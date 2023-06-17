Shetland school leading the charge on childhood reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shetland school leading the charge on childhood reading

Baltasound Junior High School in Unst has been classified as a reading school by the Scottish Book Trust.

By Michelle Henderson
Baltasound Junior High School in Unst is the first school in Shetland to be accredited by Scottish Book Trust as a Reading School.
Baltasound Junior High School in Unst is the first school in Shetland to be accredited by Scottish Book Trust as a Reading School. Image: Shetland Islands Council.

A Shetland school is the first in the region to achieve national accreditation through the children’s love of reading.

Baltasound Junior High School in Unst has been classified as a reading school by the Scottish Book Trust.

Reading Schools is an accreditation programme by Scottish Book Trust, recognising schools that are committed to building a reading culture for their learners and communities.

The Shetland-based school regularly promotes reading among staff and pupils in a range of ways, including supporting reading for pleasure at home and encouraging access to the school library.

Book corners have been established throughout the school to provide adequate space for attending pupils to read, tell stories and discuss their reading interests with friends and staff.

Baltasound Junior High School in Unst is the first school in Shetland to be classified as a reading school by the Scottish Book Trust. Image: Google Street View.

The Unst campus has achieved Core first-level accreditation; leading the way for other schools across the islands.

Helping young people develop their reading skills

Ashley Spence, depute head teacher at Baltasound Junior High School spoke of the benefits reading has had for pupils and staff alike.

She said: “We’re really pleased to have this recognition from Scottish Book Trust as the first school in Shetland to be accredited as a reading school.

“Our reading leadership group, including staff, pupils and our school librarian, are enthusiastic about reading and we know the value that it brings to young people, to develop their learning and literary skills, and creative thinking across so many areas.”

Research by Scottish Book Trust proves that reading for pleasure is central to supporting equity and well-being, positively impacting learners’ attainment across the curriculum, critical thinking, creativity, empathy, and resilience.

Marc Lambert, chief executive officer of Scottish Book Trust, said: “Congratulations to Baltasound Junior High School for this momentous achievement.

“We are thrilled to see schools across Scotland reach the milestone and look forward to supporting more schools as they develop vibrant reading cultures.”

