Shetland school leading the charge on childhood reading

A Shetland school is the first in the region to achieve national accreditation through the children’s love of reading.

Baltasound Junior High School in Unst has been classified as a reading school by the Scottish Book Trust.

Reading Schools is an accreditation programme by Scottish Book Trust, recognising schools that are committed to building a reading culture for their learners and communities.

The Shetland-based school regularly promotes reading among staff and pupils in a range of ways, including supporting reading for pleasure at home and encouraging access to the school library.

Book corners have been established throughout the school to provide adequate space for attending pupils to read, tell stories and discuss their reading interests with friends and staff.

The Unst campus has achieved Core first-level accreditation; leading the way for other schools across the islands.

Helping young people develop their reading skills

Ashley Spence, depute head teacher at Baltasound Junior High School spoke of the benefits reading has had for pupils and staff alike.

She said: “We’re really pleased to have this recognition from Scottish Book Trust as the first school in Shetland to be accredited as a reading school.

“Our reading leadership group, including staff, pupils and our school librarian, are enthusiastic about reading and we know the value that it brings to young people, to develop their learning and literary skills, and creative thinking across so many areas.”

Research by Scottish Book Trust proves that reading for pleasure is central to supporting equity and well-being, positively impacting learners’ attainment across the curriculum, critical thinking, creativity, empathy, and resilience.

Marc Lambert, chief executive officer of Scottish Book Trust, said: “Congratulations to Baltasound Junior High School for this momentous achievement.

“We are thrilled to see schools across Scotland reach the milestone and look forward to supporting more schools as they develop vibrant reading cultures.”