Stunning country home hits the market near Fordoun

A modern country home near Fordoun has hit the market at more than £100,000 below its market value.

Drumview House, which overlooks Drumelzie Woods and the Drum hill, has been described as a “stunning and contemporary” home.

The bright and spacious property was built as part of a small development at Monboddo in 2015 and was further renovated by the current owners in 2021.

Designed around two wings, the house boasts four bedrooms and an open plan living space.

It has now been listed for sale at offers over £570,000 – significantly lower than the £675,000 home report valuation.

Impressive interiors

Electric gates open onto the gravel driveway which leads to Drumview House, designed with cedar cladding, white render, glass finishes and a slate roof.

However, property sellers Savills have said it is the interiors of the home that are the most impressive.

The welcoming hallway leads to the two wings of the house – an open plan kitchen, sitting and dining room to the left, and multi-purpose rooms currently used as a gym and den to the right.

The double height dining room and sitting room are flooded with light due to the full-length windows and sliding doors, which is overlooked by a galleried landing.

This space leads directly to the bespoke Charles Yorke kitchen complete with high quality appliances, plenty of storage and a central island.

A passage at the rear of the ground floor leads to the master bedroom which features an en suite, dressing room and sliding glass doors which open into the garden.

‘Stylish and striking’ Drumview House near Fordoun

Upstairs, there are three further bedrooms, including one with a balcony where the new owners can enjoy views over the enclosed garden.

The right wing of the property also has the potential to be used as an annexe with the current TV room and office possibly becoming another bedroom and en suite.

Property agent Ruaraidh Ogilvie, from Savills, said: “Drumview House is a truly remarkable property that has been finished to the highest standards and positioned to make the very best of its setting.

“Designed for open plan living yet with plenty of versatility, it is a stylish and striking family home.”

Drumview House, about three miles north of Laurencekirk, is also conveniently located for a number of facilities and schools.

The home has been listed by Savills at offers over £570,000.