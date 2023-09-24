Caithness Young Farmer wins north area sheepdog trial

A young farmer from Caithness and her four-year-old dog Bob took the overall win at SAYFC’s north region’s sheepdog trial event.

The competition, held at the Craigie family’s Whiteley Farm, Inverurie, saw 18 competitors from New Deer, Echt, Merans, Bower, Strathbogie and Udny, take part with 14 dogs.

Securing the overall win on the day when judged by George Simpson from Huntly, was Lynn Ronaldson and Bob, of Bower Young Farmers.

Lynn’s Bob was bred in Wales and this was just her second open season of trialling with him.

She said the course on the day was good and the sheep were good around the course although a little cheeky at the chute.

Harry Cooper of New Deer took second place with his two-and-a-half-year-old Roy, while third also went to Lynn Ronaldson with her seven-year-old Jen.

The event was supported by the International Sheepdog Society and sponsored by Gilbertson and Page Ltd.

Judge Mr Simpson said: “The competition was a good day for all, the weather was great and a good venue with good sheep. The winner had an excellent run and the other competitors put up a good show. It was a great experience for all.”

Other competitors on the day included Faye Wilkie (Echt) with three-year-old Mav; fourth place Alex Stephen (Mearns) with 2-year-old Bell; Lynn Ronaldson (Bower) with 3-year-old Mazi; fifth place David Scott (Strathbogie JAC) with 3-year-old Roxy; Evie Craigie (Udny) with 5-year-old Sam; and non-member Megan Ashwork with two-year-old Rex.

SAYFC’s north chair, Sally Mair said: “The North Sheepdog Trials saw a fantastic turnout of dogs from across Scotland, some travelling over 190 miles to compete. Special thanks to the Craigie family for their use of facilities and sheep and the many helpers throughout the day who continue to support YF events throughout the year.”