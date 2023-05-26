British Veterinary Association call for update on UK Veterinary Act legislation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

British Veterinary Association call for update on UK Veterinary Act legislation

Malcolm Morley, national chair of the British Veterinary Association, said animal health and welfare must be at the forefront.

By Brian Henderson
Experts say well-cared for animals are far more environmentally efficient.. Image: Steve Brown/DCT Media
Experts say well-cared for animals are far more environmentally efficient.. Image: Steve Brown/DCT Media

The key role which improving animal health and welfare will play in making Scotland’s largely livestock orientated agriculture more sustainable means the country’s vets should have greater input into policy development.

Calling for the profession to have a voice on the Scottish Government’s Agricultural Reform Implementation Oversight Board (ARIOB), national chair of the British Veterinary Association, Malcolm Morley said that any new system which did not have animal health and welfare at its heart would not be sustainable.

“As the country seeks to transition to a low carbon future, the new agricultural policy offers a unique opportunity to build on the positive relationship between all sectors of the livestock industry,” said Mr Morley.

Healthy animals are more efficient

He said that reducing the unnecessary losses associated with disease and poor welfare in livestock would play a major role in cutting emissions from the sector – as healthy, well cared for animals were far more efficient.

Mr Morley also warned MSPs and influencers attending the BVA Scottish branch’s annual dinner held this week in the Scottish Parliament that funding for veterinary education stood on the edge of a precipice.

He said that Scotland’s two veterinary colleges had long been to the forefront of training the profession from around the world – but stated that the funding available for home-grown students currently failed to cover the costs their training.

“And if moves towards securing improvements in funding are not forthcoming the profession faces a bleak long-term future,” he warned.

UK Veterinary Act ‘outdated’

A further plea was issued for a reform of what he termed the UK’s “outdated” Veterinary Act. Having last updated in 1966, Mr Morley said that the legislation was now “well into extra time” and was holding back the development of some areas of the profession.

Midlothian veterinary surgeon Gareth Hateley MA VetMB CertCHP MRCVS, a recognised expert in cattle disease surveillance, was elected President of the British Veterinary Association’s (BVA) Scottish Branch.

The organisation said that Mr Hateley brought to the role almost 40 years of experience from a rich and varied career spanning farm animal practice, veterinary pathology, disease surveillance and veterinary leadership.

A former president of the British Cattle Veterinary Association he has also served on groups such as Ruminant Health and Welfare and he Cattle Health Certification Standards and is currently serving on the board of Livestock Health Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks