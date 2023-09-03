Scottish flockmasters fork out the money in Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Scottish flockmasters fork out the money in Carlisle

Harrison and Hetherington held several sales of pedigree sheep.

By Katrina Macarthur
Caryl's Blue Hulk sold to Jim Innes and Kevin Watret.
Caryl's Blue Hulk sold to Jim Innes and Kevin Watret.

Scottish breeders were forking out the cash at a number of the pedigree sheep sales recently held at Borderway Mart, Carlisle.

Harrison and Hetherington sold Blue Texels to a top of 20,000gns, Dutch Spotted to 16,000gns and Badger Face Texels to 7,000gns.

Out with the other leading prices, the reserve male in the Blue Texels, Caryl’s Blues Hulk from Caryl Howell, Wales, was knocked down for 7,000gns to Jim Innes, Strathbogie, Huntly, and Kevin Watret, Solway View, Annan.

He is by Trisant Godfather, out of a Sunnybank ewe by the imported 0247 ram.

Dearest of the shearlings at 6,000gns when sold to Henry Jewitt was Stasa Moyse’s Saltire Blue Gentle Giant, from Skene, Aberdeenshire.

He is bred from Saltire Blue Drop Dead Gorgeous, and by the 3,000gns Matt’s Escobar.

Stasa also saw her similarly-bred Saltire Blue Goliath sell to Polly Bishop, Gloucester, for 3,000gns.

Mel and Martin Irvine, Keith, and Allan Campbell, Lanarkshire, paid 3,500gns between them for Trisant Hulk.

Bred from the Matt’s Escobar-sired Trisant Goodie Goodie, he is by Drumard Ed.

Jimmy Wilson and Messrs Cumming, Peterhead, paid 3,000gns between them for Jems Hell Yeah, a Matt’s Gangsta son from Jennifer Duncan, Banff.

His dam is the 7,000gns Ettrick Farrah, a Lyles Eagle daughter.

In the Blue Texel females, Jim Innes, Strathbogie, paid 3,800gns and 3,200gns for gimmers from the Jones family’s Glan-Y-Mor flock in Wales.

The Rhind family, Newton of Struthers, Kinloss, paid 3,500gns for Matthew Burleigh’s Beili Blues Euphoric daughter, Matt’s Gooseberry.

Amongst the Dutch Spotted females, Ellen Riddoch from Seggiecrook, Keith, paid 3,000gns for Cannon Hall Fable ET, from Richard Nicholson, Barnsley.

She is by Drumhirk Decider, out an imported dam.

In the Badger Face Texels, John and Bryony MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth, sold Hunters Dizee Rascal, bred by Stuart and Wendy Hunter, for 3,500gns to Michael James, Builth Wells.

Matching that price was Woodies Dark Destroyer ET, a shearling from Stuart Wood, Skene, selling to the Mason and Brown team, Lancaster.

The MacGregors and Mr Wood then paid 3,200gns between them for Hannah Pedley’s High Ploughlands Ernie ET from Cumbria.

Mr Wood also paid 3,200gns for the top price female from Clive Richardson, Cleenagh.

Mr Richardson also welcomed 3,000gns from John and Bryony MacGregor for anotehr female.

More from Farming

From left Sylvia Ormiston, Janet Grant, Sheila Keron and Vicki Fletcher at Blair Castle Horse Trials.
Highland Pony Society celebrates 100 years
Robert Cockburn sold Knap Ghostbuster for the top price of 5,500gns.
Knap flock tops Welshpool Texel sale
Craig Grant combining Skyscraper winter wheat on his farm in Aberdeenshire.
Craig Grant: Never a dull moment on the farm
Flockmasters and sheep producers from all over the UK will flock to the industry leading event.
Kelso Ram Sales: More than 4,200 rams destined for the rings
Lurg Hottie ET from Alan Miller.
Lurg Hottie tops Beltex Beauties at 12,000gns
A yearling filly named Collessie Aurora from the Black family stood overall champion. Picture by Amanda Stewart.
Collessie wins Aberdeen Clydesdale Show
Buying from the same trusted farm is encouraged.
NSA's bid to reduce sheep disease risk
DEAL DONE: Corskie Nutmeg pictured at this year's Royal Highland Show.
Corskie sells Simmental bull in £32,000 private deal to Denzies
Vicky of Ranch caught judge Bob McWalter’s eye.
Letham Highland cattle breeder wins club show
Alan Hutcheon has over 40 years of experience in the industry.
Alan Hutcheon appointed president of IAAS