archie Knox from Haddo, Fyvie. Image: Jasperimage
Keith Show judges announced as event moves to weekend format
Ben Lowe farms near Ellon. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Ben Lowe: Living teenage dream as a farmer
Aimee and Kirsty Budge receive the overall champion award from judge Eric Graham, with sponsors Harbro.
Budge sisters claim overall prize at Lerwick show
Scott Walker will become the new chief executive at SAMW.
Meet Scott Walker: New chief at Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers
Gina Marshall with her overall champion, sponsors NorthLink Ferries and judge, Gordon Carroll. Image: Ken Amer
Records smashed in Orkney as youngster sells heifer for £6,100
Willie Officer farms at Ardoch of Gallery, near Montrose.
Montrose farmer reaps the benefits of project
Pat Machray of the Middlemuir flock near Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire Suffolk breeder to judge Scottish National

Most Read

1
The High Court in Glasgow
Offshore worker found with £550,000 of drugs after home raided
2
A835 Inverness to Ullapool road.
65-year-old motorcyclist killed following two-vehicle crash on the A835 near Garve
3
Kelly Anne Booth leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Woman who went on £3,000 shoplifting spree across north-east is jailed
4
Caird Road.
Police called to reports of disturbance in Kemnay
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Trolley 'thrown from three story car park' narrowly misses Union Square shopper - male youth charged Picture shows; Union Square, showing exterior where TK Maxx and Marks & Spencer can be seen below multi-storey car park. Union Square, Aberdeen. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Trolley ‘thrown’ from three-storey car park almost hit Union Square shopper
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042140 Story by Karla Sinclair Burghmuir Circle, Inverurie Story on JP's Kitchen. They have just bought a new bigger food trailer after outgrowing their old one after just 3 months of being in business. Pictured is John Paul with a Mac and Cheese Burger. Wednesday 12th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie forced to expand just 3 months after business’ launch
7
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
8
Corran ferry
British military could be called in to rescue stranded Highland communities amid ferry crisis
9
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
10
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed

More from Press and Journal

The lorry came off the A837 near Oykel Bridge at around 5pm.Image: Google Street View.
Highland road blocked following lorry crash near Oykel Bridge
Billy Mckay's penalty drew Inverness level before they went on to win 2-1 at Cove Rangers. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle thrilled by comeback victory, while Cove Rangers rue defensive frailties
Cammy Harper nets Caley Thistle's winner against Cove Rangers. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Cove Rangers 1-2 Caley Thistle - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Thomas Curran from Alloa is believed to have driven to Fort William. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Clackmannanshire man believed to have travelled to Fort William
Action photos from Buckie Thistle v Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League at Victoria Park on April 15 2023. Pictures by Jasperimage 15 April 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Formartine Paul Campbell and Buckie Jack Murray CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie net 90th minute winner to beat Formartine and stay four points clear at…
GINGER GAIRDNER: Sowing the seeds of the season to come
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041759 Story by Jamie Durent Glebe Park, Brechin Highland League match between Brechin City and Wick Academy Pictured is Brechin's Marc Scott scoring to make it 5-0 Saturday 25th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brechin City face Clachnacuddin as they look to keep pace in Highland League title…
John Cleese, Connie Booth and Andrew Sachs in Fawlty Towers. Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: You cannot recreate perfection
Boleskine's Jack Craig in action. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Boleskine's Jack Craig
King Charles and his coronation emblem collaged with an image of people laughing in deck chairs at an outdoor celebration
Coronation Celebrations: Events in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented