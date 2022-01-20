Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Major changes at Scapa Flow memorial area to be considered

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
January 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 20, 2022, 6:10 pm
Post Thumbnail

Next week could see plans for a new Scapa Flow and HMS Royal Oak memorial building take a step forward.

Orkney councillors on the harbours sub-committee will view a stage one capital appraisal for the new building.

The plans would also include a new storage building and a new outside area for the council.

The plans would see the existing wooden shed replaced. The shed is currently used as storage for the harbour authority as well as housing an HMS Royal Oak display.

Being now over 40 years old, the council says it is in poor condition.

A report to the committee also says the memorial garden is in need of a “revamp” and the timber posts bordering the road are “coming to the end of their lives.”

The project is estimated to cost £500,000.

The council has been working with the Royal Navy and HMS Royal Oak Association to gather the information that would be in the proposed memorial building.

The council’s report says the new building would provide a “21st century display and display area for HMS Royal Oak Association.” It would also include the history of Scapa Flow.”

During World War Two, HMS Royal Oak sank in Scapa Flow. This was after being hit by a torpedo from a German U-boat on October 14, 1939.

At next Tuesday’s committee meeting, councillors will be invited to move the project on to the next step. This would be submitting a stage two capital project appraisal to the council’s policy and resources committee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]