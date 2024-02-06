Aberdeen-Angus reach 20,000gns twice in Stirling but averages slip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen-Angus reach 20,000gns twice in Stirling but averages slip

The breed saw an average of £6,185, which is down £542 on the year.

By Katrina Macarthur
Stirling Bull Sales Sun 4th Feb 24 AA Lot 46 "Thrunton Best Man" 20,000 Gns from JHC Campbell & Sons Caption - The second Aberdeen-Angus to sell at 20,000gns was this entry from Thrunton.
Aberdeen-Angus bulls sold to a top of 20,000gns twice in Stirling for entries from the Thrunton and Duncanziemere herds.

Just 74 bulls of the 104 forward sold to new homes, cashing in to average £6,185, which is down £542 on the year for 12 fewer sold.

Robert Gilchrist, chief executive of the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society said there was less breeders’ bulls forward, with many of the lots only going as far 7,000gns.

First to sell at 20,000gns was the reserve senior champion from Ian Campbell and sons Bruce and Andrew, who run 30 pedigree females near Alnwick in Northumberland.

Thrunton and Duncanziemere sell at 20,000gns apiece

This was April 2022-born Thrunton Best Man Y566, an AI son of the 11,000gns Tonley Kasper, which has bred bulls to 16,000gns, with sons averaging £10,400 last February.

Bred out of the Blelack Prince Consort dam, Thrunton Best Maid, he sold north with Alastair and Graeme Fraser of the Idvies herd based at Newton of Idvies, Letham, Forfar.

Later in the sale, Alistair Clark and sons Brian and Alistair of the 60-cow Duncanziemere herd at Avisyard Farm, Cumnock, Ayrshire, received 20,000gns for a fourth prize junior bull.

This July 2022-born bull is in the first crop of calves by Duncanziemere Sportsman W357, which first son sold for 10,000gns at just 13 months of age at Carlisle last May.

Alistair Clark and family’s Duncanziemere Sportsman W357 sold for 20,000gns to Rulesmains.

Selling to Andrew Hodge and daughter Emma from Rulesmains, Duns, he is a heifer’s calf bred out of the Auchincrieve Exodus sired, Duncanziemere Miss Belinda W373 – a female line which has produced sales at 15,000gns, 11,000gns and 9,000gns.

Next best at 16,000gns, was the reserve junior champion from Northern Irish breeders Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, who run 60 females near Cookstown.

Brought out by stockman Callum Innes, was similarly aged Drumhill Echo Y091, which is the first son of the 15,000gns Galcantray Jedi Eric V287 to be sold.

Reserve junior champion sells at 16,000gns

His dam is the Blelack Prince Challenger sired, Drumhill Evora P101, which has bred bulls to 9,000gns.

He heads north to Robert Mackenzie, Glebe of Deisher, Boat of Garten.

June Barclay’s intermediate and overall champion Harestone Eurostart Y756, from Aberdeenshire, made 10,000gns to David Walker for his Galcantray herd at Cawdor, Nairn.

Harestone Eurostart Y756 from June Barclay stood overall champion and sold for 10,000gns.

He is a May 2022-born son bred out of the 20,000gns Blelack Evora R506 – an Oakchurch Dominator G035 dam, which was in-calf with Eurostart Mrs Barclay purchased her for 20,000gns at the Blelack herd dispersal in 2021.

The sire is Blelack Popeye.

Bulls from the Gordon Brooke Estate at Upper Huntlywood Farm, Earlston, sold to 9,000gns and 8,500gns.

Dearest was Gordon Last Call Y789, an April 2022-born son of Gordon Barney, out of Linton Gilbertines Lady Rona, which sold to Archie John MacLean of Heylipol Farm, Tiree.

At 8,500gns, was first prize winner, April 2022-born Gordon Pump Action Y801, by Cheerbrook Profit V138, to GM Mitchell and Son, Fernie Mill, Cupar.

His dam is Belhaven Pole Star, which has bred two Stirling champions and the UK record price female at 40,000gns.

Norman Catto from Argentina was Aberdeen-Angus judge.21`

The Hodge’s Rulesmains herd topped at 8,500gns for the senior champion Rulesmains Pascual Y703, by Blelack Prince Camelot W017, when sold to G and J Davie, Harvies Mailing, Stirling.

Aberdeenshire breeder Karl Scott of the 45-cow Foggie herd at South Brownhill, Turriff, sold Foggie Descendant Y296, for 8,500gns to Herefordshire with Nantyglasdwr Farms.

Brought out by stockwoman Ashleigh Stewart, this April 2022-born is an ET bred from Oakchurch Donna R221, and by Linton Gilbertines.

Charlie McCombie, Auchincrieve, Huntly, paid 8,000gns for March 2022-born Crew Diablo Y242 from Northern Irish breeders Samantha Allen and Allen Shortt, Strabane.

He is an ET out of Crew Daffodil, and by Idvies Eric S735.

Willie Lawson, Scotsmill, Alford, also paid 8,000gns for second prize winner Tonley Edward Y938, from Neil and Mark Wattie, Tonley, Alford.

This April 2022-born is by the noted Tonley Jester Eric S318, which has bred sons to 24,000gns and females to 20,000gns.

