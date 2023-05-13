New top team at SAYFC

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A farmer’s daughter from Ayrshire has been appointed national chair of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs (SAYFC).

Jane Strawhorn, who is a member of Crossroads YFC, took over the role from East Fife JAC’s Lucy Mitchell at the association’s annual general meeting.

The newly appointed national vice chair is Alistair Brunton, better known as Ally, of West Fife JAC.

Upon her new appointment, Ms Strawhorn said she is keen to get stuck into the year ahead and face any challenges head on.

“I am delighted and honoured to have assumed the role of national chair for SAYFC,” she said.

“I’m extremely fortunate to be surrounded and supported by the national and regional committees and look forward to working with all of them to drive SAYFC forward over the next year.”

Over the last year, the association has grown and Ms Mitchell, who stood down from the top role, is excited to see the growth continue in the year ahead.

“We have helped raise the SAYFC membership and have made a positive contribution to changes at board level which will assist the organisation in the future challenges it faces,” said Ms Mitchell.

“While securing Scottish government funding to aid this process, we have continued the journey of the organisation being more inclusive for all young people in rural communities.

“We introduced a Young Farmers Five Nations Conference and new opportunities were also added to the programme, as well as the addition of an SAYFC stockjudging and membership app.”

Ms Mitchell said her year at the helm was one to remember and she takes great pride in thanking her team for the past they played in making it a great year for SAYFC.

“Jane and her team will take SAYFC to another level, leaving it even stronger for their successors,” she said.

“SAYFC is developing in exciting ways and I look forward to seeing where it goes in future years.”

The association also welcomed a new honorary president in the form of Alex Allison, a formal Lanark YFC member, Lanarkshire district chairman and of course and past national SAYFC chairman.

Office bearers for 2023/2024

Agri & Rural Affairs – National chair – John McCulloch (Stewartry YFC); national vice-chair – Scott Dey (Inverurie JAC); West region chair – Rebecca Duncan (Callander YFC), East region chair – Bruce Keillor (Forfar Jac), North region chair – Stephen Allan (Udny JAC). Competitions & events – Chair – Grant Barr (West Fife JAC); Vice chair – Jane Donald (Biggar YFC). Communication & marketing – Chair – Laura McCulloch (Stranraer & Rhins YFC); vice-chair – Wallace Currie (Lower Nithsdale YFC). Development & wellbeing – Chair – Skye Watson (Biggar YFC); vice-chair – Abby Forsyth (Stewartry YFC); Finance – Chair – Aimee Margrove (Udny JAC); vice chair – Lewis Carruthers (Annandale YFC). International travel – Chair – Linsey Campbell (West Renfrewshire YFC); vice-chair- Mhairi Dalgleish (Bankfoot JAC)