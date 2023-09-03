Scottish flockmasters fork out the money in Carlisle

Scottish breeders were forking out the cash at a number of the pedigree sheep sales recently held at Borderway Mart, Carlisle.

Harrison and Hetherington sold Blue Texels to a top of 20,000gns, Dutch Spotted to 16,000gns and Badger Face Texels to 7,000gns.

Out with the other leading prices, the reserve male in the Blue Texels, Caryl’s Blues Hulk from Caryl Howell, Wales, was knocked down for 7,000gns to Jim Innes, Strathbogie, Huntly, and Kevin Watret, Solway View, Annan.

He is by Trisant Godfather, out of a Sunnybank ewe by the imported 0247 ram.

Dearest of the shearlings at 6,000gns when sold to Henry Jewitt was Stasa Moyse’s Saltire Blue Gentle Giant, from Skene, Aberdeenshire.

He is bred from Saltire Blue Drop Dead Gorgeous, and by the 3,000gns Matt’s Escobar.

Stasa also saw her similarly-bred Saltire Blue Goliath sell to Polly Bishop, Gloucester, for 3,000gns.

Mel and Martin Irvine, Keith, and Allan Campbell, Lanarkshire, paid 3,500gns between them for Trisant Hulk.

Bred from the Matt’s Escobar-sired Trisant Goodie Goodie, he is by Drumard Ed.

Jimmy Wilson and Messrs Cumming, Peterhead, paid 3,000gns between them for Jems Hell Yeah, a Matt’s Gangsta son from Jennifer Duncan, Banff.

His dam is the 7,000gns Ettrick Farrah, a Lyles Eagle daughter.

In the Blue Texel females, Jim Innes, Strathbogie, paid 3,800gns and 3,200gns for gimmers from the Jones family’s Glan-Y-Mor flock in Wales.

The Rhind family, Newton of Struthers, Kinloss, paid 3,500gns for Matthew Burleigh’s Beili Blues Euphoric daughter, Matt’s Gooseberry.

Amongst the Dutch Spotted females, Ellen Riddoch from Seggiecrook, Keith, paid 3,000gns for Cannon Hall Fable ET, from Richard Nicholson, Barnsley.

She is by Drumhirk Decider, out an imported dam.

In the Badger Face Texels, John and Bryony MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth, sold Hunters Dizee Rascal, bred by Stuart and Wendy Hunter, for 3,500gns to Michael James, Builth Wells.

Matching that price was Woodies Dark Destroyer ET, a shearling from Stuart Wood, Skene, selling to the Mason and Brown team, Lancaster.

The MacGregors and Mr Wood then paid 3,200gns between them for Hannah Pedley’s High Ploughlands Ernie ET from Cumbria.

Mr Wood also paid 3,200gns for the top price female from Clive Richardson, Cleenagh.

Mr Richardson also welcomed 3,000gns from John and Bryony MacGregor for anotehr female.