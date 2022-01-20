Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Inverness wealth manager’s new owner eyes more business in the north

By Keith Findlay
January 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
l-r, John Home and Chris Tweed, of Tweed Wealth Management.
l-r, John Home and Chris Tweed, of Tweed Wealth Management.

A central belt financial services firm is on the hunt for further expansion opportunities in the Highlands after snapping up 10-year-old firm John Home Wealth Management (JHWM).

Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

It sees Inverness-based JHWM become part of Edinburgh company Tweed Wealth Management.

“Tweed bring a great deal of operational expertise and resource.”

John Home, senior chartered financial planner.

All four JHWM staff, including principal John Home have joined the established Tweed team and continue to be based in Inverness, where further investments are planned to expand operations and headcount.

Tweed also gains £95 million of funds under investment.

The Edinburgh firm now boasts 1,900 clients and total assets under management of more than £380m, making it one of the biggest players in the Scottish market.

It has 10 financial advisers, including six chartered experts – the “gold standard” in the industry – among its 21-strong team.

‘The transition has been so smooth’

Mr Home, who launched JHWM in 2012, said: “When joining Tweed Wealth Management, maintaining continuity and the level of service our clients expect was of upmost importance – so we are delighted the transition has been so smooth.

“Tweed bring a great deal of operational expertise and resource.

“They have provided us with the freedom to approach things the way we always have, while adding resource and support where we have required it.”

Mr Home described Tweed’s growth plans for the region as “exciting”, adding: “I am personally looking forward to helping to develop a new generation of advisers.”

Tweed on acquisition trail

It is the fourth acquisition in recent years for Tweed, founded by chief executive Chris Tweed and his wife, Alison, in 2014.

Mr Tweed said: “The acquisition has helped us to meet our ambitious expansion plans north of the central belt.

“We see Inverness and the wider Highlands and Islands as offering huge growth potential.

“While other firms may focus on only the central belt, we have always aspired to have national exposure across all of Scotland and view the Highlands and Islands as critical to our success.”

We see Inverness and the wider Highlands and Islands as offering huge growth potential.”

Chris Tweed, CEO, Tweed Wealth Management.

Tweed’s CEO added: “John and his team started from scratch and built up the firm as the leading practice in Inverness, so we had admired what they achieved for a long time.

“The first thing you notice is just how highly regarded they are by their clients.

“It speaks volumes that this respect is not just limited to clients but shared by their peers and competitors.”

He continued: “It was clear from my first meeting with John that both practices shared very similar values, with a strong focus on delivering high quality financial planning, while developing strong relationships with clients and their families through the generations.

“We see a very exciting future ahead, both for existing clients and in introducing a new wealth management operation to the Inverness and Highlands area.”

Scotland ranked fifth in UK-wide financial health check

Young apprentice Kieran Knowles joins on-the-job ‘school’ of personal finance

Tweed aims to be a “forward-thinking financial advice practice that supports families and business clients, as well as providing a wealth of opportunity for talented people to work and achieve great things,” its boss said.

Clients of JHWM will continue to be served by the Inverness team, with additional administrative and back office support provided by Tweed’s team in Edinburgh.

Mr Tweed added: “We understand the importance of client-facing services, so it was fundamental that we maintain these.

“The local expertise and knowledge of John and his team are invaluable and will be essential to developing our adviser base in the region.

“We are actively looking at a number of other acquisitions… and expect a number of these to complete in 2022.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]