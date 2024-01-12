Stunning country home hits the market near Fordoun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning country home hits the market near Fordoun

The four-bedroom property near the Aberdeenshire village is for sale at offers over £570,000 - more than £100,000 below market value.

By Ellie Milne
Exterior of Drumview House
Drumview House is a modern country home near Fordoun. Image: Savills.

A modern country home near Fordoun has hit the market at more than £100,000 below its market value.

Drumview House, which overlooks Drumelzie Woods and the Drum hill, has been described as a “stunning and contemporary” home.

The bright and spacious property was built as part of a small development at Monboddo in 2015 and was further renovated by the current owners in 2021.

Drumview House sitting room and dining room
The light-filled open plan sitting and dinging room lead to the bespoke kitchen. Image: Savills.

Designed around two wings, the house boasts four bedrooms and an open plan living space.

It has now been listed for sale at offers over £570,000 – significantly lower than the £675,000 home report valuation.

Impressive interiors

Drumview House kitchen
The Charles Yorke kitchen features a neutral colour scheme. Image: Savills.

Electric gates open onto the gravel driveway which leads to Drumview House, designed with cedar cladding, white render, glass finishes and a slate roof.

However, property sellers Savills have said it is the interiors of the home that are the most impressive.

The welcoming hallway leads to the two wings of the house – an open plan kitchen, sitting and dining room to the left, and multi-purpose rooms currently used as a gym and den to the right.

Exterior of Drumview House
The property near Fordoun has a number of full length windows. Image: Savills.

The double height dining room and sitting room are flooded with light due to the full-length windows and sliding doors, which is overlooked by a galleried landing.

This space leads directly to the bespoke Charles Yorke kitchen complete with high quality appliances, plenty of storage and a central island.

A passage at the rear of the ground floor leads to the master bedroom which features an en suite, dressing room and sliding glass doors which open into the garden.

Room with high ceilings in Drumview House with gym equipment
One of the rooms in the right wing of the house is used as a gym by the current owners. Image: Savills.

‘Stylish and striking’ Drumview House near Fordoun

Upstairs, there are three further bedrooms, including one with a balcony where the new owners can enjoy views over the enclosed garden.

The right wing of the property also has the potential to be used as an annexe with the current TV room and office possibly becoming another bedroom and en suite.

Glass panel on galleried landing overlooks the sitting and dining room in Drumview House
The galleried landing looks over the sitting and dining room in Drumview House. Image: Savills.

Property agent Ruaraidh Ogilvie, from Savills, said: “Drumview House is a truly remarkable property that has been finished to the highest standards and positioned to make the very best of its setting.

“Designed for open plan living yet with plenty of versatility, it is a stylish and striking family home.”

Drumview House, about three miles north of Laurencekirk, is also conveniently located for a number of facilities and schools.

The home has been listed by Savills at offers over £570,000. 

Susi shows us inside her dream country home near Bridge of Don

Conversation