Major changes at Scapa Flow memorial area to be considered

Next week could see plans for a new Scapa Flow and HMS Royal Oak memorial building take a step forward.

Orkney councillors on the harbours sub-committee will view a stage one capital appraisal for the new building.

The plans would also include a new storage building and a new outside area for the council.

The plans would see the existing wooden shed replaced. The shed is currently used as storage for the harbour authority as well as housing an HMS Royal Oak display.

Being now over 40 years old, the council says it is in poor condition.

A report to the committee also says the memorial garden is in need of a “revamp” and the timber posts bordering the road are “coming to the end of their lives.”

The project is estimated to cost £500,000.

The council has been working with the Royal Navy and HMS Royal Oak Association to gather the information that would be in the proposed memorial building.

The council’s report says the new building would provide a “21st century display and display area for HMS Royal Oak Association.” It would also include the history of Scapa Flow.”

During World War Two, HMS Royal Oak sank in Scapa Flow. This was after being hit by a torpedo from a German U-boat on October 14, 1939.

At next Tuesday’s committee meeting, councillors will be invited to move the project on to the next step. This would be submitting a stage two capital project appraisal to the council’s policy and resources committee.