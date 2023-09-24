Caithness Young Farmer wins north area sheepdog trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Caithness Young Farmer wins north area sheepdog trial

Lynn Ronaldson and Bob won the course held in Aberdeenshire.

By Katrina Macarthur
Lynn Ronaldson of Bower Young Farmers with Bob.
Lynn Ronaldson of Bower Young Farmers with Bob.

A young farmer from Caithness and her four-year-old dog Bob took the overall win at SAYFC’s north region’s sheepdog trial event.

The competition, held at the Craigie family’s Whiteley Farm, Inverurie, saw 18 competitors from New Deer, Echt, Merans, Bower, Strathbogie and Udny, take part with 14 dogs.

Securing the overall win on the day when judged by George Simpson from Huntly, was Lynn Ronaldson and Bob, of Bower Young Farmers.

Lynn’s Bob was bred in Wales and this was just her second open season of trialling with him.

She said the course on the day was good and the sheep were good around the course although a little cheeky at the chute.

Harry Cooper of New Deer took second place with his two-and-a-half-year-old Roy, while third also went to Lynn Ronaldson with her seven-year-old Jen.

The event was supported by the International Sheepdog Society and sponsored by Gilbertson and Page Ltd.

Judge Mr Simpson said: “The competition was a good day for all, the weather was great and a good venue with good sheep. The winner had an excellent run and the other competitors put up a good show. It was a great experience for all.”

Other competitors on the day included Faye Wilkie (Echt) with three-year-old Mav; fourth place Alex Stephen (Mearns) with 2-year-old Bell; Lynn Ronaldson (Bower) with 3-year-old Mazi; fifth place David Scott (Strathbogie JAC) with 3-year-old Roxy; Evie Craigie (Udny) with 5-year-old Sam; and non-member Megan Ashwork with two-year-old Rex.

SAYFC’s north chair, Sally Mair said: “The North Sheepdog Trials saw a fantastic turnout of dogs from across Scotland, some travelling over 190 miles to compete. Special thanks to the Craigie family for their use of facilities and sheep and the many helpers throughout the day who continue to support YF events throughout the year.”

 

