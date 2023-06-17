Attractive farm on Black Isle for sale

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An attractive block of farm land on the Black Isle is on the market for offers over £1.2 million.

Flowerburn Mains, situated near Rosemarkie, lies 18 miles from Inverness and is being jointly marketed by Dingwall & Highland Marts and Highland Rural.

The 253-acre unit features predominantly Grade 3 arable land and includes native woodland and heath, with an accessible and scenic location to match.

John Fyall of Highland Rural said the company was delighted to bring this rare opportunity to the market and said the land is largely down to an arable rotation with good yields of cereals, oilseed rape and potatoes.

He said the new partnership did its first land sale on the Black Isle in early spring.

“We have successfully joint marketed several large farms over the last year which have received many offers over the price asking,” said Mr Fyall.

“Arable land on the Black Isle is concluding at a very satisfactory price and there are a still a lot of people out there looking for small parcels and crofts in a trend that strengthened over the pandemic. There appears to be no signs of this easing.”

Mr Fyall said the unit could also provide opportunity for a new house and steading and base.

“The retiring farmer at Flowerburn Mains is selling the farmland but retaining the steading and family home, and a small area of land for servicing the houses,” he said.

“The farm is south-east facing aspect and has some of the best views in the area.”

The unit comprises 62.97 hectares of arable land, 23.82 hectares of improved grassland and 15.90 hectares of native and commercial woodland, heath and

species rich grazing including an SSSI offering Natural Capital opportunity.

The seller is however retaining a small area of ground around the steading to protect soakaways and ground source systems.

A small airstrip also features on the farm which can be continued at the discretion of the buyer offering an income supplement.

The Basic Payment will be included in the sale and comes in at approximately £13,000 per annum plus greening.

AECS obligations and payment of £4,000 per annum will suit for a further year in 2024.

A closing date may fixed and viewing is strictly by appointment only.